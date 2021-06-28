What's Up in Newport Today: June 28

Good Morning,

The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge and Pell Bridge, opened on this day in 1969. Read More

Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is on the final notes for a once-local troubadour. Read Story

RIDOH recommended reopening Third Beach for Swimming on Saturday. It had been closed on Thursday due to high bacteria levels. There are currently no beach closures due to high bacteria levels, according to RIDOH’s website.

Newport Public Schools’ Summer Meals Program begins today and runs through September 3. More details.

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory in effect from June 29, 11:00 AM EDT until June 30, 07:00 PM EDT

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until June 28, 07:00 PM EDT

Today - SSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 7 to 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:34 am & 11:59 pm | Low tide at 5:04 am & 4:53 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 86% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

