📺 Newport is among the 31 municipalities that have signed Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact, committing to increase out-of-school learning opportunities for young people in their communities.

What does that mean (and look like) for the City of Newport, students, and families? Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xay will answer those questions and tell us more about the initiative when they join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation this morning at 9 am. Watch

🗳️ Our conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District continue today when Walter Berbrick joins us at 1:30 pm to tell us about his campaign, his priorities, and more. Watch

🎬 Clean Ocean Access will screen “Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out Of The Bottle” at The JPT this evening. The 50-minute documentary showcases Clean Ocean Access Board President Ben Tuff’s one-day 24-mile journey through the open waters of Narragansett Bay and his 10-year sobriety journey. Read More

🎶 On tap this week and weekend: Newport Jazz Festival, 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, David Sedaris, Newport Live, Swim Tuff, 12 Metre World Championship, newportFILM, and much more. Full event, live music, and entertainment rundown.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: N wind 6 to 8 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:58 am & 8:24 pm | Low tide at 1:42 am & 1:25 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.8 days, 99% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 3: American Star

Tuesday, August 8: American Constitution

Thursday, August 10: American Star

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

September 06, 1936 – July 31, 2023

On the day they said goodbye to their closer and one of the anchors to their clubhouse, the Seattle Mariners reached their highwater mark for the season.

In a highly anticipated playoff series, the Ocean State Waves defeated their in-state rival, the Newport Gulls 5-4in the first game of a best-of-three series at legendary Cardines Field.

Don Carlson, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Newport Jazz Festival, 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, David Sedaris, Newport Live, Swim Tuff, 12 Metre World Championship, newportFILM, and much more.

By Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport

The reasons Donald Trump is abhorred here at Shalom Acres, our little hobby farm in Greenville, are too many to be counted, but among them is the fact that he was one of few American presidents to keep no critters in the White House.

During the interview, we learn more about Sandra, find out why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.

Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp on Tuesday to discuss Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact and what it means for Newport.

Between July 20 – August 3, What’sUpNewp will host live virtual video conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional district.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.

Coming Up

Recent

