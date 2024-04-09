What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, April 9
Lineup for 2024 Newport Jazz Festival drops today.
💰 U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Gabe Amo announced on Monday that Rhode Island has been allocated over $16 million in federal funds to help strengthen one of Rhode Island’s top tourist attractions: the iconic Newport Cliff Walk. Read More
Regarding the federal funding, Newport Mayor Xay shared the following on Instagram on Monday;
Under this Council, Newport has made the pursuit of state and federal funding a priority. The results of that focus are powerful when combined with our Congressional Delegation’s support.
This afternoon an additional $11MM of funding for the Cliff Walk was announced as part of investments being made under the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Promoting Resilient Operations for Transformative, Efficient, and Cost-saving Transportation (PROTECT) Grant program, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Combined with the $5MM our delegation secured earlier this season in Congressionally Directed Spending, that’s $16MM in federal funding.
Huge thanks to @senwhitehouse @senjackreed_ri and @repgabeamo and to the @cityofnewportri team for a job well done.
🎺 The 70th Newport Jazz Festival lineup will be announced at 1 pm today; specially-priced 3-day passes will also go on sale. Details
🏥 There has been much talk about health care and private equity lately, and the truth is worse than anyone knows. Dr. Michael Fine’s latest column for What’sUpNewp is here: What’s Crazy About Health Care & Private Equity.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. East wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming ESE 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ESE wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 7:129 pm | 13 hours and 5 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:56 am & 9:19 pm | Low tide at 2:35 am & 2:22 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
1 pm: Tuesday Matinee - Killers of the Flower Moon at Jamestown Philomena Library
3 pm: Drop-In Unicorn Craft at Newport Public Library
3 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Reception for Photography Exhibit at Portsmouth Free Public Library
6 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: 20 Days in Mariupol at 4:30 pm, The Motive & The Cue from National Theatre Live at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Elections Training and Advisory Ad Hoc Committee at 10 am, Library Board at 5 pm, Conservation Commission at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Budget Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Beach Commission at 4:30 pm
Newport: Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 6 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
Newport Jazz Festival to celebrate 70th Anniversary in 2024; tickets and lineup will be released on April 9
Jay Sullivan, author of ‘The New Nimble: Leading in the Age of Change’, will speak at the Redwood Library on April 10
What’s On The Docket: Newport City Council Meeting on April 10
Get the Measure of W. E. B. Du Bois at Preservation Society Lecture on April 11
Rhode Island PBS Annual Fundraiser, Uncorked, Returns April 12
Community invited to help clean up Fort Adams State Park at Sail Newport event
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Reed, Whitehouse & Amo deliver over $16 million to strengthen & repair Newport’s iconic Cliff Walk
Federal funds will help fix and fortify Newport’s fabled Cliff Walk to ensure continued free public access to priceless views along historic trail
Comic – Sour Grapes: Loofa
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Ranking: Best counties to live in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Rhode Island using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks counties by various factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.
UConn concludes a dominant run to its 2nd straight NCAA title, beating Zach Edey and Purdue 75-60
A basketball beatdown. A coaching clinic. A double-digit domination.
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about health care and private equity
There is lots of talk about health care and private equity lately, and the truth is worse than anyone knows.
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island seeks nonprofit partners for 2024 Blue across Rhode Island Day of Service
Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island seeks nonprofit organizations for Blue across Rhode Island day of service
Red Sox surpass early expectations with 7-3 trip to start the season
With Sunday’s 12-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, Cora can say his team surpassed expectations.
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Sweet Moon is full of play and cuddles
Available for adoption at the Potter League for Animals in Middletown, Moon is a six-year-old male domestic shorthair.
Governor McKee seeks extension of Hope Scholarship program at Rhode Island College
Governor McKee Announces Budget Amendment to Extend Hope Scholarship at Rhode Island College
Jay Sullivan, author of ‘The New Nimble: Leading in the Age of Change’, will speak at the Redwood Library on April 10
Salve Regina University trustee, Jay Sullivan, author of “The New Nimble: Leading in the Age of Change,”will speak at the Redwood Library Wednesday, April 10 at 6 p.m.
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 5 – 8
Newport Police arrest eight individuals on a variety of charges over the weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: April 5 - 8
What Sold: Take a look at the 10 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
CCRI to host watch parties at all four campuses to view Monday’s historic solar eclipse
More Local Headlines
Rhode Island Current: Campaign worker charged in Matos signature scandal investigation
Salve Today: Pell Center to host lecture with author of New York Times bestselling memoir 'Solito'
The New York Times: The Hottest Luxury Second-Home Markets
WLNE: Police: Coach assaulted youth player at Tiverton basketball tournament