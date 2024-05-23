Good Thursday Morning!

👉 Last night’s Newport City Council Regular Meeting lasted 3 hours and 24 minutes. If you are interested in a particular item on the agenda, you can watch that particular item in the meeting or the whole meeting here.

🎤 The Spring Rogue Island Comedy Festival starts today with a 7 pm show at Rejects Beer Co. The festival will host ten shows across the area through Monday. Schedule

📚 Author Ann Hood returns to Newport tonight! The beloved Rhode Island author will stop by Charter Books to sign and speak about her new novel, The Stolen Child, an engaging, timeless novel of secrets, love lost and found, and the nature of forgiveness. More Details

🍷 The Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden opens today at The Chanler at Cliff Walk for the 2024 season.

“Experience the essence of Italy this summer at the Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden, where the tantalizing scent of authentic Italian pizza mingles with the fragrance of blooming flowers. Relax in Adirondack chairs beneath the dappled shade of umbrellas, sip on Franciacorta wine and Italian Spritzers, and let yourself be whisked away to the picturesque Amalfi Coast for the afternoon”.

Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden is open from 1 pm to 6 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (and select holidays, like Memorial Day) through September 2.

Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk. Credit: The Chanler at Cliff Walk

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly between 7 pm and 1 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and 1 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:06 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:20 am & 8:36 pm | Low tide at 2:03 am & 1:38 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 14.3 days, 100% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

Happening This Week

What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Additional impaired driving patrols will be on the road all weekend

Newport Police take two into custody.

Boston swept the Rays on the road for the first time since April 19-21, 2019. The Red Sox had lost 15 of their previous 16 games at Tampa Bay entering the series.

U.S. Sailing has settled its federal lawsuit against veteran sailor and executive Paul Cayard and the America One Racing foundation, the sport’s governing body announced on Wednesday.

City of Newport to Host Candidate Information Sessions

Salve Regina University’s Story in the Public Square wins two Telly Awards

BankNewport Appoints Murray Charron as Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer

Newport Artists Collective to launch free Art Trolley service

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is ready to go with a goaltender rotation again next season – “if we can make the math work.”

On June 6 at Rosecliff, Bard College Professor Dr. Myra Armstead will illuminate the unconventional Black politics of Newport’s Gilded Age in her presentation, “Eclectic and Independent: Black Self-Advocacy Strategies, 1870 to 1930.”

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Recent Local Obituaries

