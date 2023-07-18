Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, July 18. Today’s newsletter is 1,396 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

Newport Mayor Xay joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 4:30 pm today (watch here). There’s a ton to catch up with the Mayor about, but what questions do you have for the Mayor? Please leave them in the comments below.

Leave a comment

What’sUpNewp has partnered with The JPT on a Cult Classics series. The fun kicks off this evening with a screening of Clueless! The party starts with a live performance by Chase Ceglie & The Firehouse Band at 6:30 pm, followed by the film at 7:30 pm. Tickets & More Info

There are currently 15 candidates running for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District Special Election. Beginning this week, What’sUpNewp will start going one-on-one with each candidate to hear more about their platform, what sets them apart, and why they are running; here’s our current schedule;

What’sUpNewp has reached out to all 15 candidates and will continue to schedule interviews as we hear back from candidates.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy dense fog before 1 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Patchy dense fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:06 am & 9:24 pm | Low tide at 2:47 am & 2:12 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 19 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

July 20 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 - Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

The Race featured the most comprehensive science programme created by a sporting event, with more than 4 million pieces of ocean data collected

Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.

When moved to the bullpen in May, Nick Pivetta stuck with the same mindset he had as a starter determined not to let the change affect how he helped the Red Sox.

The 50-minute documentary showcases Clean Ocean Access Board President Ben Tuff’s one-day 24-mile journey through the open waters of Narragansett Bay and his 10-year sobriety journey.

Food collected in the Middletown branch will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

Businessman, Philanthropist, and best-selling author Stephen A. Schwarzman to speak at The Redwood

Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman surprises guests, presents event’s fund-a-need auction

Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Elizabeth Rush will participate in a public conversation on the lawn of Ochre Court on Salve Regina University’s campus on Tuesday, August 1

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries on WUN

Irene A. Johnson

Christopher J. Wood

Edna Mae Wells

Ryan Patrick McDonough

What’s Up This Week

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

Further Reading

Mother Pizzeria From the Giusto Team Now Open in Newport (RI Monthly)

Portsmouth Police busy dealing with domestic incidences (East Bay Times)

Some signatures on Sabina Matos' nomination forms under investigation (WJAR)

Jamestown investigating signatures in CD1 race (WPRI)