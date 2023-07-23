Good Morning! Today is Sunday, July 23. Today’s newsletter is 1,364 words, approximately an 7-minute read.

🎾 Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

On today’s schedule, it will be Nathaniel Lammons/Jackson Withrow vs William Blumberg/Max Purcell in the Doubles Final at noon. The Singles Final will occur at 2:30 pm, with Alex Michelsen taking on Adrian Mannarino.

⚾ The Newport Gulls fell short, 6-1, against the Ocean State Waves on Saturday night at Old Mountain Field. Newport will be on the road on Tuesday, July 25th, when they take on the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks at The Shark Tank for a doubleheader.

🎶 NIMFest returns to King Park from 3 pm - 6 pm today with Eddy’s Shoe and CC Louise & Friends.

📺 Coming up on our WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with series this week;

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:31 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:22 pm | Low tide at 5:23 am & 5:45 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.7 days, 23% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Howlin Rhodes from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gooseberry Beach: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Neal McCarthy from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: NIMFEST presents Eddy’s Shoe, CC Louise & Friends from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, The Naticks from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Angus Hall from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Blue FO’s from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Vineyards: J-Krak & Cairo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: Shea & Sean from 1 pm to 3 pm, Felix Brown from 3 pm to 6 pm, Yacht Club Rejects from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Lucas Neil from 3 pm to 6 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Touro Park: Touro Park Summer Concert Series – The American Band from 3 pm to 5 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 - Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

Triston Casas had his first career multihomer game, and Yu Chang and Jarren Duran also homered off Max Scherzer in the night game on Saturday to help the Red Sox beat the New York Mets 8-6 and spilt their doubleheader.

The Newport Gulls fell short, 6-1 against the Ocean State Waves on Saturday night at Old Mountain Field.

Esther Vergeer put up eye-popping numbers during her career in wheelchair tennis, piling them up as the sport grew and became a Grand Slam event.

Teenager Alex Michelsen beat four-time tournament champion John Isner 7-6 (6), 6-4 in an all-American semifinal at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Brandon Nimmo and Daniel Vogelbach each hit a two-run homer before the rains came, and the New York Mets held off the Boston Red Sox when their game resumed on Saturday as part of a day-night doubleheader to win 5-4.

The pilot of a small plane that crash-landed on the Massachusetts island of Martha’s Vineyard last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency has died, authorities said.

Pay attention the next time you watch these movies as they all contain scenes filmed in Newport, consider it a free and fun tour of Newport!

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Alex Michelsen, Adrian Mannarino reach Hall of Fame Open final (ESPN)

Volunteers sought for various Portsmouth town committees (East Bay Times)

