What's Up in Newport Today: July 5

Good Morning,
The City of Newport’s fireworks will take place tonight at 9:15 pm.
The concert at King Park featuring Redline Brass Quintet: A Salute To America that was scheduled for last night will take place tonight starting at 7:30 pm. Update
Save The Bays Exploration Center and Aquarium located in the Easton’s Beach Rotunda in Newport reopens today. Details
Bristol’s historic 4th of July Parade steps off at 10:30 am this morning.
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend
Weather Forecast
Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - ENE wind 5 to 9 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight -S wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:13 am & 5:46 pm | Low tide at 10:26 am & 11:52 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 22% lighting.
Things to Do
7 am to 2 pm – Linden Place’s Annual 4th of July Picnic
9:30 am to 12 pm – King Park Community Cleanup
10:45 am – Coastal Queen Narrated Mimosa Cruise
11 am – Rogues & Scoundrels Walking Tour
6:35 pm – Newport Gulls Home Game at Cardines Field
9:15 pm – Newport’s 4th of July Fireworks Display
For more events and things to do on this day, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation
Landing – Adam Hanna at 4:30 pm, John Erikson at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead at 5 pm
One Pelham East – Bruce Jacques from 10 pm to 1 am
City & Government
Nothing scheduled.
