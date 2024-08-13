Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 13 - the 226th day of the year; 140 days remain in 2024.

🎨 On Thursday night, WUN’s Veronica Bruno checked out Art Trolley and Gallery Night in Newport, a fairly new event with the purpose of providing a platform for the many galleries throughout the City by the Sea. Managed by the Newport Artists Collective, the effort is meant to bolster the thriving Newport art scene in ways that artists can connect, collaborate, and display their work while engaging with the community. Read More

🏠 Fourteen homes changed hands in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here.

🛶 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more. What’s Up This Week

🚲 A film screening and panel discussion aimed at promoting safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists will take place at The JPT Film & Event Center this evening. The event, organized by Ride Island, will feature “The Street Project,” a documentary examining unsafe street designs across the United States. Read More

Newport, RI has an incredible gallery scene and deserves a robust gallery night. There’s a lot of passion to see it succeed, but it’s a program still figuring things out

Three individuals taken into custody.

Rob Refsnyder hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after pinch-hitter Enmanuel Valdez’s leadoff double tied the score, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the fading Texas Rangers 5-4 to snap a four-game losing streak Monday night.

Coming off a rookie season where he missed three games because of a concussion but still managed to have 49 receptions for 561 receiving yards, Douglas is getting up to speed after being slowed by a hand injury.

The Boston Red Sox suspended Jarren Duran for two games on Monday without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros a day earlier.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The use of elephants, lions, giraffes and other animals in traveling acts like circuses is now banned in Massachusetts after Gov. Maura Healey signed into law a bill prohibiting the practice.

On Wednesday, Walz will address fundraisers in Denver and Boston, and he’ll do more of the same on Thursday in Newport, Rhode Island, and Southampton, New York.

As we move into the second week of August, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.

Walz, who was selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate Aug. 6 is expected to appear in Newport late Thursday afternoon, as first reported by WPRI-TV.

Recent Local Obituaries

Claire Bowerman

Ann Biddle

Margaret Ellen Hickman Carter

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 13 hours and 54 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:10 am & 2:40 pm | Low tide at 7:34 am & 9:18 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.7 days, 53% lighting.

Easton’s Beach: DownCity Band at 6 pm

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Touch at 3 pm, The Street Project with Ride Island at 7 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Wednesday, August 28 - Silver Shadow.

East Bay RI: Tiverton history for sale — at $5.95 million

ecoRI News: After Wind Blade Failure, Newport Fishing and Offshore Wind Event Draws Crowd, Questions, Some Ire

loveProperty: Miramar: tour the $27m Rhode Island mansion built by a Titanic survivor

WJAR: Location of Walz Newport fundraiser Thursday yet to be finalized

WJAR: Walz to visit Rhode Island on Thursday

WLNE: Portsmouth police investigating serious motorcycle crash

WPRI: Police investigating motorcycle crash in Portsmouth