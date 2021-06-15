What's Up in Newport today: June 15
A look at all that's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County today
Good Morning,
Due to a shift in strategy and focus in the State’s COVID-19 response, Governor Dan McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) yesterday announced their plan to consolidate State-run COVID-19 test sites. On Aquidneck Island, the last day of testing at Stop & Shop in Newport, Park Holm Center, and CCRI will be on Saturday, June 26. Full Story
Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - Puppy love earns a mention in the obits
What’s Up Newp is pleased to announce that Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones will now run weekly (every Tuesday) on WhatsUpNewp.com. Tim Jones is the creator, artist, and writer of the widely popular, self-syndicated comic strip, “SOUR GRAPES”; a comic about “Aesop”, a miserable flying dog and his odd friends, all living in a problematic and troubled world. Check Out The Comic Here
Over 20 bands helped RI’s favorite dive bar, Nick-a-Nees, celebrate 25 years in the business over the weekend. Bands and fans rock and rolled all day and all night to the sounds of some of the best in the region. Our photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture all the action. Check Out Our Photo Gallery
If you missed our conversation yesterday with Robert Berry, rock musician and former member of Keith Emerson’s “3”, you can watch it here.
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather Forecast
Today - Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 8 am, then patchy fog after 11 am. High near 71. South wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 1 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Showers and thunderstorms before 4 pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 4 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 8 am, then Patchy fog after 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NW after midnight. A chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog between 9 pm and 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:09 pm | Low tide at 5:18 am & 5:15 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4 days, 19% lighting.
Things To Do
7 am - Community Yoga for All with Rev Shelley Dungan at Third Beach
8:30 am - Yoga in King’s Park
8:30 am - Yoga at First Beach
5 pm - Soul Flower Series – Live Music and Floral Arranging Live in the Garden!
6 pm - Yoga on the lawn behind the Leonard Brown House in Portsmouth
Live Music & Entertainment
Celtica – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, Jim Devlin at 8 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Super Frenchie, One Ocean Film Tour Volume 2, Two Lottery Tickets, Sunflowers Exhibition On Screen
One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 9 pm to 1 am
City & Government
12 pm – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
2 pm to 6 pm – Summer Market at Sandywoods
4 pm – Little Compton Town Council
5:45 pm – Newport Historic District Commission
6 pm –Middletown Town Council
6:30 pm – Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee
7:45 pm – Little Compton Beach Commission
The Latest on What’s Up Newp
Newport Public Schools Summer Meals Program returns June 28 – September 3Sour Grapes – A Comic Strip by Tim Jones: June 15
Concert Photos: Nick-a-Nees celebrates 25 years (June 12-13, 2021)
Newport Health Equity Zone’s Arts & Culture Working Group and Newport Art Museum call for artists and makers for Hope Tree Art Exhibition 2021
Gerry Goldstein: Puppy love earns a mention in the obits
DEM hosting virtual Q&A panel discussion with wildlife biologists this week
What’s Up this week in Newport County: June 14 – 20
PPAC announces free virtual “Wonders of the Wurlitzer” concert to celebrate Independence Day on July 4th
CCRI launches Summer Readiness Program for Career & Technical High School Students
Governor McKee and RIDOH announce plan to consolidate State-run COVID-19 test sites
Recent Local Obituaries
Concert Photos: Nick-a-Nees celebrates 25 years (June 12-13, 2021)
We’ll See You Out There
