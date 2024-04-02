What's Up in Newport: Tuesday, April 2
Rhode Island gets its say in presidential primary
Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
🗳️ Voters in Rhode Island can indicate their support or opposition to their parties’ presumptive nominees in the presidential primary today.
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (D): Biden, Dean Phillips, “Uncommitted,” Write-in. 26 delegates at stake
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY (R): Trump, Chris Christie, Ron DeSantis, Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, “Uncommitted,” Write-in. 19 delegates at stake
WHO CAN VOTE: Rhode Island voters registered with a specific political party may cast ballots only in their own party’s primaries. Voters not affiliated with any party may participate in any party primary, but doing so will automatically affiliate them with that party in state records. Voters will then be able to disaffiliate before leaving the polling place.
Polling locations are open until 8 pm this evening. Visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ to see your sample ballot and to find your polling location.
🏡 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn looks at the 12 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.
🆕 The multi-million dollar, newly updated Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown, located at 317 West Main Road, Middletown, will soon be unveiled.
👏 The Chanler at Cliff Walk and the Hydrangea House Inn have been nominated for U.S. News & World Report’s inaugural 2024 Best Bed & Breakfasts.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Rain, mainly after 5 p.m., with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming east at 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight: Rain before 2 am, then a slight chance of rain after 3 am. Low around 39. East wind 9 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%—new precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from April 3, 2:00 PM until April 4, 5:00 AM
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Rain, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Rain is before 2 am, then there is a slight chance of rain after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 38°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:25 am | Sunset: 7:12 pm | 12 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:08 am & 2:43 pm | Low tide at 8:11 am & 8:02 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.1 days, 51% lighting.
Things To Do
2024 Presidential Preference Primary across Rhode Island
2 pm: Colonial Newport Colonial Burial Sites and Stones Presentation at Edward King House
3 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Teen Stop Motion Animation Series at Newport Public Library
Live Music & Entertainment
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Teachers’ Lounge at 4:30 pm, Amelie at 7:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
The Fifth Element: Meg Chenot at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 1 pm
Little Compton: Hazard Mitigation Advisory Committee at 9 am, Housing Trust at 6:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 1 pm
Newport: School Committee at 6:15 pm
Tiverton: Litter Committee at 6:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Coming Up This Weekend
AP Decision Notes: What to expect in the April 2 presidential and state primaries
The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a job fair on April 3
The 74th Annual RI Home Show returns April 4 – 7 to the RI Convention Center
Mansions to offer free admission to Newport County residents on April 6 – 7
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin get their say in presidential primaries
Biden and Trump are both expected to easily win primaries in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island and Wisconsin and add to their delegate hauls for their party conventions this summer.
Comic – Sour Grapes: Roadside
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Mistake-prone A’s make 5 errors in 1st 3 innings against the Red Sox
The Oakland Athletics are dropping and throwing away the ball at a staggering rate.
Houck strikes out 10 and the Red Sox capitalize on 5 errors to beat the Athletics 9-0
Tanner Houck struck out 10 batters in six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox capitalized on five early errors by Oakland to beat the Athletics 9-0 on Monday night in front of an announced crowd of 6,618 fans.
Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser each score 25 as Celtics beat Hornets 118-104 for 11th win in 13 games
Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, Sam Hauser poured in 25 points on seven 3s and the Boston Celtics avenged an early season loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 118-104 victory on Monday night.
Hampton Inn & Suites Newport-Middletown set to unveil completely new look this spring
Popular Aquidneck Island Hotel Undergoing Total Interior Renovation; Sister Property Homewood Suites by Hilton Receives Interior Updates
Senate Committee to vote on bills protecting forests, banning captive hunting
Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee to vote on bills protecting forests and banning captive hunting
Grey Sail Brewing debuts mix 12-pack for summer sipping
Grey Sail Brewing releases Mix 12-pack featuring classic beers for summer
Middletown Public Library to host free 3D printing sessions for children
Middletown Public Library offers free 3D printing sessions for children of all ages
Rhode Island to receive $1.9 million in federal funding to improve public health infrastructure
Rhode Island to receive $1.9 million in federal funding for public health infrastructure
What Sold: Take a look at 12 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (March 25 – 29)
Here’s what sold last week in Newport County.
Ranking: Best public high schools in Rhode Island
A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Rite-Solutions awarded $88 Million contract by the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Electromagnetic Systems Department
The full and open contract is the largest the company has received.
401Gives surpasses $1 million raised for Rhode Island nonprofits
By 11 a.m., more than 4,200 donors have given in support of 531 local organizations
Rhode Island Presidential Preference Primary will take place on April 2
Rhode Island voters have until April 2 to cast ballots in 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 29 – April 1
Newport Police Department made five arrests over the weekend, according to their Arrest Log for Friday, March 29, through 7 am on Monday, April 1, 2024.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
What Sold: Take a look at 12 homes that exchanged hands last week in Newport County (March 25 - 29)
Just My Opinion: Renovating a historic theater – more than two decades later
What’s in Season: A late March Aquidneck Growers Market in Newport brings joy with fresh sunchokes
More Local Headlines
East Bay RI: Two Portsmouth men arrested on drug, weapons charges
Naval War College: Application Period Opens for 2024 Fleet Seminar Program
WLNE: Rescue crews describe saving couple after plane crash in Narragansett Bay
WLNE: Defending D-I Champion Moses Brown Girls Lacrosse Wins at Portsmouth