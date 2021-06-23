What's Up in Newport Today: June 23
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do today in and around Newport County
Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, June 23.
Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting tonight at 6:30 pm virtually. Yesterday, we reported that City Council would be returning to City Hall for the meeting based on “The Meeting Will Be Held In The Council Chambers” written at the top of their agenda. A City Hall clerk has told us that City Council will continue to meet virtually and that participants will be able to participate via Zoom. See the agenda/watch the meeting here.
The Senate yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) to require every short-term rental property listed for rent on the website of any third-party hosting platform that conducts business in Rhode Island to be registered with the Department of Business Regulation. Read More
The Newport Art Museum invites the community to participate in its art-making celebration and auction, Wet Paint, on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Proceeds from the event benefit the Museum’s exhibitions, acquisitions and collection care. Hundreds of artworks, many “still wet,” created by artists of all ages and media will be sold in a silent auction on the Museum’s arts campus. The Wet Paint Auction day is free for all to attend. Read More
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight -Mostly clear, with a low around 54. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 8 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:07 am & 7:35 pm | Low tide at 12:48 am & 12:23 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm - Music at Sunset, June 23: Roger Ceresi and Greg LaBoss at Blithewold Mansion
6:35 pm - Newport Gulls Game vs Valley at Cardines Field
7:45 pm - Bike Newport Full Moon Rides
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Super Frenchie, Sweet Thing
Landing - Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Zane Christopher at 9 pm
City & Government
6 pm - Little Compton Town Council
6 pm - Tiverton Board of Canvassers
6:30 pm - Newport City Council
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Newport Art Museum to host 28th Annual Wet Paint on August 14
Senate approves Euer bill to designate environmental justice areas
Senate approves bill to register all short-term rentals offered by third-party hosting platforms
FirstWorks Live concert series kicks off Sunday, June 27th with Napua O’ Polynesia
Updated: Gillette Stadium to host Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru June 25 – July 11
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
What Sold: 27 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (June 14 – June 20)
Preservation Society announces awards for "Back In Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy"
Elsewhere In The News
WJAR - Men pull deer from Newport Harbor after it gets close to boats, release it back into wild
WPRI - RI Senate approves recreational marijuana bill
RI.Gov - Governor McKee and RIPTA CEO Announce Reopening Of Public Restrooms at Transit Facilities
RI.Gov - DEM's Seasonal Bay Line Now Open
We’ll See You Out There
