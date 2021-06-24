What's Up in Newport Today: June 24
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do today in and around Newport
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, June 24.
Jacqueline Bouvier and Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) announced their engagement on this day in 1953. More - On This Day In History – June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement
In an effort to identify ways to stem the tide of conflicts over the public’s access to the shore, the House of Representatives will study the issue of lateral shoreline access under a resolution introduced by Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) and approved by the House yesterday. Read More
With a vote in the House today, the General Assembly approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Hanna M. Gallo and Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski to allow any Class B liquor license holders and brewpubs to sell certain amounts of beer, wine, and mixed drinks with take-out food order through March 1, 2022. The bill now heads to the governor’s office. Read More
The Office of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will begin disbursing federal stimulus funds to cities and towns by the end of this month, the first tranche includes more than $1.2 million for Newport, $831k for Middletown, $901k for Portsmouth, $819k for Tiverton, $181k for Little Compton, and $287k for Jamestown. Read more
The Wakefield Village Association will rekindle the Wakefield RiverFire summer event series with the first fire lighting tonight from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the Saugatucket River in Wakefield. The series continues every Thursday evening until August 19th. More details
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning.
Tonight -A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. East wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - ESE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ENE in the evening. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:01 am & 8:28 pm | Low tide at 1:45 am & 1:17 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 99% lighting.
Things To Do
7:30 pm - Coastal Queen Sunset Cruise with piped-in Jimmy Buffett
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Super Frenchie, Sweet Thing
Landing - Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Norey’s - Live jazz music at 8 pm
Ragged Island Brewing – Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
4 pm - Middletown Tree Commission
4:30 pm - Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee
6:30 pm - Tiverton Personnel Board
6:30 pm - Miantonomi Park Commission
7 pm - Little Compton Town Council
10:15 pm - Tiverton Recycling Committee
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
On This Day In History – June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement
RIDOH recommends closing Mackerel Cove Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels
House approves bill to study shoreline access
General Assembly approves bill allowing restaurants to continue selling drinks with take-out
Federal stimulus funds will begin being distributed to cities and town by the end of this month
Kamasi Washington to replace Wynton Marsalis at Newport Jazz
Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now
Elton John to launch “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour with stop in Foxboro July 2022
Kyra Sedgwick to film ‘Space Oddity’ in Rhode Island
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
What Sold: 27 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (June 14 – June 20)
Elsewhere In The News
Newport police searching for snack shack break-in suspect [WLNE]
Salve Regina students craft marketing campaign to raise money for beloved Cliff Walk [Salve Today]
Little Compton man tackles The Long Trail — at double time [East Bay]
10 Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Rhode Island This Year [RI Monthly]
We’ll See You Out There
