What's Up in Newport Today: Wednesday, May 22
Aquidneck Growers Market returns to Memorial Blvd. for the summer today!
Good Wednesday Morning!
🎺 The historic Jane Pickens Film and Events Center is hosting a special concert this Friday, May 24. The show will benefit two local causes and feature headliner and hometown hero James Montgomery. The concert benefits Newport’s Broadway Streer Fair and Operation Stand Down RI, an organization dedicated to supporting local veterans. WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with Montgomery before the show - What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24.
🏌️ Newport Mental Health will host its 9th Annual Drive for Mental Health Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, June 17th at The Aquidneck Club. This event promises a day of golfing excellence and a chance to support a vital community charity. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn, with the story - Swing for a Cause: Newport Mental Health’s Annual Golf Tournament returns to The Aquidneck Club on June 17 .
💰 A woman from Newport and a man from Middletown cashed in a $50,000 “Green Cash Blast” Instant Ticket earlier this week that they purchased from a 7-Eleven in Providence. Read More
🍅 Aquidneck Growers’ Market’s Wednesday Summer Market returns to Memorial Boulevard beginning today. It will be open from 2 pm to 5 pm every Wednesday through October 30. Don’t forget you can also find their Saturday Summer Market every Saturday morning from 9 am to 12 pm at Embrace Home Loans in Middletown.
👉 Newport City Council returns to City Hall tonight for a Regular Council Meeting. Here’s a look at what’s on the docket.
🚌 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong, along with Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely, will join Discover Newport and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) officials to announce the return of the free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service promotion in Newport beginning Friday, May 24. Read more about the service here.
🇺🇸 In honor of Memorial Day, the Miantonomi Memorial Park Tower will be open for the public to climb on Monday. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy dense fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph.
Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a low of around 55. The southwest wind is around ten mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 7 to 12 kt. Patchy dense fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind around 9 kt. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:41 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:22 am & 1 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.3 days, 98% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
10 am to 11 am: Family Storytime at Newport Public Library
11 am to 6 pm: Wednesday Flight Specials at Newport Vineyards
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market - Wednesday on Memorial Boulevard
3:30 pm to 4:15 pm: Free Wednesday Nature Walk at Norman Bird Sanctuary
3:30 pm to 5 pm: Dungeons and Dragons at Newport Public Library
6 pm to 8 pm: Drink & Draw at Newport Art Museum
6 pm to 8 pm: Fiber Therapy: A Knitting and Crocheting Group, Open to All! at Newport Public Library
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm, Exhibition on Screen: John Singer Sargent at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Jim Devlin from 7 pm to 10 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: The Van Pelt Duo at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Steve Demers from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz Music at 7 pm
The Quencher: Karaoke at 9 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: School Committee at 5:30 pm, City Council at 5:30 pm, City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Safety Subcommittee at 2 pm, School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 3 pm, School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm
RITBA: Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
Happening This Week
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Middletown Public Library awarded $2,000 grant by Rhode Island Genealogical Society for Yearbook Digitization Project
This generous grant will enable the creation of a searchable database, making these treasured historical documents accessible to the public for the first time.
Tatum scores 36, Brown hits 3 to force OT and Celtics edge Pacers 133-128 in Game 1 of East finals
Jayson Tatum scored 36 points, including 10 in overtime after Jaylen Brown’s tying 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and Boston rallied just in time for a 133-128 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night.
Duran homers and steals home as Red Sox beat Rays 5-2
Duran scored to make it 4-2 during a double steal with Rafael Devers in a go-ahead, two-run eighth against Jason Adam (2-1). Duran headed home after Rays catcher Ben Rortvedt tried to throw Devers out at second and beat a return throw to the plate with a head-first slide.
Tiverton Public Library announces June programs
Tiverton Public Library Announces Summer Programs for Adults
Rhode Island Lottery celebrates 50th birthday with two $50,000 wins
Rhode Island Lottery Celebrates 50 Years with $50K Wins
Rhode Island’s Life Sciences Hub Summit draws 500+
Rhode Island Life Science Hub Summit Highlights Opportunities for Growth
Otto is a bundle of love waiting to bring joy to your life
Get ready to embark on a lifetime of adventures with your new best friend, Otto
United Way invites all Rhode Islanders, local businesses to join its 2024 Equity Challenge
7-day curated experience will support participants’ learning of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion and enhance understanding of equity-related topics
Biden releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from Northeast reserve in bid to lower prices at pump
The Biden administration said Tuesday that it is releasing 1 million barrels of gasoline from a Northeast reserve established after Superstorm Sandy in a bid to lower prices at the pump this summer.
International Tennis Hall of Fame gears up for July induction celebrations with tribute gallery, ‘Road to Newport’ video series
The journeys of the Class of 2024 – Vijay Amritraj, Richard Evans and Leander Paes – are recognized through tribute galleries in the Museum and the digital Road to Newport video series.
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra ends season with ‘Mozart, Motion, Mystery’
Narragansett Bay Symphony Community Orchestra to Perform Season-Ending Concert on June 9
What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24
Local legend and RI Music Hall of Fame member and his band playing show to benefit area charities
