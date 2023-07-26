What's Up in Newport Today: Wednesday, July 26
A look at what's happening out there today; plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, July 26. Today’s newsletter is 1,582 words, approximately an 8-minute read.
Governor Dan McKee will join Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong this morning for a visit to the Newport Public Schools’ Cyber Camp, held this week at CCRI’s Newport Campus, to promote learning beyond the formal school day and beyond the traditional 180-day school year.
Speaking of education, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm today.
Our conversation with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District continues today with Aaron Regunberg at 12 pm and Gabe Amo at 2:15 pm.
Newport City Council will convene for a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm this evening. Before that meeting, there will be a special meeting at 5:30 pm where DEM is expected to speak about the excavated soil at Rogers High School. Due to ongoing elevator issues at Newport City Hall, these meetings will occur at Pell Elementary School.
Newport Vineyards continues its Wednesday Music Series this evening at 5 pm with a performance by Kate Guillen & The Drive! Ragged Island Brewing continues its Summer Concert Series this evening at 5:30 pm with a performance by Those Guys!
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Watch in effect from July 27, 11:00 AM EDT until July 28, 12:00 AM EDT
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours and 34 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:59 am & 2:33 pm | Low tide at 7:26 am & 8:47 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.4 days, 51% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 6 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd
3 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Flight Night at Newport Vineyards
4:15 pm to 5:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
5 pm: After5 Cleanup at Surfer’s End Second Beach
5 pm to 8 pm: Wednesday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Those Guys! – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at Ragged Island Brewing Company
6 pm to 8 pm: Jazz Series at the Herreshoff Marine Museum
6 pm to 8 pm: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 at Blithewold Mansion
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Mystic Schooners at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Vineyards: Kate Guillen & The Drive from 5 pm to 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Those Guys from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm
The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Technical Review Committee at 10 am
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WUN
Adoptable Dog of the Week: Rocky
“Rocky is a handsome, loving boy just waiting to meet you! He is a playful, affectionate dog, and he just loves meeting new friends”
Red Sox overcome triple play in 7-1 victory over major league-leading Braves
Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox overcame a triple play to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night in a game delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain and lightning.
Gulls clinch Coastal Division for second consecutive season
The Newport Gulls have clinched the Coastal Division for the second consecutive season after they beat the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, 7-5 in game two of a doubleheader.
Gulls split doubleheader vs Sharks
The Newport Gulls were able to pick up the game two win, 7-5 to split a doubleheader with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank.
Public being invited to a free performance by the R.I. Philharmonic at Roger Williams Park on August 2
Food trucks and free parking are among the highlights of the Summer Pops concert at the Temple to Music
Pats’ Jack Jones will be on the field despite facing pending gun charge as training camp opens
The New England Patriots haven’t had much to smile about over the past few seasons, following up a Super Bowl 53 win with four seasons that featured a pair of first-round playoff exits and two seasons that ended with them outside of the postseason completely.
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final over two decades in which he established himself as the NHL’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he was retiring.
Rhode Island Ethics Commission opens investigation into Gov. Dan McKee’s lunch with lobbyist
Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee will be investigated by the state Ethics Commission in order to establish whether or not a free lunch violated state campaign finance laws.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Providence metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from Zillow.
Aaron Hernandez brother faces new charges amid concerns over threats, visits to UConn, Brown
The older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is behind bars after a woman close to him told police she was worried he was planning a school shooting.
RI Department of State launches online application for voters to request a mail ballot
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today launched a new online application portal for registered Rhode Island voters to request a mail ballot.
Dr. Michael Fine – What’s Crazy In Healthcare: Covid and Florida
Covid is still here, only now most of us have some immunity to it.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…
Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.
Coming Up
July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 26 at 1:30 pm: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
July 26 at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 28 at 1:30 pm: Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
July 31 at 12 pm: Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for CD1
August 1 at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for CD1
August 3 at 2 pm: Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for CD1
Recent
July 25 at 2 pm: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 20 at 11 am: Stephanie Beaute, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 18 at 4:30 pm: Newport Mayor Xay
