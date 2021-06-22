What's Up in Newport Today: June 22

Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, June 22.

Senator Whitehouse is under scrutiny for belonging to Bailey’s Beach Club. WPRI reports

The Town of Middletown has a new permanent fire chief. On Monday night, the Town Council unanimously appointed James R. Peplau as the new fire chief following an executive session discussion from Town Hall. More Info

Newport City Council returns to City Hall on Wednesday night for a regular council meeting. Here’s what’s on the agenda

Wondering what sold in your neighborhood recently? Here's a look at the 27 latest real estate transactions.

The Preservation Society of Newport County on Monday announced that the following awards were presented during “Back In Bloom: A Ballroom Floral Fantasy,” which was held at Rosecliff from June 18-20.

Want to learn how to write a song in a supportive, communal environment? Well, here’s your chance…. Two free classes, each four weeks long, are planned for this summer, thanks to RI music legend Mark Cutler.

Today - Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog before 10am. High near 77. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Today - SSW wind around 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NW wind 6 to 8 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:10 am & 6:40 pm | Low tide at 11:31 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11 days, 89% lighting.

