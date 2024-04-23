Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

The City’s annual budget process is slated to begin tonight at 5:30 pm when City Councilors will meet in a special workshop on the proposed FY2025 Budget. Currently, the roughly $115 million spending plan, which was underpinned by a recently completed property revaluation, would result in tax rates of $6.98 for year-round residential properties, $10.46 for commercial properties, and $8.22 for non-resident property owners, representing an overall tax levy increase of 3.95 percent. More Info & Budget Workshop Schedule

The Newport City Council will host a public workshop on “Easton’s Beach Matters” at 4:30 pm on Wednesday in the City Council Chamber at Newport City Hall.

At 6:30 pm on Wednesday, the City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting. Docket

Also, at 6:30 pm or immediately following the regular council meeting on Wednesday, the City Council will vote to meet in Executive Session to discuss the qualifications of the two candidates remaining after interviews and the selection of one for the City Manager Position.

🌊 The City of Newport’s Harbormaster Office invites the community to boost your confidence and prepare for paddling adventures with a Kayak & SUP Board Safety Class. More details

🏠 Fifteen homes changed hands in Newport County last week; WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at what sold here.

🇮🇹 According to RITBA, Sakonnet River Bridge displayed the colors of the Italian flag last night in recognition of the 500th anniversary of Giovanni da Verrazzano's exploration of Narragansett Bay. RITBA's Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge is named after the Italian explorer.

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 41. South wind around 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 8 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:34 pm | 13 hours and 42 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:14 am & 8:29 pm | Low tide at 1:48 am & 1:38 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.9 days, 99% lighting.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Navy recognizes senior leaders for advancing undersea warfare technology

Ride Island Presents the first in a Speaker Series addressing safe infrastructure and road design for active transportation.

Auston Matthews scored on a breakaway to snap a third-period tie with eight minutes left, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday night to knot their first-round playoff series at one game apiece.

Performance taking place at Colony House and United Congregational Church

The amendment also proposes the creation of a permanent funding stream to address these areas in future years.

Newport City Council to Discuss Proposed Budget Amidst Housing, Climate, and Infrastructure Challenges

Rhode Island hosts Earth Day ceremony, litter cleanup in Middletown

McKee seeks $1.3 million to help small businesses impacted by Washington Bridge reconstruction

Here’s what sold in Newport County from April 8 – April 12.

East Bay RI: Anna D’s Café gets OK for more farmers’ markets

CNBC - Story on The Nitro Bar - Couple grew their basement side hustle into a business bringing in $4.5M/year: We’d ‘never seen anything like that in a bank account’

NUWC: News - Naval Chaplaincy School Increasing International Partnerships