What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, August 13
Newport Art Trolley and Gallery Night: An exciting, but developing initiative; A look at the 14 home sales across Newport County last week; and more.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 13 - the 226th day of the year; 140 days remain in 2024.
🎨 On Thursday night, WUN’s Veronica Bruno checked out Art Trolley and Gallery Night in Newport, a fairly new event with the purpose of providing a platform for the many galleries throughout the City by the Sea. Managed by the Newport Artists Collective, the effort is meant to bolster the thriving Newport art scene in ways that artists can connect, collaborate, and display their work while engaging with the community. Read More
🏠 Fourteen homes changed hands in Newport County last week. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at what sold here.
🛶 On tap this week/weekend: Newport Paddle Festival, Black Ships Festival, Fools Rules Regatta, Ida Lewis Distance Race, and much more. What’s Up This Week
🚲 A film screening and panel discussion aimed at promoting safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists will take place at The JPT Film & Event Center this evening. The event, organized by Ride Island, will feature “The Street Project,” a documentary examining unsafe street designs across the United States. Read More
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: August 12 – 13
Three individuals taken into custody.
Refsnyder hits game-winning single as Red Sox beat Rangers 5-4 in 10 innings
Rob Refsnyder hit a game-winning single with two outs in the 10th inning after pinch-hitter Enmanuel Valdez’s leadoff double tied the score, lifting the Boston Red Sox over the fading Texas Rangers 5-4 to snap a four-game losing streak Monday night.
Going into second season, ‘Pop’ Douglas ready to add to Patriots passing game
Coming off a rookie season where he missed three games because of a concussion but still managed to have 49 receptions for 561 receiving yards, Douglas is getting up to speed after being slowed by a hand injury.
Jarren Duran suspended 2 games by Red Sox for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him
The Boston Red Sox suspended Jarren Duran for two games on Monday without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros a day earlier.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Dream
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
New Massachusetts law bars circuses from using elephants, lions, giraffes and other animals
The use of elephants, lions, giraffes and other animals in traveling acts like circuses is now banned in Massachusetts after Gov. Maura Healey signed into law a bill prohibiting the practice.
Walz is making a 5-state dash for campaign cash, traveling solo for 1st time as Harris’ running mate
On Wednesday, Walz will address fundraisers in Denver and Boston, and he’ll do more of the same on Thursday in Newport, Rhode Island, and Southampton, New York.
What Sold: A look at the 14 home sales across Newport County last week (August 5 – 9)
As we move into the second week of August, we are starting to feel a slight shift in the local real estate market.
Walz to visit Rhode Island Thursday
Walz, who was selected as Kamala Harris’ running mate Aug. 6 is expected to appear in Newport late Thursday afternoon, as first reported by WPRI-TV.
Recent Local Obituaries
Newport City Council to consider a resolution that would overhaul Newport's Resident Parking Program
What's Up Interview: Meet Mark Stickney, Founder of Historic Music of Newport
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 5 to 8 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 13 hours and 54 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:10 am & 2:40 pm | Low tide at 7:34 am & 9:18 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.7 days, 53% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 11 am: ESL Read-Aloud Book Club at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport. Public Library
5 pm to 6 pm: Author Visit with Dr. Michael Fine at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 7 pm: Edible & Medicinal Plant Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm to 7 pm: Charter Books presents Jeessa Maxwell – I Need You To Read This at Charter Books
6:15 pm: Summer Favorites and Jimmy Buffett Hits Live Music Cruise with Coastal Queen Cruises
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: DownCity Band at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Touch at 3 pm, The Street Project with Ride Island at 7 pm
Landing: Mike Milazzo from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Library Board at 5 pm
Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: School Committee at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule: Wednesday, August 28 - Silver Shadow.
