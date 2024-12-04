Good Morning! 🌅 It’s Wednesday, December 4th. 🗓️ Today is a great day to bundle up because it's Chester Greenwood (Earmuff) Day!

🎊 Speaking of warmth and good feelings, today is also Giving Tuesday! Celebrate by showing your appreciation for the women in your life on Choose Women Wednesday. Other holidays today include Cabernet Franc Day, International Day of Banks, National Dice Day, National Sock Day, and World Wildlife Conservation Day!

Did you know that the first earmuffs were invented by a 15-year-old? Chester Greenwood was ice skating in Maine when his ears got too cold. Using wire and fur, he created the first earmuffs in 1873.

📜 On this day in What’sUpNewp headlines;

Today’s Weather: 💨☀️

Expect a sunny start to the day, with a high near 44 degrees Fahrenheit. Winds will be blowing from the south-southwest at 11 knots. The seas will be calm at less than 1 foot. As the day progresses, increasing clouds will move in and there is a slight chance of rain after 5 pm. Tonight, the low will be around 42 degrees Fahrenheit with rain mainly after 10pm, patchy fog after midnight, and winds could gust as high as 37 knots. The sun rose at 6:55 am and will set at 4:15 pm. High tides are at 9:27 am and 9:57 pm, with low tides occurring at 2:26 am and 3:22 pm.

What To Know 📍

A highly-anticipated new food hall in Providence is giving the public a sneak peek of its offerings while supporting a Newport charity . Track 15 will host a preview event at Giusto in Newport tonight, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. Read More

Freshly off of being sworn in and elected, Newport Mayor Charlie Holder will join What’sUpNewp on Thursday, December 12, at 10 am for a live one-on-one conversation.

Speaking of one-on-one conversations, on Wednesday, December 18, Newport City Manager Colin Kennedy will join us at 10 a.m., and Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join us at 1:30 p.m.

Bundle up for a chilly night! A Gale Warning will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

Happening Today 🗓️

📖 Family Storytime at Newport Public Library (10 am)

📚 Wednesday Book Group at Newport Public Library (1:30 pm)

🩰 Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff (4 pm & 7:30 pm)

⛪ Advent Evenings at Saint Mary’s Church (6 pm)

🍕 Surf Club Pizza Making Class at Surf Club (6 pm)

🧅 Fermentation Class at Forty 1 North (6:30 pm)

✝️ We Are Christmas at Emmanuel Church (7 pm)

For a full list of events, live music, entertainment, and public meetings, head here → What’s Up in Newport: December 2 – 9.

What’s News Today 📰

Credit: Pat Murphy // Kingslens

🛹 Friends of Newport Skatepark to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting on December 6: The grand opening of the new skatepark will be celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 6th. Read More

💵 Rhode Island Lottery: Spending more, earning less: Rhode Islanders are spending more on lottery tickets but have the worst odds in New England. Read More

🏀 Abdur-Rahim scores 21, Hopkins returns to help Providence beat BYU 83-64: Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 21 points as Providence beat BYU. Read More

🏒 Pavel Zacha scores 2:15 into overtime and lifts the Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Red Wings: Pavel Zacha scored the winning goal in overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings. Read More

🏀 Lilly scores 23 in Brown’s 60-53 win against Vermont: Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points as Brown won against Vermont. Read More

🏘️ Newport’s resident tax rate renewal period set to begin: The renewal period for resident tax rates will begin from January 2 to March 15, 2025. Read More

🍎 Grant aims to keep Newport food pantries and meal sites stocked as holidays near: A grant will help keep local food pantries and meal sites stocked during the holidays. Read More

🍽️ Holiday Dining Guide: Where to eat in Newport on Christmas: Local restaurants are offering special menus and experiences for Christmas Eve and Day. Read More

🐢 Global warming fills New England’s rich waters with death traps for endangered sea turtles: Global warming has increased the number of stranded sea turtles in New England. Read More

🪦 Obituary: Daniel A. Cinotti: April 6, 1934 — December 1, 2024. Read More

⚠️ RIDOH reminds property owners of lead safe work practices; says it has increased the number of licensed lead inspectors who are available: Rhode Island's Department of Health now has more licensed lead inspectors available and is reminding property owners of safe work practices regarding lead. Read More

🎄 Christmas Vacation Party grows in Newport, adds a second night: The popular Christmas Vacation Party in Newport is expanding to two nights. Read More

🎉 What's Up in Newport: December 2 – 9: Explore local events happening this week in Newport. Read More

More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Extra! Extra! 🗞️

'Pretty Hard to See on the Road': Snow Pounds New England

Snow created difficult driving conditions in parts of New England as several inches fell in Massachusetts on Wednesday, December 3.

Footage from X user @Soar_WX shows ongoing snowfall and a thin coat of snow in East Longmeadow, in southern Massachusetts.

According to the source, the “heavy” snow made it “pretty hard to see on the road.”

“We were sliding at one point, as snow is sticking to everything,” they wrote in a post on X.

The National Weather Service a winter weather advisory, as up to 6 inches were expected to fall in parts of the state between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

Credit: @Soar_WX via Storyful

Survey 📊

What else would you like to see included in this newsletter? What would you like to see more of (or less of) in this newsletter? What else do you need to start your day?

Until Next Time 👋 🙏

👋 Let's all try to follow in Chester Greenwood's footsteps and find creative solutions to everyday problems. 🧠

Thanks for reading What'sUpNewp!

