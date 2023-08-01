What's Up in Newport Today: Tuesday, August 1
A look at what's up out there today and all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 1. Today’s newsletter is 1,354 words, approximately a 7-minute read.
📺 Newport is among the 31 municipalities that have signed Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact, committing to increase out-of-school learning opportunities for young people in their communities.
What does that mean (and look like) for the City of Newport, students, and families? Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xay will answer those questions and tell us more about the initiative when they join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation this morning at 9 am. Watch
🗳️ Our conversations with candidates for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District continue today when Walter Berbrick joins us at 1:30 pm to tell us about his campaign, his priorities, and more. Watch
🎬 Clean Ocean Access will screen “Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out Of The Bottle” at The JPT this evening. The 50-minute documentary showcases Clean Ocean Access Board President Ben Tuff’s one-day 24-mile journey through the open waters of Narragansett Bay and his 10-year sobriety journey. Read More
🎶 On tap this week and weekend: Newport Jazz Festival, 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, David Sedaris, Newport Live, Swim Tuff, 12 Metre World Championship, newportFILM, and much more. Full event, live music, and entertainment rundown.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 7 to 10 mph, becoming north in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 6 to 8 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:40 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours and 22 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:58 am & 8:24 pm | Low tide at 1:42 am & 1:25 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.8 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 8 pm: Family Night Concerts at Easton’s Beach
6 pm to 8:30 pm: Music on the Lawn at St. John’s on The Point
6 pm: National Night Out at Glen Farm Park
6:15 pm: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio Evening Cruise on Coast Queen Cruises
6:30 pm: Yoga + Beach Social at Third Beach
6:30 pm: An evening with Elizabeth Rush at the Pell Center
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7:30 pm: Newport Yogis Full Moon Yoga at Surfers End
7:30 pm: Bike Newport’s Full Moon Ride
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Coastal Queen Cruises: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio Evening Cruise at 7:15 pm
Easton’s Beach: Dynamite Rhythm at 6 pm
The JPT Film & Event Center: Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pin Floyd at 4:30 pm, Swim Tuff presented by Clean Ocean Access at 7:30 pm
Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
St. John’s on The Point: The Bobby Keyes Trio with Marty Ballou & Marty Richards from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Fire Department at 7 pm
Little Compton: Planning Board at. 7 pm
Newport: Canvassing Authority at 12:30 pm
Tiverton: Personnel Board at 4:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm, School Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Thursday, August 3: American Star
Tuesday, August 8: American Constitution
Thursday, August 10: American Star
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 3 - Billy, Lana, Folk Family, and Muppets
2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1
The Latest on WUN
Comic – Sour Grapes: Kite
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Obituary: Christa M. Mortrude
September 06, 1936 – July 31, 2023
Cal Raleigh homers twice as Mariners stay hot and topple Red Sox 6-2
On the day they said goodbye to their closer and one of the anchors to their clubhouse, the Seattle Mariners reached their highwater mark for the season.
Gulls fall in Game 1, 5 – 4
In a highly anticipated playoff series, the Ocean State Waves defeated their in-state rival, the Newport Gulls 5-4in the first game of a best-of-three series at legendary Cardines Field.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Don Carlson, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s Congressional District 1, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
Letter: Thanks to all who biked to the Newport Folk Festival
By Bari Freeman, Executive Director of Bike Newport
Gerry Goldstein: Fur, feathers, squeals, hogged some of White House spotlight
The reasons Donald Trump is abhorred here at Shalom Acres, our little hobby farm in Greenville, are too many to be counted, but among them is the fact that he was one of few American presidents to keep no critters in the White House.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
During the interview, we learn more about Sandra, find out why she’s running in this special election, and discuss what she believes sets her apart from her opponents.
WUN-ON-ONE: What Governor McKee’s Learn365RI Initiative means for Newport
Governor Dan McKee, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain, and Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp on Tuesday to discuss Governor Dan McKee’s Learn365RI Municipal Compact and what it means for Newport.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…
Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.
Coming Up
August 1 at 9 am: Governor McKee, Mayor Xay, Superintendent Jermain
August 1 at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for CD1
August 2 at 2 pm: Don Carlson, Democratic Candidate for CD1
August 3 at 2 pm: Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for CD1
Recent
July 31 at 12 pm: Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 28 at 1:30 pm: Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
July 26 at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 26 at 1:30 pm: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 25 at 2 pm: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 20 at 11 am: Stephanie Beaute, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 18 at 4:30 pm: Newport Mayor Xay
Further Reading
Former Northeast Tech Bridge director earns DON Meritorious Civilian Service Award (NUWC)
Pell Center is hosting conversation with Elizabeth Rush, Pulitzer Prize-nominated author (Salve Today)
Portsmouth’s Nick Spaner commits to play D-1 baseball (East Bay Times)
