Good Morning! It’s Tuesday, November 26th. On this day in 1842, the University of Notre Dame was founded by Edward Sorin in Indiana.

Today, we celebrate National Cake Day 🍰, Anti-Obesity Day 💪, Good Grief Day 😔, International Cake Day 🎂, National Heath Day 🍫, National Law Day ⚖️, and World Lewis Day 🐨.

Speaking of cake, what do you call a fake noodle? An impasta! 😂

Today’s Weather 🌦️

Showers are expected mainly before 2 pm with patchy fog developing between 1 pm and 2 pm.

High of 57°F and a low of 38°F.

Wind speed SSE at 9 to 12 knots.

Sunrise was at 6:47 am, and sunset is at 4:18 pm.

The first high tide was at 4:09 am with a low tide at 10:10 am.

What to Know 🗒️

🗳️ Rhode Island saw its highest voter turnout since 2008 in the November 5th election! Read More

🥫A new report from the Rhode Island Community Food Bank reveals a startling increase in food insecurity across the state, with 38% of households now struggling to afford adequate food. Read More

👉 Newport City Council-elect and Newport School Committee-elect will be sworn on Sunday at CCRI Newport. That’s also when the Mayor, Vice Chair, and School Committee Chair will officially be selected.

Poll 🤔

More info on all of those events can be found here.

Happening Today 🎉

The Jamestown Board of Canvassers meets at 3 pm, followed by the Jamestown Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm 🗓️

The Middletown Board of Canvassers meets at 8 am, and the Middletown Zoning Board of Review will convene at 6 pm 🗓️

In Newport, the Newport Tree Commission is meeting at 6 pm 🌳

The Tiverton Board of Canvassers is scheduled to meet at 6 pm 🗓️

Catch a screening of the classic film Sunset Boulevard at the JPT Film & Event Center at 7:30 pm 📽️

For a full list of events, live music, and entertainment, click here!

Gift subscriptions to What’sUpNewp are now available.

Give a gift subscription

What’s News Today 📰

Here are some of the latest headlines from What's Up Newp:

💡 Newport Harbor Island Resort to light up lighthouse for the holidays - The festive celebration on November 30th includes carolers, warm drinks, and panoramic harbor views. Read More

🪖 Army-Navy Flag Football Game returns to Nimitz Field on Dec. 6 - The annual showdown is set for December 6th at Nimitz Field. Read More

🗳️ Rhode Island saw highest voter turnout in Nov. 5 election since 2008 - One-third of all votes were cast early, in person. Read More

🕯️ Luminaries to illuminate Salve Regina campus - The University’s annual display shines a light on loved ones. Read More

🏈 Patriots heading back to the film room after their latest lopsided loss - The New England Patriots had high hopes entering Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins, but ended up facing another disappointing loss. Read More

🏘️ Cities with the most expensive homes in Rhode Island - The typical home value in the United States was $360,385 in October, up 2.4% from a year earlier. Read More

🍎 Rhode Island Food Bank reports record-high food insecurity - 38% of Rhode Island households are having trouble affording adequate food, according to a recent study. Read More

🐋 First right whales of season gorge on critical food off Massachusetts, giving hope for a strong year - Early signs suggest that this could be a strong season for feeding and breeding for this critically endangered species. Read More

💧 Mill Creek and Elizabeth Brook set for major upgrades with federal funding - $2.4 million in grants will go toward enhancing flood protection and restoring ecosystems in Portsmouth and Newport. Read More

🗓️ What’s Up in Newport: November 25 – December 2 - From the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to the Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, there is something for everyone! Read More

Read More What'sUpNewp Headlines

Extra! Extra! 🗞️

🏥 Newport Hospital welcomes Rhode Island’s first dual-source CT scanner. How it works (Newport Daily News)

🍽️ Former New York City, Fall River, and Middletown diner now in Utah and is in the National Register of Historic Places (Fall River Reporter)

👉 Save the Bay accuses CRMC of power abuse (WPRI)

👎 Bah, Humbug!: Ebenezer Scrooge Gravestone Smashed by Vandals, Police Say

A gravestone with the name of the famous Charles Dickens character Ebenezer Scrooge was damaged by vandals in Shrewsbury, England, West Mercia Police said on November 25, in an appeal for witnesses.

Police said the damage to the fictional character’s gravestone was believed to have happened at some point over the weekend.

The grave, which is located at St Chad’s Church in Claremont Hill, was used as a prop in a 1980s film adaptation of Dickens’s A Christmas Carol.

Once filming was completed the inscribed headstone remained in the church grounds, and has become a popular tourist attraction.

Until Next Time! 👋

In honor of it being “Good Grief Day”… "Be yourself. Nobody can say you're doing it wrong." - Charles Schulz