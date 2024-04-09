💰 U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Gabe Amo announced on Monday that Rhode Island has been allocated over $16 million in federal funds to help strengthen one of Rhode Island’s top tourist attractions: the iconic Newport Cliff Walk. Read More

Regarding the federal funding, Newport Mayor Xay shared the following on Instagram on Monday;

Under this Council, Newport has made the pursuit of state and federal funding a priority. The results of that focus are powerful when combined with our Congressional Delegation’s support.



This afternoon an additional $11MM of funding for the Cliff Walk was announced as part of investments being made under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Combined with the $5MM our delegation secured earlier this season in Congressionally Directed Spending, that’s $16MM in federal funding.



Huge thanks to @senwhitehouse @senjackreed_ri and @repgabeamo and to the @cityofnewportri team for a job well done.

🎺 The 70th Newport Jazz Festival lineup will be announced at 1 pm today; specially-priced 3-day passes will also go on sale. Details

🏥 There has been much talk about health care and private equity lately, and the truth is worse than anyone knows. Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here: What’s Crazy About Health Care & Private Equity.

What's Up Today

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: 20 Days in Mariupol at 4:30 pm, The Motive & The Cue from National Theatre Live at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Coming Up This Week

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Federal funds will help fix and fortify Newport’s fabled Cliff Walk to ensure continued free public access to priceless views along historic trail

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Rhode Island using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

A basketball beatdown. A coaching clinic. A double-digit domination.

There is lots of talk about health care and private equity lately, and the truth is worse than anyone knows.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island seeks nonprofit organizations for Blue across Rhode Island day of service

With Sunday’s 12-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, Cora can say his team surpassed expectations.

Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Moon is a six-year-old male domestic shorthair.

Governor McKee Announces Budget Amendment to Extend Hope Scholarship at Rhode Island College

Salve Regina University trustee, Jay Sullivan, author of “The New Nimble: Leading in the Age of Change,”will speak at the Redwood Library Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

Newport Police arrest eight individuals on a variety of charges over the weekend.

Recent Local Obituaries

