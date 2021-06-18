What's Up in Newport Today: June 18

Good Morning! Today is Friday, June 18.
The sold-out Newport Flower Show, Back In Bloom - A Ballroom Floral Fantasy, begins today at Rosecliff. The show will run through Sunday.
The Providence-Newport Ferry kicks off their 2021 season today. The popular service will operate with no capacity limits and run through Columbus Day weekend (October 11), including summer weekend stops in Bristol. Full Story
Pro tennis is set to return to Newport in July. The Hall of Fame Open announced their 2021 player field yesterday. Read More
Remaining COVID-19 restrictions on live performances, indoor hookah, saunas & whirlpools, and nightclubs lift today. Read More
The Waterfront Concert series at King Park begins its season today with a Summer Solstice Kickoff featuring live music from the Rosewood Trio from 5 pm to 7 pm.
Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will kick off their Summer Outdoor Concert Series this evening with a sold-out live performance by Sean Rowe. Dom Flemons is up next on July 30 at 7 pm. More details
This year, out of respect for their artists, Newport Folk is letting them decide whether or not to announce if they're playing FOLK ON or to keep it a surprise. This is why you haven’t seen Newport Folk’s regular lineup announcements, and instead have been seeing artists self-announcing. Newport Folk has created this page to aggregate all the artist announcements. Of course, this isn't the full lineup, and they'll be adding to this list should artists choose to self-announce.
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind around 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:03 am & 2:43 pm | Low tide at 7:45 am & 8:29 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7 days, 48% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Flower Show at Rosecliff (All Events Sold-Out)
Newport Art Deco Weekend at Pell Center for International Relations and Public Policy
10 am – Summer Stories at The Whitehorne House
12 pm & 12:30 pm – Newport Neighborhood Food Tour with Rhode Island Red Food Tours
2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Spring Lighthouse Cruise Departing from Bowen’s Wharf
4:30 pm to 7 pm – King Park music with Rosewood Trio at King Park
7 pm – Wine & Vine: A Floral Workshop at Newport Art Museum
7 pm – Common Fence Music and the Norman Bird Sanctuary present Acclaimed, Acoustic Rocker Sean Rowe
8 pm – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at The Firehouse Theatre
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm
Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
King Park – King Park music with Rosewood Trio from 4:30 pm to 7 pm
Landing – Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, John Erikson Band at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe – Down City Band at 9 pm
One Pelham East – Adam Go at 8 pm. LIVE DJ at 11:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos- Greg Asadoorian vs. Davina Yannetty at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on Friday
Accomplished champions, rising stars highlight 2021 Hall Of Fame Open player field
Governor McKee, RIDOH lift remaining COVID-19 restrictions on live performances, nightclubs, and other “higher risk” activities
PC – URI Men’s Basketball is back this Fall – Rivalry resumes December 4th
This Day in RI History: June 17, 1958, Bobby Farrelly is born in Cumberland
New statewide program would put body-worn cameras on every uniformed police officer
What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: June 18 – 20
Elsewhere In The News
Local Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day [RI Monthly]
Newport middle schoolers help blind man cross busy intersection [WJAR]
New “Tree Huggers” environmental summer camps coming to Newport [WLNE]
NUWC Division Newport selects senior technologist for Acoustic Signal Processing [NUWC]
Eat your way through the city, then work it off at the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island [WCVB]
Unplug in Newport and relax at Bodhi Spa or visit Gurney's on Goat Island [WCVB]
We’ll See You Out There
