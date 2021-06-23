What's Up in Newport Today: June 23

Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, June 23.

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting tonight at 6:30 pm virtually. Yesterday, we reported that City Council would be returning to City Hall for the meeting based on “The Meeting Will Be Held In The Council Chambers” written at the top of their agenda. A City Hall clerk has told us that City Council will continue to meet virtually and that participants will be able to participate via Zoom. See the agenda/watch the meeting here.

The Senate yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to require every short-term rental property listed for rent on the website of any third-party hosting platform that conducts business in Rhode Island to be registered with the Department of Business Regulation. Read More

The Newport Art Museum invites the community to participate in its art-making celebration and auction, Wet Paint, on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit the Museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions and collection care. Hundreds of artworks, many “still wet,” created by artists of all ages and media will be sold in a silent auction on the Museum’s arts campus. The Wet Paint Auction day is free for all to attend. Read More

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight -Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 8 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:07 am & 7:35 pm | Low tide at 12:48 am & 12:23 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

Newport Art Museum to host 28th Annual Wet Paint on August 14

Senate approves Euer bill to designate environmental justice areas

Senate approves bill to register all short-term rentals offered by third-party hosting platforms

FirstWorks Live concert series kicks off Sunday, June 27th with Napua O’ Polynesia

Updated: Gillette Stadium to host Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru June 25 – July 11

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere In The News

WJAR - Men pull deer from Newport Harbor after it gets close to boats, release it back into wild

WPRI - RI Senate approves recreational marijuana bill

RI.Gov - Governor McKee and RIPTA CEO Announce Reopening Of Public Restrooms at Transit Facilities

RI.Gov - DEM's Seasonal Bay Line Now Open

We’ll See You Out There