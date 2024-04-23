What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, April 23
Here's what's on tap for today around Newport; plus a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Tuesday, April 23, 2024.
👉 Here are a few things to keep an eye on with Newport City Council this week;
The City’s annual budget process is slated to begin tonight at 5:30 pm when City Councilors will meet in a special workshop on the proposed FY2025 Budget. Currently, the roughly $115 million spending plan, which was underpinned by a recently completed property revaluation, would result in tax rates of $6.98 for year-round residential properties, $10.46 for commercial properties, and $8.22 for non-resident property owners, representing an overall tax levy increase of 3.95 percent. More Info & Budget Workshop Schedule
The Newport City Council will host a public workshop on “Easton’s Beach Matters” at 4:30 pm on Wednesday in the City Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.
At 6:30 pm on Wednesday, the City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting. Docket
Also, at 6:30 pm or immediately following the regular council meeting on Wednesday, the City Council will vote to meet in Executive Session to discuss the qualifications of the two candidates remaining after interviews and the selection of one for the City Manager Position.
🌊 The City of Newport’s Harbormaster Office invites the community to boost your confidence and prepare for paddling adventures with a Kayak & SUP Board Safety Class. More details
🏠 Fifteen homes changed hands in Newport County last week; WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at what sold here.
🇮🇹 According to RITBA, Sakonnet River Bridge displayed the colors of the Italian flag last night in recognition of the 500th anniversary of Giovanni da Verrazzano's exploration of Narragansett Bay. RITBA's Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge is named after the Italian explorer.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind around 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind around 8 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:34 pm | 13 hours and 42 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:14 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 1:48 am & 1:38 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.9 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Daffodil Days throughout Newport County
Aquidneck Island Earth Week across Aquidneck Island
10 am to 11 am: Preschool Play at Newport Public Library
3 pm to 5 pm: Scrabble at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Anime Watch Club at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 8 pm: Artist-in-Residence Talk: Lori Larusso at Newport Art Museum
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Bike Newport Full Moon Ride at Equality Park
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: John Singer Sargent - Fashion & Swagger at 5:30 pm, One Life at 7:30 pm
The Helmway: Lois Vaughan from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Sandywoods Center for The Arts: Open Mic at 6 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Little Compton: Housing Trust at 4 pm, Budget Committee at 7 pm
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm
Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: School Building Committee at 5 pm, Harbor Commission at 5 pm, School Committee Finance Sub Committee at 6:15 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
Coming Up This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week…
Aquidneck Island Earth Week returns April 20 – 27, with twenty-six events planned
Casting Off to The Homeport: Crew, family, & friends of the USS Yosemite return to Newport April 24 – 27
Newport Navy Choristers to perform at St. Mary’s Church on April 26
Four to be inducted into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame on April 28
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Present Spring Concert on April 28
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Comic – Sour Grapes: Moment
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Navy officials recognized for torpedo, undersea warfare technology development
Navy recognizes senior leaders for advancing undersea warfare technology
Ride Island to present a public program on Cambridge street design for biking, walking, and transit
Ride Island Presents the first in a Speaker Series addressing safe infrastructure and road design for active transportation.
Matthews scores as Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-2 to tie their series at 1 game apiece
Auston Matthews scored on a breakaway to snap a third-period tie with eight minutes left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday night to knot their first-round playoff series at one game apiece.
Newport String Quartet to perform in Newport and Little Compton
Performance taking place at Colony House and United Congregational Church
Governor McKee submits budget amendment to support housing stability, address homelessness
The amendment also proposes the creation of a permanent funding stream to address these areas in future years.
Newport City Council to discuss proposed budget, including tax levy increases
Newport City Council to Discuss Proposed Budget Amidst Housing, Climate, and Infrastructure Challenges
Gov. McKee and First Lady Susan McKee help keep Middletown clean
Rhode Island hosts Earth Day ceremony, litter cleanup in Middletown
Rhode Island Governor McKee seeks $1.3 million in state aid for businesses impacted by bridge reconstruction
McKee seeks $1.3 million to help small businesses impacted by Washington Bridge reconstruction
What Sold: A look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Here’s what sold in Newport County from April 8 – April 12.
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: A look at 15 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County
Brick Alley Pub is being sold to The Heritage Restaurant Group
Pawtucket Pups Find Hope: Rescued dogs available for adoption at Potter League for Animals
Further Reading
East Bay RI: Anna D’s Café gets OK for more farmers’ markets
CNBC - Story on The Nitro Bar - Couple grew their basement side hustle into a business bringing in $4.5M/year: We’d ‘never seen anything like that in a bank account’
NUWC: News - Naval Chaplaincy School Increasing International Partnerships