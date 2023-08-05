Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 5. Today’s newsletter is 1,070 words, approximately a 5-minute read.

🎺 The 2023 Newport Jazz Festival kicked off on Friday, August 4, playing to a near-sellout crowd comprised of the youngest jazz festival audience in recent memory.

What brought the younger crowd to Fort Adams? A slew of contemporary artists who shatter the mold of traditional jazz, bringing fresh voices and new ideas to America’s original art form. Not that there wasn’t some room for traditionalists, but the theme Friday was innovation and experimentation.

Read More - 2023 Newport Jazz Festival kicks off with new voices – Recap and photos from Day 1

⚾ Weather postponed Game Two of the NECBL Playoffs. The Newport Gulls will now take on the Danbury Westerners in Danbury at 6:30 pm tonight and will return home to Cardines Field for Game Three at 6:30 pm on Sunday.

👉 At 11 am today as part of the international Emancipation Day celebrations, the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society will host a ceremony to recognize and celebrate the thousands of persons of West African heritage who once lived, worked, worshiped, and died in Colonial Newport and who are represented by the hundreds of burial markers that remain in the “God’s Little Acre” section of the Newport Common Burying Ground. Read More

🎉 Skipper Charlie Enright and the 11th Hour Racing Team got a hometown heroes welcome at the Newport Jazz Festival on Friday. Jay Sweet, Executive Director of Newport Festivals Foundation, introduced the team to a near-sell-out crowd who gave the team a loud round of applause in celebration of their recent Ocean Race victory.

Later in the day, the team celebrated with a victory party on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog between 1am and 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog between 1am and 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:44 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:28 am & 11:51 pm | Low tide at 4:42 am & 5:11 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.5 days, 85% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Hurricane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptides: To be announced

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm,

Landing: Timmy Smith from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: In Tandem from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from. 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Steve Donavon Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

Tradition upended at Fort Adams festival

By Lori Turner, Middletown Healthy Communities Coordinator

Davis Schneider homered in his first major league at-bat and the Toronto Blue Jays tied their season-high with five home runs in a 7-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Friday night.

Newport Jazz Festival, 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, Newport Live, Swim Tuff, 12 Metre World Championship, and much more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Recent Local Obituaries

January 12, 1943 – August 02, 2023

Further Reading

11th Hour Racing celebrates Ocean Race victory with party in Newport (WJAR)