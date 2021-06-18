What's Up in Newport Today: June 18

Good Morning! Today is Friday, June 18.

The sold-out Newport Flower Show, Back In Bloom - A Ballroom Floral Fantasy, begins today at Rosecliff. The show will run through Sunday.

The Providence-Newport Ferry kicks off their 2021 season today. The popular service will operate with no capacity limits and run through Columbus Day weekend (October 11), including summer weekend stops in Bristol. Full Story

Pro tennis is set to return to Newport in July. The Hall of Fame Open announced their 2021 player field yesterday. Read More

Remaining COVID-19 restrictions on live performances, indoor hookah, saunas & whirlpools, and nightclubs lift today. Read More

The Waterfront Concert series at King Park begins its season today with a Summer Solstice Kickoff featuring live music from the Rosewood Trio from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Norman Bird Sanctuary and Common Fence Music will kick off their Summer Outdoor Concert Series this evening with a sold-out live performance by Sean Rowe. Dom Flemons is up next on July 30 at 7 pm. More details

This year, out of respect for their artists, Newport Folk is letting them decide whether or not to announce if they're playing FOLK ON or to keep it a surprise. This is why you haven’t seen Newport Folk’s regular lineup announcements, and instead have been seeing artists self-announcing. Newport Folk has created this page to aggregate all the artist announcements. Of course, this isn't the full lineup, and they'll be adding to this list should artists choose to self-announce.

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 74. Light west wind becoming southwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind around 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:03 am & 2:43 pm | Low tide at 7:45 am & 8:29 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7 days, 48% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

Elsewhere In The News

Local Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Freedom Day [RI Monthly]

Newport middle schoolers help blind man cross busy intersection [WJAR]

New “Tree Huggers” environmental summer camps coming to Newport [WLNE]

NUWC Division Newport selects senior technologist for Acoustic Signal Processing [NUWC]

Eat your way through the city, then work it off at the Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, Rhode Island [WCVB]

Unplug in Newport and relax at Bodhi Spa or visit Gurney's on Goat Island [WCVB]

We’ll See You Out There

