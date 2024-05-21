Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 21.

⛵ A few IMOCA boats are docked in Newport this week, arriving from The Transat CIC - a solo transatlantic race from France to New York.

🏡 Twenty homes changed hands last week across Newport County. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what sold.

👉 Middletown Town Councilor expands on her thoughts on term limits in Middletown.

During all my years of community service in Middletown (MHS, SC, TC), my personal goal has always been to help make the community better, never in self-interest. But this will be my last term on the TC, so the recent prospect of term limits was irrelevant to me personally. However, I would like to identify some considerations that are relevant.

Read more - Letter – Barbara A. VonVillas: Focus on community service

🇺🇸 On tap this week/Memorial Day weekend. - Boots On The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration at Newport Vineyards, and much more. Full event, live music, and entertainment listings.

🆕 President Joe Biden, intent on selling his legislative accomplishments this election year, will travel to New Hampshire today to detail the impact of a law that helps veterans get key benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Areas of dense fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Areas of dense fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Patchy, dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours and 44 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:02 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:41 am & 12:23 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.4 days, 94% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm

Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 4:30 pm, Coup De Chance at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

Here’s a full roundup of all the events, live music, and entertainment happening this week and weekend around Newport!

