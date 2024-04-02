Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

🗳️ Voters in Rhode Island can indicate their support or opposition to their parties’ presumptive nominees in the presidential primary today.

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (D): Biden, Dean Phillips, “Uncommitted,” Write-in. 26 delegates at stake

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (R): Trump, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, “Uncommitted,” Write-in. 19 delegates at stake

WHO CAN VOTE: Rhode Island voters registered with a specific political party may cast ballots only in their own party’s primaries. Voters not affiliated with any party may participate in any party primary, but doing so will automatically affiliate them with that party in state records. Voters will then be able to disaffiliate before leaving the polling place.

Polling locations are open until 8 pm this evening. Visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ to see your sample ballot and to find your polling location.

🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at the 12 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🆕 The multi-million dollar, newly updated Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown, located at 317 West Main Road, Middletown, will soon be unveiled.

👏 The Chanler at Cliff Walk and the Hydrangea House Inn have been nominated for U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural 2024 Best Bed & Breakfasts.

Weather

Today: Rain, mainly after 5 p.m., with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming east at 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Tonight: Rain before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain after 3 am. Low around 39. East wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from April 3, 2:00 PM until April 4, 5:00 AM

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Rain, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Rain is before 2 am, then there is a slight chance of rain after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 7:12 pm | 12 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:08 am & 2:43 pm | Low tide at 8:11 am & 8:02 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.1 days, 51% lighting.

Newport County Government

Biden and Trump are both expected to easily win primaries in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin and add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

The Oakland Athletics are dropping and throwing away the ball at a staggering rate.

Tanner Houck struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox capitalized on five early errors by Oakland to beat the Athletics 9-0 on Monday night in front of an announced crowd of 6,618 fans.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Hauser poured in 25 points on seven 3s and the Boston Celtics avenged an early season loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 118-104 victory on Monday night.

Popular Aquidneck Island Hotel Undergoing Total Interior Renovation; Sister Property Homewood Suites by Hilton Receives Interior Updates

Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee to vote on bills protecting forests and banning captive hunting

Grey Sail Brewing releases Mix 12-pack featuring classic beers for summer

Middletown Public Library offers free 3D printing sessions for children of all ages

Rhode Island to receive $1.9 million in federal funding for public health infrastructure

Here’s what sold last week in Newport County.

A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

The full and open contract is the largest the company has received.

By 11 a.m., more than 4,200 donors have given in support of 531 local organizations

Rhode Island voters have until April 2 to cast ballots in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

Newport Police Department made five arrests over the weekend, according to their Arrest Log for Friday, March 29, through 7 am on Monday, April 1, 2024.

