What's Up in Newport Today: June 21

Today is Monday, June 21. The first official full day of summer 2021.

During a June 15th Scout Troop 3 Newport ceremony, 18-year-old Jack Hallett was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest honor in Scouting. Hallett renovated and documented Middletown Historic Cemetery 30 -- known as the Salisbury-Stoddard Lot -- as his required Eagle Scout Project. Read more

The Newport Charter Yacht Show begins today at Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard. The Newport Charter Yacht Show is a showcase of luxury charter yachts alongside a display of ancillary goods and services for the charter industry.

Indie singer-songwriter Sean Rowe brought good weather and good vibes to a sold-out crowd at the Norman Bird Sanctuary on Friday, June 18th in the first outdoor concert at the venue since the pandemic. Concert Recap & Photos

As conservative groups in Rhode Island and nationwide fight against the teaching of “critical race theory” in schools in what has been considered an effort to eliminate conversations about race and equity, one Rhode Island teachers’ organization has lashed out at those individuals and organizations for pushing “inaccurate lessons” and fueling divisions within the community. Read more - Teachers respond to efforts to limit teaching racism and equity in schools

Weather Forecast

Today - Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today - S wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 8 to 11 kt decreasing to 5 to 8 kt after midnight. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 4am. Patchy dense fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:07 am & 5:43 pm | Low tide at 10:38 am & 11:53 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10 days, 80% lighting.

