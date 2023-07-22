Good Morning! Today is Saturday, July 22. Today’s newsletter is 1,547 words, approximately an 8-minute read.

☂️ Umbrella Sky Newport @ Brick Market, the outdoor art installation that has taken social media by storm, will host its official ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 2 pm.

The ceremony will feature a performance by the renowned Providence Drum Troupe, a group of talented musicians, acrobats, flow artists, life-size alien puppets, hoopers, lasers, and dancers.

🙏 Thanks to the 900+ folks that came out to The JPT over the last two nights for The JPT & What’sUpNewp’s sold-out Jaws Summer Parties! It was certainly fun and festive! If you couldn’t make it, we’ve added an encore performance due to popular demand. Join us on August 31 for our next Jaws Summer Party. Tickets are available here.

⚾ On Friday night at Cardines Field, the Newport Gulls picked up a fog shortened, 8-6 victory against the Keene Swamp Bats. Speaking of the Gulls, the team is playoff bound! They will play for the Fay Vincent Cup beginning on July 31.

🌧️ The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning, with the Mets leading 4-3 on Friday night.

🎉 Save The Date: There will be an 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party on Friday, August 4, from 5 pm to 7 pm in Newport! "Come together to celebrate the impressive feat of winning The Ocean Race with 11th Hour Racing Team and take a selfie with the trophy! This is an occasion you don't want to miss," 11th Hour Racing shares.

RSVP here and follow the 11th Hour Racing Team on social media for exciting updates, including details on location, live music, food trucks, and more! This event is rain or shine, free, and open to the public.

🦈 On Tap This Weekend: Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more. Get the full rundown.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West wind around six mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:30 am | Sunset: 8:12 pm | 14 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:42 am & 11:47 pm | Low tide at 4:53 am & 5:02 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.8 days, 15% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Brick Market Place: Half Step Down from 12 pm to 3 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptides: The Complaints at Riptides from 9 pm to close, TBD at Dockside

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jay Parker from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Dave Alves Band from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Hope Road from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Live @ The Playhouse Presents: Won’t Back Down – A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Double A from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: NC & The Lost Arts from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: The 40 at 8 pm

The Reef: Jake Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3 pm to 6 pm, Mel & Friends from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 - Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

Higher oil prices are tugging the average cost of a gallon of gasoline just slightly higher this week across the U.S.

The Newport Gulls picked up a fog shortened, 8-6 victory against the Keene Swamp Bats on Friday night at Cardines Field.

The game between the Boston Red Sox and New York was suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning with the Mets leading 4-3 on Friday night.

Elections board refers campaign papers to AG; not so fast, Neronha says

The Rhode Island State Police have joined the investigation into suspect nomination signatures submitted by the campaign of Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos.

Vergeer will be added to the Newport, Rhode Island, shrine on Saturday along with American Rick Draney, who won 12 singles titles and six in doubles before the Grand Slam era of wheelchair tennis.

Divers and scientists from NUWC Division Newport collaborated with the Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific Littoral Dive Unit, NIWC Pacific Scientific divers, and AUTEC to safely remove and relocate the coral.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On Tap This Week & Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more.

On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

This week’s “Six Picks” include some old friends, some new acquaintances, a Springsteen tribute, and a southeastern Massachusetts festival making its debut.

International art installation already a big hit in Newport

