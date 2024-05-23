What's Up in Newport Today: Thursday, May 23
Rogue Island Comedy Festival starts tonight; Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden opens at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
Good Thursday Morning!
👉 Last night’s Newport City Council Regular Meeting lasted 3 hours and 24 minutes. If you are interested in a particular item on the agenda, you can watch that particular item in the meeting or the whole meeting here.
🎤 The Spring Rogue Island Comedy Festival starts today with a 7 pm show at Rejects Beer Co. The festival will host ten shows across the area through Monday. Schedule
📚 Author Ann Hood returns to Newport tonight! The beloved Rhode Island author will stop by Charter Books to sign and speak about her new novel, The Stolen Child, an engaging, timeless novel of secrets, love lost and found, and the nature of forgiveness. More Details
🍷 The Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden opens today at The Chanler at Cliff Walk for the 2024 season.
“Experience the essence of Italy this summer at the Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden, where the tantalizing scent of authentic Italian pizza mingles with the fragrance of blooming flowers. Relax in Adirondack chairs beneath the dappled shade of umbrellas, sip on Franciacorta wine and Italian Spritzers, and let yourself be whisked away to the picturesque Amalfi Coast for the afternoon”.
Ca' del Bosco Wine Garden is open from 1 pm to 6 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays (and select holidays, like Memorial Day) through September 2.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: There is a chance of showers, mainly between 7 pm and 1 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a low of around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 8 to 10 kt. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 4 pm and 5 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and 1 am. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:18 am | Sunset: 8:06 pm | 14 hours and 48 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:20 am & 8:36 pm | Low tide at 2:03 am & 1:38 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 14.3 days, 100% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
Rogue Island Comedy Festival throughout Newport County
10 am to 11 am: Yoga for Kids! at Newport Public Library
11 am to 12 pm: Maker Kids: Perler Bead Suncatchers at Newport Public Library
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Retro Gaming at Newport Public Library
5 pm to 8 pm: Mindful Mending Workshop at Jamestown Arts Center
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 7 pm: Ann Hood signs and speaks about her new novel, The Stolen Child, at Charter Books
6:30 pm: Puritans, Pirates, and Portuguese-A talk by Stephen Luce at Portsmouth Historical Society
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7:30 pm to 9:30 pm: Bike Newport Full Moon Ride at Equality Park
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Coup De Chance at 4:30 pm, The Princess Bride at 7:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: The Naticks from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
Rejects Beer Co.: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 7 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council Sub-Committee Short Term Rentals at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
Happening This Week
What’s Up in Newport – May 20 – 27: Boots on The Ground, Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Memorial Day Celebration, and more
Viking ship Draken Harald Hårfagre will stop in Newport before heading home to Norway
Newport to appear on Food Network’s ‘Best Bite In Town’ on May 24
Paving around Pell Bridge Ramps project to cause alternating lane closures at night through May 24
Free ‘Hop-On Hop-Off Trolley’ returning to Newport this summer
Wakefield Music Festival to return to downtown for a day of fun and music on May 25
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Rotary Club to host Annual Charity Polo Match on May 25
Newport’s Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War to host Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Island Cemetery
Miantonomi Park Tower will be open to the public on Memorial Day
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Jamestown Police remembers Officer Ryan Bourque on the 8th anniversary of his death
Additional impaired driving patrols will be on the road all weekend
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 22 – 23
Newport Police take two into custody.
Abreu and Wong both drive in 2 runs, Red Sox beat Rays 8-5 to complete a three-game sweep
Boston swept the Rays on the road for the first time since April 19-21, 2019. The Red Sox had lost 15 of their previous 16 games at Tampa Bay entering the series.
U.S. Sailing drops federal lawsuit in settlement with Paul Cayard and America One Racing
U.S. Sailing has settled its federal lawsuit against veteran sailor and executive Paul Cayard and the America One Racing foundation, the sport’s governing body announced on Wednesday.
City of Newport to host information sessions on how to run for office
City of Newport to Host Candidate Information Sessions
“Story in the Public Square” wins two Telly Awards
Salve Regina University’s Story in the Public Square wins two Telly Awards
BankNewport appoints Murray Charron, a Jamestown resident, as Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer
BankNewport Appoints Murray Charron as Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer
Newport Art Trolley to make the local art scene more accessible
Newport Artists Collective to launch free Art Trolley service
Bruins’ braintrust says offseason priority is signing goalie Jeremy Swayman
Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney is ready to go with a goaltender rotation again next season – “if we can make the math work.”
Lecture at Rosecliff on June 6 will provide an opportunity to learn about the Black politics of Newport’s past
On June 6 at Rosecliff, Bard College Professor Dr. Myra Armstead will illuminate the unconventional Black politics of Newport’s Gilded Age in her presentation, “Eclectic and Independent: Black Self-Advocacy Strategies, 1870 to 1930.”
Movies and TV shows casting right now in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Recent Local Obituaries
What Sold: A look at 20 home sales across Newport County (May 13 – 17)
What’s Up Interview: James Montgomery headlining concert at Jane Pickens Friday, May 24
