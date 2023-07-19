Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, July 19. Today’s newsletter is 1,132 words, approximately a 6-minute read.

🗳️ Some 15 candidates – 13 Democrats and two Republicans, have qualified to appear on the primary election ballot for the U.S. House District 1 seat. The Secretary of State’s office will hold a lottery for ballot placement today at 5 pm for the September 5 primary election.

👉 During a special meeting today at 5:30 pm, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management will provide Newport City Council with an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School.

📺 If you missed our wide-ranging forty-seven-minute one-on-one conversation with Newport Mayor Xay yesterday, you can watch or listen to it here.

🚢 On the cruise ship schedule, The American Constitution is scheduled to visit Newport today.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 69. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 14 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:45 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 3:20 am & 2:57 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.1 days, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blithewold Mansion: Music at Sunset: Concert Series 2023 from 6 pm to 8 pm

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Herreshoff Marine Museum: Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish from 6 pm to 8 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm, Ziggy Stardust & The Spiders From Mars: The Motion Picture 50th Anniversary at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mike Milazzo from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jim Devlin from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Vineyards: The Teledynes from 5 pm to 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Eoin Egan from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Andre Arsenault from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Sardella’s: Live music at 7 pm

The Reef: Music Bingo at 7 pm

Local Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

Some 15 candidates – 13 Democrats and two Republicans, have qualified to appear on the primary election ballot for the U.S. House District 1 seat.

This 5-bedroom home seamlessly blends historic elegance with modern comforts, offering generous living and entertaining spaces.

The RI Hospitality Education Foundation (RIHEF) is proud to announce the appointment of North Kingstown, Rhode Island native Kevin O’Donnell to its 2023 Board of Directors.

The game was called just before the sixth inning started with the score tied 0-0.

Bid determined to not fully meet state-mandated requirements; Company will continue to support expansion of offshore wind in Rhode Island

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day.

Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage

Recent Local Obituaries on WUN

John M. Heffron

Richard L. Dagrosa, CDR U.S.N. Ret.

Further Reading

Party with Tennis Greats at the International Tennis Hall of Fame This Weekend (RI Monthly)

Newport voters dispute more Matos signatures (WPRI)

Police investigate possible fraudulent nomination signatures submitted on behalf of Matos campaign (WJAR)

What’s Up This Week

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.