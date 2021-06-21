What's Up in Newport Today: June 21
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do today in and around Newport County
Good Morning!
Today is Monday, June 21. The first official full day of summer 2021.
During a June 15th Scout Troop 3 Newport ceremony, 18-year-old Jack Hallett was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting. Hallett renovated and documented Middletown Historic Cemetery 30 -- known as the Salisbury-Stoddard Lot -- as his required Eagle Scout Project. Read more
The Newport Charter Yacht Show begins today at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. The Newport Charter Yacht Show is a showcase of luxury charter yachts alongside a display of ancillary goods and services for the charter industry.
Indie singer-songwriter Sean Rowe brought good weather and good vibes to a sold-out crowd at the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday, June 18th in the first outdoor concert at the venue since the pandemic. Concert Recap & Photos
As conservative groups in Rhode Island and nationwide fight against the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools in what has been considered an effort to eliminate conversations about race and equity, one Rhode Island teachers’ organization has lashed out at those individuals and organizations for pushing “inaccurate lessons” and fueling divisions within the community. Read more - Teachers respond to efforts to limit teaching racism and equity in schools
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 15 mph.
Tonight - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today - S wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - S wind 8 to 11 kt decreasing to 5 to 8 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:07 am & 5:43 pm | Low tide at 10:38 am & 11:53 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 80% lighting.
Things To Do
8:30 am- Yoga in King’s Park
8:30 am - Yoga at First Beach
5 pm - Soul Flower Series – Live Music and Floral Arranging Live in the Garden!
6 pm - Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
6:35 pm - Newport Gulls Game vs Valley at Cardines Field
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen, Super Frenchie, Sweet Thing
Landing - Jay Parker at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
3:30 pm - Jamestown School Building Sub-Committee
6 pm - Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm - Little Compton Charter Review Commission
6:30 pm - Jamestown Town Council
7 pm - Tiverton Library Trustees
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Scout earns Eagle Honor following Historic Cemetery Project
Thundermist Health Center launches TransVoteRI.com
What’s Up at RI Breweries: We review Proclamation Ale Co. in Warwick
Bacon Brothers returning to the Greenwich Odeum on July 16th
Concert recap and photos: Sean Rowe impresses at Norman Bird Sanctuary (June 18, 2021)
Teachers respond to efforts to limit teaching racism and equity in schools
Then and Now: Tales From The Big Chair opens at The Redwood Library & Athenæum
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now
Bacon Brothers returning to the Greenwich Odeum on July 16th
What's Up at RI Breweries: We review Proclamation Ale Co. in Warwick
Then and Now: Tales From The Big Chair opens at The Redwood Library & Athenæum
Teachers respond to efforts to limit teaching racism and equity in schools
Elsewhere In The News
Body of man recovered off Conimicut Point, search continues for child [WPRI]
We’ll See You Out There
|5
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.