2023 Newport Jazz Festival: Day 2 Photo Gallery, Newport Gulls advance to championship, will play today
Good Morning! Today is Sunday, August 6. Today’s newsletter is 941 words, approximately a 5-minute read.
🎵 A sold-out crowd for Day 2 of the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival was served some of the best music anywhere on the planet. From a Coltrane-inspired set from legend Charles Lloyd to the high-energy antics of jazz and folk festival veteran Jon Batiste, the day was filled was one great set after another.
Check out our day 2 photo gallery and recap - 2023 Newport Jazz Festival: Day 2 Photo Gallery
⚾ In an impressive display of skill and teamwork, the Newport Gulls emerged victorious over the Danbury Westerners with a resounding score of 16-6. The win secured their spot in the highly anticipated Fay Vincent Cup, where they will face off against the Bristol Blues tonight at Cardines Field to begin the best-of-three series. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:45 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours and 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:23 pm | Low tide at 5:22 am & 6:13 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.6 days, 76% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
8 am to 10 am: Cars and Coffee at Longplex Family & Sports Center
10 am to 1:30 pm: Tiverton Farmers Market at Town Farm Recreation Area
1 pm: Three Angels Fund 14th Annual Fundraiser at Kempenaar’s Clambake Club
1 pm to 4 pm: Sunday Music Series at Newport Vineyards
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3 pm to 6 pm: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard at King Park
6:30 pm to 8 pm: Sundays at East Ferry Memorial Square
6:35 pm: NECBL Championship Series: Newport Gulls vs Bristol Blues at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
East Gerry Memorial Square: Catnip Junkies from 6:30 pm to 8 pm
Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm
Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm
King Park: NIMFEST featuring Fave and Mechange Et Le Connard from 3 pm to 6 pm
Landing: Dave Alves Band from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Motion Avenue from 8 pm to 11 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The 40 from 4 pm to 7 pm
Newport Vineyards: Cold Wayne Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm
Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Post Newport Jazz Festival Jam Session from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.
Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm
The Deck: To be announced
The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Recent Local Obituaries
Marie Zeigler
March 04, 1925 – July 24, 2023
Thomas Henry Matthews
January 12, 1943 – August 02, 2023
