What's Up in Newport Today: Monday, July 24
A look at what's happening out there today; plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines
Good Morning! Today is Monday, July 24. Today’s newsletter is 1,210 words, approximately a 6-minute read.
🎾 Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated teenager Alex Michelsen, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame final on Sunday.
🎵 Playing the Newport Folk Festival is a lifelong dream for many musicians. Some wait decades for the opportunity to perform; others are fortunate to be invited to the prestigious festival early in their career.
22-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter Bella White, scheduled to appear at the festival this Friday is one of those getting the chance early in her career. Like other relatively new artists, she’s excited and a bit overwhelmed as she prepares to visit Newport. We spoke to White last week and learned more about her background, her music, and the importance of the Newport Festival for an artist at the early stages of her career. Read More - What’s Up Interview: Rising star Bella White, playing the Newport Folk Festival July 28
⛵ The 12 Metre World Championship starts Sunday, July 30. Read More - 12 Metre World Championship: A Live-Action History Lesson
🤣 Start Your Week Off With A Laugh: Calling all locals (and tourists too), go see Rhode Island’s most award-winning comedy troupe tonight at The Firehouse Theatre as they hit the stage for Laughter for Locals at 8 pm. The show includes their hilarious improv comedy show full of larger-than-life characters, hysterical musical numbers, and the quickest wit you'll ever see. Tickets and More Info. Sponsored by Newport Craft and What’s Up Newp.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 72°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 8:10 pm | 14 hours and 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:27 am & 1:03 pm | Low tide at 5:57 am & 6:34 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.6 days, 31% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 2 pm: Free Self Guided Tours of Eisenhower House
2 pm to 5 pm: Mondays in Miantonomi at Miantonomi Park
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 8 pm: Music In The Park presents Evan Brum at Paradise Valley Park
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Networking Night: Money Mindset Workshop at Opal
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Firehouse Theatre: Laughter For Locals at 8 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Emily Camp at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Paradise Valley Park: Evan Brum from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Local Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams & Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Pilot of plane that crash landed on Martha's Vineyard dies at hospital a week later
The Latest on WUN
What’s Up Interview: Rising star Bella White, playing the Newport Folk Festival July 28
Singer-songwriter is making her first appearance at Fort Adams
Devers and Duvall lead the Red Sox offense in a 6-1 win over the Mets
Rafael Devers homered, Adam Duvall drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Mets 6-1 on Sunday night.
12 Metre World Championship: A Live-Action History Lesson
12 Metre World Championship starts Sunday, July 30
No. 2 seed Adrian Mannarino wins at Newport, ending great week for American Alex Michelsen
Second-seeded Adrian Mannarino defeated teenager Alex Michelsen, 6-2, 6-4, to win the Hall of Fame Open final on Sunday.
What’s Up in Newport Today: Sunday, July 23
A look at what’s happening out there today; plus all of the latest What’sUpNewp headlines
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
