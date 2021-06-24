What's Up in Newport Today: June 24

Good Morning! Today is Thursday, June 24.

Jacqueline Bouvier and Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) announced their engagement on this day in 1953. More - On This Day In History – June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement

In an effort to identify ways to stem the tide of conflicts over the public’s access to the shore, the House of Representatives will study the issue of lateral shoreline access under a resolution introduced by Rep. Terri Cortvriend (D-Dist. 72, Portsmouth, Middletown) and approved by the House yesterday. Read More

With a vote in the House today, the General Assembly approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Hanna M. Gallo and Rep. Jacquelyn Baginski to allow any Class B liquor license holders and brewpubs to sell certain amounts of beer, wine, and mixed drinks with take-out food order through March 1, 2022. The bill now heads to the governor’s office. Read More

The Office of General Treasurer Seth Magaziner will begin disbursing federal stimulus funds to cities and towns by the end of this month, the first tranche includes more than $1.2 million for Newport, $831k for Middletown, $901k for Portsmouth, $819k for Tiverton, $181k for Little Compton, and $287k for Jamestown. Read more

The Wakefield Village Association will rekindle the Wakefield RiverFire summer event series with the first fire lighting tonight from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM on the Saugatucket River in Wakefield. The series continues every Thursday evening until August 19th. More details

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight -A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 61. East wind 8 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - ESE wind 7 to 9 kt becoming ENE in the evening. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:01 am & 8:28 pm | Low tide at 1:45 am & 1:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 13 days, 99% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

On This Day In History – June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement

RIDOH recommends closing Mackerel Cove Beach for swimming due to high bacteria levels

House approves bill to study shoreline access

General Assembly approves bill allowing restaurants to continue selling drinks with take-out

Federal stimulus funds will begin being distributed to cities and town by the end of this month

Kamasi Washington to replace Wynton Marsalis at Newport Jazz

Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available in and around Newport right now

Elton John to launch “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour with stop in Foxboro July 2022

Kyra Sedgwick to film ‘Space Oddity’ in Rhode Island

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

Newport police searching for snack shack break-in suspect [WLNE]

Salve Regina students craft marketing campaign to raise money for beloved Cliff Walk [Salve Today]

Little Compton man tackles The Long Trail — at double time [East Bay]

10 Ways to Celebrate the Fourth of July in Rhode Island This Year [RI Monthly]

We’ll See You Out There