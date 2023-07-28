Good Morning! Today is Friday, July 28. Today’s newsletter is 1,568 words, approximately a 8-minute read.

🎶 The 2023 Newport Folk Festival officially kicks off today at Fort Adams State Park.

Rising star Bella White will be among those artists performing at Newport Folk Festival today, we recently caught up with her. Read The Interview.

Playing on Sunday at Newport Folk Festival is the legendary John Oates. We had the opportunity to chat with John on Thursday ahead of his performance. Read The Interview

Several of our contributors, including me, will be at Fort Adams State Park covering the festival this weekend. Look for photos, interviews, and stories from the festival on our website, here in our newsletter, and on Instagram. (If you see us, say hi!)

👉 Of course, there’s a whole lot more happening this weekend besides the festival. Get the full event, live music, and entertainment rundown, here.

⚾ The Newport Gulls will be the First Overall Seed in the New England Collegiate Baseball League playoffs. Achieving this feat allows the Gulls to have home-field advantage throughout their run for a seventh Fay Vincent Sr. Cup. The quest for the title begins Monday at Cardines Field. Read More

🎙️ Christian McBride, Artistic Director of next weekend’s Newport Jazz Festival, joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 1:30 pm. Tune On In

What’s Up Today

Weather

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:36 am | Sunset: 8:06 pm | 14 hours and 30 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:55 am & 4:32 pm | Low tide at 9:28 am & 11:02 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9.4 days, 71% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Casino Theatre: Newport Folk Festival presents The Piano Recital at 9 pm (sold out)

Dockside: To be announced

JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Folk Aftershow – Aoife O’Donovan & Friends Play Nebraska (Sold-Out) at 9:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Sean Rivers from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Pete LaGrange & The Ghost Riders from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Folk Festival presents Shadrach Boggs at 9 pm (sold out)

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm, Robert Ellis, Phil Cook, Beau Bedford, and Deer Tick at 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: “All Female Front” Live at 6 pm

Newport Vineyards: The Old North solo from 4 pm to 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Island Time Steel Band from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Parlor Bar & Kitchen: Newport Folk Festival presents Sir Woman & Friends at 9 pm (sold out)

Ragged Island Brewing: Dave Alves from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: After School Special & Brian Scott from 1 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Tiverton: Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Newport Folk Festival, Cars & Coffee, Laughter For Locals, and much more.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

One-day, island-wide art tour across Conanicut Island on August 5

The City of Newport is once again looking for some new recruits to join Newport’s finest.

When Chateau-sur-Mer opens for tours starting July 31, visitors will be guided by an audio tour for the first time.

The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.

A New Hampshire man celebrating his birthday on the ocean with his three daughters captured video of something so rare that even marine scientists are jealous — three humpback whales leaping from the water in near perfect unison.

The closure is from sunrise on July 29 until sunrise on Aug. 5 and extends from the shoreline and all waters south and west of a line from Providence Point to the northwest extension of Warner Avenue on Prudence Island.

A veteran Rhode Island police officer was charged with misdemeanor simple assault for allegedly kicking and striking a man who was handcuffed in the rear of a police cruiser, authorities said Thursday.

The Jamestown Arts Center and Out of the Box Studio & Gallery announce an educational collaboration to offer Sister Studio Saturdays.

Gulls Secure Home Field Advantage

Superstar singer will be mining the roots in first Newport festival appearance

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

WUN-ON-WUN: A Conversation With…

Watch or listen to our conversations live as they happen or anytime afterward below.

Coming Up

Recent

Further Reading

Malcolm Geftner Defies the Odds in Shields Fleet 9 Race in Newport, RI (BVM Sports)

Four NUWC Division Newport employees share their career inspiration during speaker series presentation (NUWC)

What’s Up This Weekend

What’s Up in Newport this week and weekend: July 27 – 30

What’s Up Interview: Rising star Bella White, playing the Newport Folk Festival July 28

‘Six Picks’ top Newport Folk Festival moments from the past decade

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Christian McBride, Newport Jazz Festival’s Artistic Director

‘Six Picks’ Special: Six not-to-be-missed artists at the 2023 Newport Folk Festival

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band will stop at The VETS in Providence on July 29

12 Metre World Championship returns July 30 – August 5

What’s Up Interview: Dan Blakeslee, playing Newport Folk Sunday, July 30