🖼️ Situated in a prime location right at the entrance into Newport, on Aquidneck Avenue near Easton’s Beach, the DeBlois Gallery just celebrated 40 years with champagne toasts and lots of great conversation among Aquidneck Island’s and Southern New England’s artists. WUN’s Veronica Bruno has the story - Middletown’s DeBlois Gallery celebrated 40 years: Fortyssimo.
💰 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz looked at the campaign finance reports for statewide and local officials ahead of upcoming elections - Gubernatorial race on – at least at the cash register.
🎺 If the crowds at the Newport Jazz Festival this weekend were any indication, jazz is alive and well, bursting with new energy, new stars, commercial success, and most importantly, new fan enthusiasm. (And even a little cowbell … see Cimafunk.) WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Jazz is alive, well, and thriving – Day 3 recap and photos.
🍽️ A new culinary destination has arrived in the heart of Newport, offering a taste of coastal Mediterranean cuisine with a local twist. Flora, located in the recently opened waterfront hotel Gardiner House, welcomes diners with its vibrant atmosphere and stunning views of Newport Harbor. Read More - Flora brings Mediterranean flair to Gardiner House.
⚾ With a win on Monday night, the Night Gulls clinched their spot in the NECBL championship series. The series will begin Wednesday against the Sanford Mainers, with first pitch coming at 6:35 PM from Cardines Field. Read more - Gulls hang on for a dramatic win, and advance to the championship.
Middletown’s DeBlois Gallery celebrated 40 years: Fortyssimo
DeBlois Gallery held a 40th anniversary champagne party for members and the public on Saturday
Gubernatorial race on – at least at the cash register
WhatsUpNewp looked at the campaign finance reports for McKee and Foulkes, the Congressional candidates, and those running for legislature, council and school committee positions in the Newport County area.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Signs
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
James Paxton’s strong start, Boston’s 18 hits lifts Red Sox over Royals 9-5
James Paxton pitched six solid innings, Masataka Yoshida tied his career high with four of Boston’s 18 hits and the Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-5 on Monday night.
Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon practices with team, discusses contract situation
Matthew Judon spoke to reporters on Monday at training camp about his hope to get a new contract from the New England Patriots.
Expert-led tour will shed light on Island Cemetery
Frank Amaral to share 50 years of knowledge in guided tour
Rhode Island Foundation awards $340,000 in grants to dozens of Newport County nonprofit organizations
Grants will fund work ranging from educational programs for school children and disaster recovery preparation to food pantries and arts activities.
Weather
Today: There is a chance of showers before 10 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and 1 pm, and then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. It is mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. The wind is 5 to 9 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt will become NE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. There is a chance of showers before 10 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 am and 1 pm, and then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 pm. Seas will be 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:45 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours and 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:54 am & 10:10 pm | Low tide at 3:22 am & 3:13 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.4 days, 2% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 11 am: ESL Read-Aloud Book Club at Newport Public Library
10 am to 10:30 am: Preschool Dance Party at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 5:30 pm: Hadley Henna at Newport Public Library
6:15 pm: Evening Bubbly Cruises with Jamestown Newport Ferry
6:15 pm: Sharks Come Cruisin on the Coastal Queen Evening Cruise
6:30 pm: Mystery Meetup - A Book Club for Mystery Readers at Portsmouth Free Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: The Jesse Liam Band at 6 pm
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Fly Me To The Moon at 5:30 pm, Maxxxine at 8:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Adam Hanna from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 12:30 am
The Helmway: Open Mic Night from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 4 pm
Little Compton: Beach Commission at 7 pm, Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm, Planning Board at 7 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Beach Commission at 5 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule.
Tuesday, August 6 | Silver Shadow
Wednesday, August 28 | Silver Shadow
Friday, August 30 | Silver Shadow
Saturday, August 31 | Insignia
East Bay RI: Tiverton crematorium plan goes up in smoke
ecoRI News: DEM Engaged in Ongoing Battle Against Aquatic Invasives
The Bluegrass Situation: PHOTOS: Ed Helms Hosts A Bluegrass Situation at Newport Folk Fest 2024
The Boston Globe: Nile Rodgers, Laufey, and more deliver good times on the final day of the Newport Jazz Festival
WLNE: Officials advise against contact with Newport pond due to blue-green algae