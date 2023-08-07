Good Morning! Today is Monday, August 7. Today’s newsletter is 1,183 words, approximately a 6-minute read.

⚓ The Newport Jazz Festival had something for everyone this year, featuring dozens of artists performing in various sub-genres of jazz all weekend long. Sunday, August 6th, included funky rhythms from The Soul Rebels, pristine throwback vocals from Grammy-winning singer Samara Joy, and Cuban-influenced funk from Cimafunk.

Full recap and photo gallery is here → Newport Jazz Day 3: 2023 Festival ends on a high note

⚓ The Newport Gulls toppled the Bristol Blues, 7-2 to take a decisive 1-0 series lead on Sunday night at Cardines Field. The series will continue tonight when Newport travels to Muzzy Field in Bristol, Connecticut for game two of the NECBL finals.

⚓ When a small town in the Ocean State holds a seafood event at a former Naval Air Station adjacent to a salt pond famous for buttery smooth oysters, it would have to be a success, right? This year, by almost every metric, the 38th Annual Charlestown Seafood Festival surpassed every expectation.

WUN’s Thom Cahir with more → 2023 Charlestown Seafood Fest a great success

This is a shorter-than-normal newsletter. We’re catching up from Newport Jazz Festival, we’ll be back on schedule later today.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 3am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3am and 4am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog before 11 pm, then patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly before 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind around 9 kt. A chance of showers before 3 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 3 am and 4 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. Patchy fog before 11 pm, then Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:46 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:45 am & 1:18 pm | Low tide at 6:04 am & 7:42 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.6 days, 66% lighting.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

