🎺 The historic Jane Pickens Film and Events Center is hosting a special concert this Friday, May 24. The show will benefit two local causes and feature headliner and hometown hero James Montgomery. The concert benefits Newport’s Broadway Streer Fair and Operation Stand Down RI, an organization dedicated to supporting local veterans. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Montgomery before the show - What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24.

🏌️ Newport Mental Health will host its 9th Annual Drive for Mental Health Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, June 17th at The Aquidneck Club. This event promises a day of golfing excellence and a chance to support a vital community charity. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, with the story - Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17 .

💰 A woman from Newport and a man from Middletown cashed in a $50,000 “Green Cash Blast” Instant Ticket earlier this week that they purchased from a 7-Eleven in Providence. Read More

🍅 Aquidneck Growers’ Market’s Wednesday Summer Market returns to Memorial Boulevard beginning today. It will be open from 2 pm to 5 pm every Wednesday through October 30. Don’t forget you can also find their Saturday Summer Market every Saturday morning from 9 am to 12 pm at Embrace Home Loans in Middletown.

👉 Newport City Council returns to City Hall tonight for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket.

🚌 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong, along with Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely, will join Discover Newport and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) officials to announce the return of the free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service promotion in Newport beginning Friday, May 24. Read more about the service here.

🇺🇸 In honor of Memorial Day, the Miantonomi Memorial Park Tower will be open for the public to climb on Monday. Read More

Weather

Today: Patchy dense fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a low of around 55. The southwest wind is around ten mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt. Patchy dense fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 9 kt. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:41 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:22 am & 1 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.3 days, 98% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: John Singer Sargent at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 7 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm

The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm

Newport County Government

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will be open for climbing on Monday, May 27th from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. in observance of Memorial Day!

This generous grant will enable the creation of a searchable database, making these treasured historical documents accessible to the public for the first time.

Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, including 10 in overtime after Jaylen Brown’s tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and Boston rallied just in time for a 133-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.

Duran scored to make it 4-2 during a double steal with Rafael Devers in a go-ahead, two-run eighth against Jason Adam (2-1). Duran headed home after Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt tried to throw Devers out at second and beat a return throw to the plate with a head-first slide.

Tiverton Public Library Announces Summer Programs for Adults

Rhode Island Lottery Celebrates 50 Years with $50K Wins

Rhode Island Life Science Hub Summit Highlights Opportunities for Growth

Get ready to embark on a lifetime of adventures with your new best friend, Otto

7-day curated experience will support participants’ learning of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and enhance understanding of equity-related topics

The Biden administration said Tuesday that it is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve established after Superstorm Sandy in a bid to lower prices at the pump this summer.

The journeys of the Class of 2024 – Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes – are recognized through tribute galleries in the Museum and the digital Road to Newport video series.

Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Perform Season-Ending Concert on June 9

Local legend and RI Music Hall of Fame member and his band playing show to benefit area charities

Recent Local Obituaries

