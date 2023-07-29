Good Morning! Today is Saturday, July 29. Today’s newsletter is 1,821 words, approximately a 9-minute read.

🎵 The 2023 Newport Folk Festival kicked off in grand style on Friday, July 28. Friends old and new performed at the sold-out festival, the start of two weekends of musical magic at Fort Adams State Park. No doubt it was hot, literally and figuratively!

The big surprise? Late in the day, the crowd got word that Noah Kahan, previously scheduled to appear on the Quad stage, was ill and unable to perform. So James Taylor, summering nearby in Jamestown, was called on to pinch-hit.

Read and see more from day 1 at Newport Folk Festival, here - 2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1

Head to our Instagram page for live audio interviews with Newport’s own Laden Valley, who we caught up with just after their debut at Newport Folk Festival. We’ll have many more photos, stories, and interviews today and tomorrow from Newport Folk, so be sure you’re following us on Instagram!

🚴‍♀️ The hot and humid weather didn’t stop the crowds of people from getting to the festival by bike. Bike Newport reports a record-breaking 1,600 bikes at the festival.

Credit: Bike Newport

🎉 11th Hour Racing Team etched its name in history on June 29, becoming the first American team to win The Ocean Race, which started in Alicante, Spain, on January 15, 2023 – a grueling 37,500 nautical mile, around-the-world marathon, considered the longest and toughest test of a team in professional sport.

The team is now set to return to its hometown of Newport, home to the team’s title sponsor 11th Hour Racing, on August 4, to celebrate this historic milestone with the local community who have been a cornerstone of support every step of the journey. Read More

👉 On Saturday, August 5, as part of the international Emancipation Day celebrations, the Rhode Island Black Heritage Society will host a ceremony to recognize and celebrate the thousands of persons of West African heritage who once lived, worked, worshiped, and died in Colonial Newport and who are represented by the hundreds of burial markers that remain in the “God’s Little Acre” section of the Newport Common Burying Ground. Read More

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 6 to 10 kt. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 5pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 5 to 10 kt becoming N after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 3am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:37 am | Sunset: 8:05 pm | 14 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:03 am & 5:37 pm | Low tide at 10:31 am & 11:57 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.5 days, 80% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Casino Theatre: Newport Folk Festival presents The Piano Recital at 9 pm (sold out)

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptides: To be announced

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

IYRS: BlissFest at 5 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – All The Best – Margo Price & Friends (Sold Out) at 9 pm

Landing: Dezi Garcia from 1 pm to 4 pm, Blockhead from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Rugburn from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Parlor Bar & Kitchen: Newport Folk Festival presents S.G. Goodman, The Heavy Heavy, and Abraham Alexander at 9 pm (sold out)

Rejects Beer Co: John Ferrara at 8 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Llana Katz Katz from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: J Mark Flynn from 12 pm to 3 pm, Jake Hus from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

Hot weather and hot music make the scene

There are going to be record numbers of people on Rhode Island waters this weekend, and a real-time, interactive map created by The Better Bay Alliance is assisting Rhode Island law enforcement agencies with promoting safety awareness in an effort to save lives.

By Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Newport residents

The team welcomes all fans to the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at 5pm, August 4, at The Great Friends Meeting House in Newport, Rhode Island

God’s Little Acre, on Farewell Street, contains the oldest and largest surviving collection of burial markers of enslaved and free persons of African heritage, dating back to 17th-century America.

October 29, 1929 – July 26, 2023

April 02, 1949 – July 25, 2023

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Moved up in the batting order, Casas homered and hit an RBI double to back Kutter Crawford, and Boston beat the Giants 3-2 on Friday night for its fifth straight win.

The troubled brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez was charged Friday, now in federal court, with new counts of threatening and stalking after authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state.

Five people, including a local probate judge, have been indicted in connection with the alleged theft of valuable sports cards and firearms from the estate of a deceased Cranston man, Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said Friday.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

