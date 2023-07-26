Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, July 26. Today’s newsletter is 1,582 words, approximately an 8-minute read.

Governor Dan McKee will join Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong this morning for a visit to the Newport Public Schools’ Cyber Camp, held this week at CCRI’s Newport Campus, to promote learning beyond the formal school day and beyond the traditional 180-day school year.

Speaking of education, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 1:30 pm today.

Our conversation with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District continues today with Aaron Regunberg at 12 pm and Gabe Amo at 2:15 pm.

Newport City Council will convene for a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm this evening. Before that meeting, there will be a special meeting at 5:30 pm where DEM is expected to speak about the excavated soil at Rogers High School. Due to ongoing elevator issues at Newport City Hall, these meetings will occur at Pell Elementary School.

Newport Vineyards continues its Wednesday Music Series this evening at 5 pm with a performance by Kate Guillen & The Drive! Ragged Island Brewing continues its Summer Concert Series this evening at 5:30 pm with a performance by Those Guys!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind becoming southwest at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Gale Watch in effect from July 27, 11:00 AM EDT until July 28, 12:00 AM EDT

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 8:08 pm | 14 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:59 am & 2:33 pm | Low tide at 7:26 am & 8:47 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 7.4 days, 51% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd at 7:30 pm

Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Fausto Palma from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: Kate Guillen & The Drive from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East: Live music and DJ from 8 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Those Guys from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

“Rocky is a handsome, loving boy just waiting to meet you! He is a playful, affectionate dog, and he just loves meeting new friends”

Nick Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings of relief, Masataka Yoshida hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox overcame a triple play to beat the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Tuesday night in a game delayed 1 hour, 40 minutes by rain and lightning.

The Newport Gulls have clinched the Coastal Division for the second consecutive season after they beat the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks, 7-5 in game two of a doubleheader.

The Newport Gulls were able to pick up the game two win, 7-5 to split a doubleheader with the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank.

Food trucks and free parking are among the highlights of the Summer Pops concert at the Temple to Music

The New England Patriots haven’t had much to smile about over the past few seasons, following up a Super Bowl 53 win with four seasons that featured a pair of first-round playoff exits and two seasons that ended with them outside of the postseason completely.

Patrice Bergeron, who led the Boston Bruins to the 2011 championship and two other trips to the Stanley Cup Final over two decades in which he established himself as the NHL’s dominant two-way forward and one of the most respected players in the game, announced Tuesday “with a full heart and a lot of gratitude” that he was retiring.

Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Dan McKee will be investigated by the state Ethics Commission in order to establish whether or not a free lunch violated state campaign finance laws.

Sabina Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Tuesday, July 25.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Providence-Warwick, RI-MA metro area using data from Zillow.

The older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez is behind bars after a woman close to him told police she was worried he was planning a school shooting.

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division today launched a new online application portal for registered Rhode Island voters to request a mail ballot.

Covid is still here, only now most of us have some immunity to it.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, Laughter For Locals, and much more.