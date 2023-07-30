What's Up in Newport Today: Sunday, July 30
Recap from day #2 at Newport Folk Festival, a look at what' up in and around Newport today, and all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Sunday, July 30. Today’s newsletter is 1,242 words, approximately a 6-minute read.
🎵 The second of three days at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival showcased what the annual event does best – exposing fans to world-class performances in a variety of genres with familiar and new artists.
There was something for everyone. Highlights included traditional folk tales from “new to the festival” singer-songwriter Willi Carlisle and a set of classic blues from John Oates, who dreamed of playing Newport for over 50 years. Goose rocked the Fort Stage with their cheery jam band vibe while The Hold Steady rocked out on the Quad Stage, bringing as much energy as many artists half their age. And Danielle Ponder was epic, covering Radiohead’s “Creep” as part of a high-powered set on the Fort Stage.
Our full day 2 recap and photo gallery is here (we’ll add some more photos to this stories a little later this morning) - 2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 2: Diverse lineup shines bright at Fort Adams
⛵ Beginning today, ten historic 12 Metres will compete in the 12 Metre World Championship, which was last held in the U.S. (in Newport) in 2019. Read More - 12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 6 to 10 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 74°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours and 26 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:07 am & 6:37 pm | Low tide at 11:31 am.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.6 days, 89% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Folk Festival at Fort Adams State Park
8 am to 10 am: Cars & Coffee — Salve Regina University
10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
10 am to 5 pm: The 2023 Newport Show at St. George’s School Ice Rink
1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series featuring Lady Anemoia Duo at Newport Vineyards
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFest featuring Ryan Lee Crosby, Mel & The Unruly Roots at King Park
6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square featuring Cee Cee & The Riders at East Ferry Memorial Square
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
East Gerry Memorial Square: Cee Cee & The Riders from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson from 4 pm to 7 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
King Park: NIMFEST presents Ryan Lee Crosby, Mel & The Unruly Roots from 3 pm to 6 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, MB Padfield from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Strumdawgs from 4 pm to 7 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Nick Sarazen at 9 pm
Newport Vineyards: Lady Anemoia Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
One Pelham East: Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm
The Deck: To be announced
The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1
Letter: When did Newport’s City Council become anti-science?
The Latest on WUN
2023 Newport Folk Festival Day 2: Diverse lineup shines bright at Fort Adams
Something old, something new, something borrowed and some blues
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
J.D. Davis homers in 9th to give the Giants a 3-2 win over the Red Sox
Davis’ moment in the spotlight came after All-Star closer Camilo Doval blew a two-run lead and save opportunity in the top of the inning.
What’s Up in Newport Today: Saturday, July 29
Recap from day #1 at Newport Folk Festival, a look at what’ up in and around Newport today, and all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines.
2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1
Hot weather and hot music make the scene
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…
Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.
Coming Up
July 31 at 12 pm: Sandra Cano, Democratic Candidate for CD1
August 1 at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick, Democratic Candidate for CD1
August 3 at 2 pm: Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for CD1
Recent
July 28 at 1:30 pm: Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director
July 26 at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 26 at 1:30 pm: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 25 at 2 pm: Sabina Matos, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 20 at 11 am: Stephanie Beaute, Democratic Candidate for CD1
July 18 at 4:30 pm: Newport Mayor Xay
What’s Up This Weekend
‘Six Picks’ top Newport Folk Festival moments from the past decade
‘Six Picks’ Special: Six not-to-be-missed artists at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival
What’s Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30