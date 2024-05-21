What's Up in Newport Today: Tuesday, May 21
A look at all that's happening in and around Newport today.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, May 21.
⛵ A few IMOCA boats are docked in Newport this week, arriving from The Transat CIC - a solo transatlantic race from France to New York.
🏡 Twenty homes changed hands last week across Newport County. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what sold.
👉 Middletown Town Councilor expands on her thoughts on term limits in Middletown.
During all my years of community service in Middletown (MHS, SC, TC), my personal goal has always been to help make the community better, never in self-interest.
But this will be my last term on the TC, so the recent prospect of term limits was irrelevant to me personally. However, I would like to identify some considerations that are relevant.
Read more - Letter – Barbara A. VonVillas: Focus on community service
🇺🇸 On tap this week/Memorial Day weekend. - Boots On The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration at Newport Vineyards, and much more. Full event, live music, and entertainment listings.
🆕 President Joe Biden, intent on selling his legislative accomplishments this election year, will travel to New Hampshire today to detail the impact of a law that helps veterans get key benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Areas of dense fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Light southwest wind becoming south at 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 54. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Areas of dense fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Patchy, dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours and 44 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:02 am & 7:21 pm | Low tide at 12:41 am & 12:23 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 12.4 days, 94% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
3 pm to 4 pm: Chess Club at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Collage Workshops at Newport. Public Library
5:30 pm to 6:30 pm: In Conversation: Jordan Seaberry and Dr. Sunita Puri at Newport Art Museum
6 pm to 7 pm: Ballroom Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Born to Rise™ Women’s Story night at Diego’s Barrio Cantina
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet Pub: Disco Tuesday with DJ 4Hundo at 10 pm
Gas Lamp Grille: Karaoke at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Wicked Little Letters at 4:30 pm, Coup De Chance at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Jay Parker from 4 pm to 7 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Trivia at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Discover Newport: Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport at 12 pm
Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Board of Canvassers at 6 pm, Board of Canvassers at 7:30 pm
Middletown: Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: Ad Hoc Bridge Realignment Property Advisory Commission at 5 pm, School Committee – Wellness Subcommittee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm, School Committee at 7 pm, Conservation Commission at 11:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 20 – 21
Newport Police took several individuals into custody on Monday, May 20 on various charges.
Letter – Barbara A. VonVillas: Focus on community service
By Barbara A. VonVillas, Member of Middletown Town Council
Over 1 million claims related to toxic exposure granted under new veterans law, Biden will announce
President Joe Biden, intent on selling his legislative accomplishments this election year, will travel to New Hampshire on Tuesday to detail the impact of a law that helps veterans get key benefits as a result of burn pit or other toxic exposure during their service.
Rafael Devers sets team record by homering in 6th straight game as Red Sox top Rays 5-0
Rafael Devers set a team record by homering in his sixth consecutive game, Tanner Houck allowed two hits over seven innings, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 on Monday night.
Senators push for higher Pell Grants for students for the 2025 school year
Reed, Whitehouse Seek to Strengthen Federal Pell Grant Program
Eastern Conference finals is a matchup of season-long favorite Celtics and proud underdog Pacers
Top-seeded Boston mostly coasted to a 4-1 first-round series win over a Miami Heat team that played without Jimmy Butler, the player who’d tormented and broken the heart of the Celtics in Game 7 of last season’s conference finals.
$19 million in federal funding will support Rhode Island community health centers, research, and public health priorities
East Bay Community Action Program to receive $1,329,485 to provides a wide array of dental, health, and human services to East Bay residents, including the municipalities of Barrington, Bristol, East Providence, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton, and Warren.
Book Review: ‘Cujo’ character returns as one of 12 stories in Stephen King’s ‘You Like It Darker’
The best of these stories, as is true with the best of King’s work, feature horror tempered with heart.
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (May 13 – 17)
As the Spring market gains momentum, Newport County buyers are confronted with a scarcity of properties, making the search for the ideal home a formidable task and an uphill climb.
California congressman urges closer consultation with tribes on offshore wind
A congressman who represents California’s north coast has sent a letter to federal regulators asking that they “urgently place” a senior official in the state to respond to tribal needs as wind power is developed offshore.
Middletown’s Bond Rating reaffirmed at “Aa1”
Middletown’s bond rating remains high at “Aa1”
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Here’s a full roundup of all the events, live music, and entertainment happening this week and weekend around Newport!
Recent Local Obituaries
