Today is Tuesday, July 25.

On tap for this week and weekend: Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more. For an entire rundown of what’s happening for events, live music, and entertainment, head here - What’s Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 24 – 30

Lt. Governor Sabin Matos, a Democratic Candidate for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 2 pm. Watch live or anytime afterward here.

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at what Newport County homes changed hands last week - What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions

The JPT will screen In Bruges this evening at 7:30 pm. The evening starts with a live performance by Turas at 6:30 pm.

Family Night Concerts return to Easton’s Beach this evening with a performance by Bar Fly. 6 pm to 8 pm. Free.

Live music also returns to St. John’s On The Point, where Midnight Honey will perform this evening on the lawn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm. Free.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny through mid-morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 9 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Isolated showers before 9 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 32°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 8:09 pm | 14 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:11 am & 1:46 pm | Low tide at 6:36 am & 7:34 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 6.5 days, 41% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Easton’s Beach: Bar Fly at 6 pm

The JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, In Bruges, with live music by Turas at 6:30 pm

Landing: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

St. John’s on The Point: Midney Honey Rock Band from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, Laughter For Locals, and much more.

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

Former President Barack Obama’s personal chef has drowned near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.

August 29, 1933 – July 13, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

What’s Up This Week

Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.

Singer-songwriter is making her first appearance at Fort Adams

An Evening with Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will feature an arrangement of Lovett standards, as well as songs from his critically acclaimed album 12th of June.

Ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019.

Popular singer-songwriter kicking off the festivities on the Fort Stage