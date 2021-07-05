What's Up in Newport Today: July 5

Good Morning,

The City of Newport’s fireworks will take place tonight at 9:15 pm.

The concert at King Park featuring Redline Brass Quintet: A Salute To America that was scheduled for last night will take place tonight starting at 7:30 pm. Update

Save The Bays Exploration Center and Aquarium located in the Easton’s Beach Rotunda in Newport reopens today. Details

Bristol’s historic 4th of July Parade steps off at 10:30 am this morning.

What’s Up in Newport County this weekend

Weather Forecast

Today - Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - ENE wind 5 to 9 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight -S wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:13 am & 5:46 pm | Low tide at 10:26 am & 11:52 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 22% lighting.

