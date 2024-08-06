Good Morning!

🖼️ Situated in a prime location right at the entrance into Newport, on Aquidneck Avenue near Easton’s Beach, the DeBlois Gallery just celebrated 40 years with champagne toasts and lots of great conversation among Aquidneck Island’s and Southern New England’s artists. WUN’s Veronica Bruno has the story - Middletown’s DeBlois Gallery celebrated 40 years: Fortyssimo.

💰 WUN’s Frank Prosnitz looked at the campaign finance reports for statewide and local officials ahead of upcoming elections - Gubernatorial race on – at least at the cash register.

🎺 If the crowds at the Newport Jazz Festival this weekend were any indication, jazz is alive and well, bursting with new energy, new stars, commercial success, and most importantly, new fan enthusiasm. (And even a little cowbell … see Cimafunk.) WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - Newport Jazz Festival 2024: Jazz is alive, well, and thriving – Day 3 recap and photos.

🍽️ A new culinary destination has arrived in the heart of Newport, offering a taste of coastal Mediterranean cuisine with a local twist. Flora, located in the recently opened waterfront hotel Gardiner House, welcomes diners with its vibrant atmosphere and stunning views of Newport Harbor. Read More - Flora brings Mediterranean flair to Gardiner House.

Flora. Photo Credit: Nick Mele

⚾ With a win on Monday night, the Night Gulls clinched their spot in the NECBL championship series. The series will begin Wednesday against the Sanford Mainers, with first pitch coming at 6:35 PM from Cardines Field. Read more - Gulls hang on for a dramatic win, and advance to the championship.

DeBlois Gallery held a 40th anniversary champagne party for members and the public on Saturday

WhatsUpNewp looked at the campaign finance reports for McKee and Foulkes, the Congressional candidates, and those running for legislature, council and school committee positions in the Newport County area.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

James Paxton pitched six solid innings, Masataka Yoshida tied his career high with four of Boston’s 18 hits and the Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 9-5 on Monday night.

Matthew Judon spoke to reporters on Monday at training camp about his hope to get a new contract from the New England Patriots.

Frank Amaral to share 50 years of knowledge in guided tour

Grants will fund work ranging from educational programs for school children and disaster recovery preparation to food pantries and arts activities.

East Bay RI: Tiverton crematorium plan goes up in smoke

ecoRI News: DEM Engaged in Ongoing Battle Against Aquatic Invasives

The Bluegrass Situation: PHOTOS: Ed Helms Hosts A Bluegrass Situation at Newport Folk Fest 2024

The Boston Globe: Nile Rodgers, Laufey, and more deliver good times on the final day of the Newport Jazz Festival

WLNE: Officials advise against contact with Newport pond due to blue-green algae