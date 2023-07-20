What's Up in Newport Today: Thursday, July 20
Jaws Summer Party + Conversation with CD-1 Candidates + newportFILM presents Food and Country + Children's Nights + much more.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, July 20. Today’s newsletter is 1,303 words, approximately a 6-minute read.
👉 Newport Board of Canvassers on Wednesday morning asked Newport Police to investigate possible fraudulent signatures submitted on behalf of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos for her candidacy for the vacant District 1 U.S. House of Representatives seat.
An investigation is already underway by Jamestown Police, also questioning the validity of signatures submitted on behalf of Matos.
📺 Our interviews with Congressional District 1 candidates begin today when we speak with two Democratic candidates - Stephanie Beauté, and at 1 pm, we’ll talk with Sabina Matos. Watch these interviews live or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.
What questions do you have for the candidates? Comment below.
Programming note - Democratic candidate Sandra Cano was scheduled to join us at 12 pm today. At the request of Cano, this interview is being postponed due to a scheduling conflict. We are working on getting a new date and time booked as soon as possible.
🚢 Portsmouth Historical Society will be hosting a lecture this evening on “Steamboats on Narragansett Bay and the Sakonnet River”.
🦈 We’ve all seen Jaws. But have you attended a Jaws Summer Party that includes live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and the iconic film on the big screen? Probably not. What’sUpNewp & The JPT have your chance during our Jaws Summer Parties tonight and tomorrow night. Only a few tickets remain; get them while you can.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low of around 68. East wind around six mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind around 6 kt, becoming ESE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours and 45 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:24 am & 10:35 pm | Low tide at 3:53 am & 3:41 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2 days, 4% lighting.
Things To Do
Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5 pm: Gil Penalosa – 8 80 Cities at Salve Regina University
5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
5:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Beachcomber Summer “Shellebration” at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Children’s Night featuring Keith Munslow (Storyteller) at Easton’s Beach
6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party at The JPT
6:30 pm: Steamboats on Narraganset Bay and the Sakonnet River at Portsmouth Historical Society
7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
8 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents An Evening with Kelli O’Hara at The Breakers
8 pm: newportFILM outdoors presents: Food and Country at Fort Adams State Park
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Cabana: So Lucky Band (Dave Matthews Tribute) from 9 pm to 12 am
Easton’s Beach: Keith Munslow (Storyteller) at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring live music by The Z Boys at 6:30 pm
Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Spiffy from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
newportFILM: newportFILM outdoors presents: Food and Country at Fort Adams State Park at 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Stone Acre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: Randy Robbins from 3 pm to 6 pm, Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: Julio from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown, Town of at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport: Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
July 20 & 27 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park
July 27 - Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
On The Market: A blend of Historic Elegance and Modern Comfort: 95 John Street, Newport
Man drowns while attempting to rescue two swimmers at Scarborough North State Beach
Newport Canvassers ask police to investigate questionable signatures
The Latest on WUN
Newport City Council to host next Regular Council Meeting on July 26
Meeting to include update from DEM on excavated soil at Newport City Hall.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Gulls sweep doubleheader vs Nighthawks
The Newport Gulls outscored the Upper Valley Nighthawks, 23-2 and swept both games of the doubleheader on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.
Obituary: Kiki Maris
May 20, 1934 – July 15, 2023
A’s hit 3 two-run homers to beat the Red Sox 6-5
JJ Bleday, Cody Thomas and Jace Peterson each hit two-run home runs, and the Oakland Athletics won their second straight following an eight-game skid, beating the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Wednesday.
Middletown School Bond moves towards November Special Election
The Town Council votes 7-0 to ask for a $190 million bond be placed on the Nov. 7 special election ballot. Proponents say the move gives students the modern schools they need and tens of millions in reimbursements #MiddletownRI could lose.
Obituary: William Henry Parker
July 08, 1927 – April 07, 2023
Newport Canvassers ask police to investigate questionable signatures
Newport Board of Canvassers this morning asked Newport Police to investigate possible fraudulent signatures submitted on behalf of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos for her candidacy for the vacant District 1 U.S. House of Representatives seat.
The Special Meeting on the excavated soil at Rogers High School rescheduled to July 26
R.I. Department of Environmental Management was scheduled to provide an update.
Further Reading
NBC 10 I-Team: Attorney general 'taking the lead' in Matos nomination form investigation (WJAR)
Newport joins Jamestown in launching police investigations into Matos' campaign signatures (WLNE)
NUWC Division Newport employees win Government Purchase Card Coordinator Excellence Award (NUWC)
Tiverton to students: Put the cell phone away (East Bay Times)
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 17 – 23
On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.
Socialize with What’sUpNewp, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter!