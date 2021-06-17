What's Up in Newport Today: June 17

Good Morning, today is Thursday, June 17.

The Rhode Island House of Representatives yesterday approved legislation sponsored by Rep. Terri Cortvriend to require all public school districts to adopt suicide prevention policies and train all personnel in suicide awareness and prevention annually. The bill is named for Nathan Bruno, a 15-year-old Portsmouth High School student who took his life in 2018. Read More

Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) has launched a new pilot program, The Root Riders, which is offering exciting summer job opportunities for young people.

Last weekend, Newport Rugby player Jon White suffered a serious fracture in his face that will require surgery to repair. Without hesitation, the Rugby community and local Aquidneck Island residents and businesses came to his aid. What’s Up Newp’s Tyler Bernadyn has the full story here - Two communities rally behind one of their own

Middletown-based Embrace Home Loans is opening a new retail branch office in Newport. Dawn Ryan, one of the company's top loan producers, will head the new office as branch manager. A company spokesperson tells us that the the company is in the process of securing a space in the city at this time.

Governor Dan McKee celebrated his 70th birthday yesterday and spent a portion of the day in Newport. Governor McKee threw out the first pitch at Cardines Field before the Newport Gulls took on the Danbury Westerners. The Westerners won the game 10 - 9.

Today - Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight - Clear, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:10 am & 1:50 pm | Low tide at 6:48 am & 7:12 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6 days, 38% lighting.

