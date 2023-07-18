What's Up in Newport Today: Tuesday, July 18
Coming Up Today: A conversation with Mayor Xay, Clueless at The JPT, Family Night Concert Series, Music On The Lawn, & more.
Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, July 18. Today’s newsletter is 1,396 words, approximately a 7-minute read.
Newport Mayor Xay joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 4:30 pm today (watch here). There’s a ton to catch up with the Mayor about, but what questions do you have for the Mayor? Please leave them in the comments below.
What’sUpNewp has partnered with The JPT on a Cult Classics series. The fun kicks off this evening with a screening of Clueless! The party starts with a live performance by Chase Ceglie & The Firehouse Band at 6:30 pm, followed by the film at 7:30 pm. Tickets & More Info
There are currently 15 candidates running for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District Special Election. Beginning this week, What’sUpNewp will start going one-on-one with each candidate to hear more about their platform, what sets them apart, and why they are running; here’s our current schedule;
July 20 at 12 pm: Sandra Cano
July 20 at 1 pm: Sabina Matos
July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg
July 26 at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo
August 1 at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick
What’sUpNewp has reached out to all 15 candidates and will continue to schedule interviews as we hear back from candidates.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy dense fog before 1 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Patchy dense fog before 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 9 pm and 10 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:27 am | Sunset: 8:15 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:06 am & 9:24 pm | Low tide at 2:47 am & 2:12 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
11 am to 12:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents American Songbook at Blithewold Mansion
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Contemporary Dance at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Family Night Concert Series featuring Country Wild Heart at Easton’s Beach
6 pm to 8:30 pm: Music on the Lawn-Cool Music on a Hot Summer Night featuring The George Leonard Ensemble with Chris Taylor at St. John’s on The Point
6:30 pm: Clueless with live music by Chase Caglie & The Firehouse Band at The JPT
7 pm to 8 pm: Adult Beginner Contemporary — Dance Flow at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm. to 8:30 pm: Take It To The Bridge Duo on Coastal Queen Cruises
7:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Charlie Albright: Rhapsody in Blue at Castle Hill Inn
7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Coastal Queen Cruises: Take It To The Bridge Duo from 7 pm to 8:30 pm
Easton’s Beach: Country Wild Heart at 6 pm
The JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Clueless with live music by Chase Caglie & The Firehouse Band at 6:30 pm
Landing: Dan Decristofaro from 1 pm to 4 pm, Adam Hanna from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, John Erikson from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm
St. John’s on The Point: The George Leonard Ensemble with Chris Taylor from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
The Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Beach Commission at 7 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
Newport: School Committee at 5:30 pm, Miantonomi Park Commission at 6:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
July 19 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
July 20 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park
July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park
July 27 - Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
What Sold: 15 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 10 - 14)
Tickets to Newport Jazz Festival can now be purchased at Fort Adams Visitor Center
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Governor McKee recognizes Newport Festivals Foundation for running sustainable music festivals in 2023
The Latest on WUN
How The Ocean Race 2022-23 drove action to protect the seas
The Race featured the most comprehensive science programme created by a sporting event, with more than 4 million pieces of ocean data collected
Comic – Sour Grapes: Tired
Sour Grapes is a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world.
Wong drives in career-best three runs, Pivetta strikes out 13 as Red Sox beat Athletics 7-0
When moved to the bullpen in May, Nick Pivetta stuck with the same mindset he had as a starter determined not to let the change affect how he helped the Red Sox.
‘Swim Tuff: How I Swam My Way Out of the Bottle’ set to premiere at The JPT on Aug. 1
The 50-minute documentary showcases Clean Ocean Access Board President Ben Tuff’s one-day 24-mile journey through the open waters of Narragansett Bay and his 10-year sobriety journey.
BankRI begins month-long food drive at all 21 branches statewide
Food collected in the Middletown branch will benefit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center
Redwood Library to host a conversation with Stephen A. Schwarzman, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Blackstone
Businessman, Philanthropist, and best-selling author Stephen A. Schwarzman to speak at The Redwood
Newport Hospital’s ‘A Salute to Health’ raises $1.2 million
Super Bowl Champion Julian Edelman surprises guests, presents event’s fund-a-need auction
Salve Regina will host an evening conversation with ‘Rising’ author Elizabeth Rush on Aug. 1
Pulitzer Prize-nominated author Elizabeth Rush will participate in a public conversation on the lawn of Ochre Court on Salve Regina University’s campus on Tuesday, August 1
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries on WUN
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 17 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong
DEM will provide an update on the excavated soil at Rogers High School during a special Newport City Council meeting on July 19
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River’
Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket July 21 in Middletown
Umbrella Sky Newport at Brick Market to host ribbon-cutting ceremony with Providence Drum Troupe Saturday, July 22
Further Reading
Mother Pizzeria From the Giusto Team Now Open in Newport (RI Monthly)
Portsmouth Police busy dealing with domestic incidences (East Bay Times)
Some signatures on Sabina Matos' nomination forms under investigation (WJAR)
Mr. Mayor -- I grow increasingly anxious about the progress on the new Rogers. Problems pop-up and don't seem to get resolved, the latest being the routing and excavation lines for sewer and gas that may force abandonment of a previous decision by the School Building Committee to leave the existing Career and Tech buildings in place to save money. The disagreement over the funding for power upgrades with Rhode Island Electric continues with no solution in sight. The "pile" remains with no real permanent resolution. And, no one seems to know how much this will cost and whether the project is over or under budget. As the chairman of the "Board of Directors" of this enterprise, are you confident the School Building Committee can complete the project on-time and within budget? If not, maybe it is time for new leadership or at least an independent assessment of the project.
Pete Rice
You have stated that the Council has no authority over employees, that authority resides with the City Manager. Many constituents believe that the Council has the moral and legal authority, and the duty,
to establish policy that the City Manager MUST follow. In the light of the recent reporting of a canvassing clerk appointed by the City Manager following his leaving the state district court system. We now know that the Canvassing Clerk's departure from his state job was as a result of now disclosed inappropriate comments he made, in writing on social media, and shared with others, remarks that were misogynistic, racist, and homophobic. The question of whether those comments were made in connection with his position most recently with the City of Newport is irrelevant in the minds of many within the city. Rather, we ask the City Council to take a position, and make a clear statement of policy, that racism, sexism, homophobia, and other degradations of respect for all of our residents, are deplored by the Council, and that hiring decisions, and termination decision can take these matters into account in hiring or terminating municipal employment. Going even further, many believe that this should not just be a resolution of policy by the current council, but that it merits a charter amendment. What action do you believe that the Council should take on this disturbing matter, and what action will you lead in your role of Mayor in a city of national and international prominence?