What's Up in Newport Today: June 28
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport.
Good Morning,
The Claiborne Pell Bridge, commonly known as the Newport Bridge and Pell Bridge, opened on this day in 1969. Read More
Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is on the final notes for a once-local troubadour. Read Story
RIDOH recommended reopening Third Beach for Swimming on Saturday. It had been closed on Thursday due to high bacteria levels. There are currently no beach closures due to high bacteria levels, according to RIDOH’s website.
Newport Public Schools’ Summer Meals Program begins today and runs through September 3. More details.
Like local businesses, our locally owned, independent newsroom depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage? Become a supporter for the price of one latte.
Socialize with What’s Up Newp, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. On Facebook, also be sure to join our Residents of Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth Group and our Newport County Obituaries Group.
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Heat Advisory in effect from June 29, 11:00 AM EDT until June 30, 07:00 PM EDT
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - SSW wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 7 to 10 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:34 am & 11:59 pm | Low tide at 5:04 am & 4:53 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18 days, 86% lighting.
Things To Do
11 am - Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
6:35 pm - Newport Gulls Game vs Danbury at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Sweet Thing, Against The Current, Sunflowers Exhibition, Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing - Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
4:30 pm - Jamestown School Committee
5 pm - Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee
5:30 pm - Tiverton Housing Authority
5:30 pm - Tiverton Wastewater District
5:35 pm - Tiverton Wastewater District
6:30 pm - Newport Zoning Board of Review
7 pm - Tiverton Town Council
7 pm - Portsmouth Town Council
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
On This Day In Newport History – June 28, 1969: Newport Bridge Opens For First Time
Gerry Goldstein: Final notes for a once-local troubadour
History: June 27, 1898 – Joshua Slocum Arrives in Newport, Becomes 1st Man to Sail Single-Handedly Around the World
On This Day In History: June 27, 1966 – Dark Shadows premieres on ABC, Carey Mansion used as Collinwood Mansion
What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Censor”
Concert Recap and Photos: Tiffany brings the hits to the Greenwich Odeum (June 25, 2021)
Columbus Theatre in Providence announces re-opening plans
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
History: June 27, 1898 - Joshua Slocum Arrives in Newport, Becomes 1st Man to Sail Single-Handedly Around the World
Concert Recap and Photos: Tiffany brings the hits to the Greenwich Odeum (June 25, 2021)
On This Day In History: June 27, 1966 - Dark Shadows premieres on ABC, Carey Mansion used as Collinwood Mansion
Elsewhere In The News
U.S. Naval War College Celebrates Early June 2021 Graduations [USNWC]
We’ll See You Out There
|10
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.