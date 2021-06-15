What's Up in Newport today: June 15

Good Morning,

Due to a shift in strategy and focus in the State’s COVID-19 response, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) yesterday announced their plan to consolidate State-run COVID-19 test sites. On Aquidneck Island, the last day of testing at Stop & Shop in Newport, Park Holm Center, and CCRI will be on Saturday, June 26. Full Story

Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - Puppy love earns a mention in the obits

What’s Up Newp is pleased to announce that Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones will now run weekly (every Tuesday) on WhatsUpNewp.com. Tim Jones is the creator, artist, and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Check Out The Comic Here

Over 20 bands helped RI’s favorite dive bar, Nick-a-Nees, celebrate 25 years in the business over the weekend. Bands and fans rock and rolled all day and all night to the sounds of some of the best in the region. Our photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture all the action. Check Out Our Photo Gallery

If you missed our conversation yesterday with Robert Berry, rock musician and former member of Keith Emerson’s “3”, you can watch it here.

Weather Forecast

Today - Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 8 am, then patchy fog after 11 am. High near 71. South wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 8 am, then Patchy fog after 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NW after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:09 pm | Low tide at 5:18 am & 5:15 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4 days, 19% lighting.

