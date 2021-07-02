What's Up in Newport today: July 2

Good Morning,

Apologies for running a bit late this morning. I’ve been challenged and delayed by the always reliable Aquidneck Island wi-fi this morning.

Jamestown resident Ben Tuff is setting out to be the first person to swim 19 miles nonstop from Block Island to Jamestown through the Rhode Island Sound and into Narragansett Bay on July 31, 2021, to help raise funds and awareness for Middletown-based Clean Ocean Access. Read More

For the first time in its 30-year history, the Newport International Polo Series will feature Newport vs. Los Angeles at the Newport International Polo Grounds at 5 pm on Saturday, July 3rd. Read More

This week on WPRI’s Newsmakers: Evan Smith, president and CEO of Discover Newport, discusses how the City by the Sea is bouncing back from the pandemic as the summer tourism season heats up; Tim White and Ted Nesi recap the week in the news. Watch Video

Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this 4th of July weekend - What’s Up in Newport County this Independence Day Weekend: July 2 – 5

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Showers likely, mainly before 7 am. Cloudy, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - W wind 5 to 9 kt becoming NNE in the afternoon. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind around 10 kt. A chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:16 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:32 am & 3:06 pm | Low tide at 8:05 am & 9:38 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22 days, 49% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill – John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille – Tom Conlon from 7 pm to 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Johnny’s – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room – Chasing Childhood, Against The Current, The Game Changers: Oscar-Winning Shorts That Shaped Hollywood. Truman & Tennessee: An Intimate Conversation

Landing – James Weinstock at 1 pm, Chelley Knight at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub – John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm

One Pelham East – Stu Sinclair from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

The Latest on What’s Up Newp

General Assembly approves ban on intentional release of balloons

Benjamin Franklin’s fight against a deadly virus: Colonial America was divided over smallpox inoculation, but he championed science to skeptics

Legislative grant provides support for innovative project in Portsmouth

Potter League to take in dogs and cats from massive emergency pet transport from Texas

Local man to attempt 19-mile nonstop swim from Block Island to Jamestown

Los Angeles to make Newport Polo debut on Saturday

Wilbury Theatre Group announces move to Waterfire Arts Center

What’s Up in Newport County this Independence Day Weekend: July 2 – 5

Recent Local Obituaries

ICYMI: Popular Stories Right Now

Elsewhere

Newsmakers 7/1/2021: Newport tourism comeback [WPRI]

NUWC Division Newport building collaborative partnership with NOAA [NUWC]

RIDOH Announces New Health Equity Zones [RI.Gov]

We’ll See You Out There