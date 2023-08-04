What's Up in Newport Today: Friday, August 4
Newport Gulls pick up win, Newport Jazz Festival gets underway, it's time to celebrate 11th Hour Racing Team, and more...
Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 4. Today’s newsletter is 1,751 words, approximately a 8-minute read.
⚾ The Newport Gulls emerged victorious in game one of the semifinals, 11-6 against the Danbury Westerners on Thursday night at Cardines Field. The series will continue on this evening when Newport travels to Rogers Park in Danbury, Connecticut for game two of the NECBL semifinals. Gametime is scheduled for 6:30 and will be broadcasted live on the NECBL Broadcast Network.
🎺 The Newport Jazz Festival gets underway at Fort Adams State Park today with the likes of Branford Marsalis, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Big Freedia, and Newport’s own Chase Ceglie. Tickets are sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but a limited amount are still available for today and for tonight’s official afterparty at The JPT, which features Nate Smith & friends.
🎉 11th Hour Racing Team etched its name in history on June 29, becoming the first American team to win The Ocean Race, which started in Alicante, Spain, on January 15, 2023 – a grueling 37,500 nautical mile, around-the-world marathon, considered the longest and toughest test of a team in professional sport.
The team is now set to return to its hometown of Newport, Rhode Island, home to the team’s title sponsor 11th Hour Racing, today, to celebrate this historic milestone with the local community who have been a cornerstone of support every step of the journey.
The public event, dubbed the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm today, at The Great Friends Meeting House. Entertainment will include live music, food trucks, an on-stage Q&A with winning sailors Charlie Enright (USA), Jack Bouttell (AUS/GBR), Francesca Clapcich (ITA), and Media Crew Member Amory Ross (USA), and the exciting opportunity to take a selfie with the one and only Ocean Race Trophy!
Have a great Friday!
- Ryan
P.S. Here’s my appearance on The Rhode Show yesterday talking about two big weekends in Newport.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:43 am | Sunset: 7:59 pm | 14 hours and 16 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:34 am & 10:58 pm | Low tide at 4:03 am & 4:17 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.
Things To Do
Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams State Park
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
12 pm to 5 pm: IYRS Maritime Library Summer Book Sale at IYRS
5 pm to 7 pm: 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party at Great Friends Meeting House
6 pm: 15th Annual “A Night at the Pops” Concert (EBSYE & EBSWE Perofrmances) at Portsmouth Middle School
6:30 pm: Coastal Conversations: The Commercial Fisheries Research Foundation at Norman Bird Sanctuary
7 pm: Newport Polo presents ABBA ca DABRA Ball at Marble House
7 pm: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at Norman Bird Sanctuary
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
9:30 pm: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at The JPT
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm, Jam Session at 9 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Bulgarmarsh Park: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Tayla Davis at 6 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Dockside: To be announced
JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at 9:30 pm
Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live Music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Back Rhodes Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
Norman Bird Sanctuary: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
Officers’ Club Deck: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 8 pm to 11 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
2023 Newport Folk Festival: James Taylor makes surprise appearance on Day 1
What Sold: 13 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 24 – 28)
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Governor McKee, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, and Superintendent Jermain
Rhythm & Roots Festival returns to Ninigret Park in Charlestown September 1 – 3
Newport Jazz Festival announces late substitution – Branford Marsalis to perform Friday, August 4
The Latest on WUN
What’s Up in Newport this weekend: August 4 – 6
Newport Jazz Festival, 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, Newport Live, Swim Tuff, 12 Metre World Championship, and much more.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Aug. 9
Meeting will take place at Innovate Newport
RI Department of State reminds voters of upcoming registration, disaffiliation deadlines
Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of important deadlines for the special elections being held this fall.
US expands curfews for asylum-seeking families to 13 cities as an alternative to detention
The curfews began in May in four cities and, on Friday, grow to 13 locations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told advocates. Among the additions are Boston and Providence.
12 Metre World Championship: At the halfway mark, things are heating up
Racing continues tomorrow, with two scheduled races, and concludes with a final race on Saturday, preceded by a 12 Metre Parade of Sail around Newport Harbor.
Gulls take 1-0 series lead vs Westerners
The Newport Gulls emerged victorious in game one of the semifinals, 11-6 against the Danbury Westerners on Thursday night at Cardines Field.
Newport International Boat Show announces an expanded slate of new boater education programs
This year’s Show will take place September 14 through 17, 2023, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephen Casey, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1
During the interview, we learn more about Stephen, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.
9th annual Rhode Island Folk Festival coming to Crescent Park in East Providence August 27
Free festival includes three stages of music, a kids tent, food trucks and more
Cape Cod Baseball League celebrates 100 years as pathway from college to majors
Pete Alonso didn’t hit a home run the summer he played in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He made a different kind of connection.
Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival tickets are now on sale
Closed since January 2 while undergoing an extensive restoration, Rosecliff will host 21 seated tasting seminars featuring fine wines and other beverages from around the world as well as a charcuterie seminar.
Man is charged with cheating Home Depot stores out of $300,000 with door-return scam
Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey were involved.
How climate change drives hotter, more frequent heat waves
The blistering weather had many people wondering: Is this climate change?
Hasbro selling eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate in $500M deal
Hasbro is selling its eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate in an approximately $500 million deal, after having paid $4 billion for the company four years ago.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Recent Local Obituaries
Patricia “Patsy” F. Davis
August 16, 1939 – July 31, 2023
Leo G. Keefe
August 7, 1925 – July 27, 2023
Beatrice E. ‘Bea’ Monroe
August 16, 1942 – July 17, 2023
John Nestel, Jr.
March 17, 1967 – July 27, 2023
Further Reading
Three-car collision on Newport Bridge prompts hour-long rescue operation (WJAR)
Two big weekends in Newport! (The Rhode Show)
An Ultimate Road Trip Itinerary to the 2023 Newport Jazz Festival: Where to Eat, Stay, and Park (Thrillist)
The Imbiber's Guide to Newport, Rhode Island (Inside Hook)
Rhode Island secures nearly $1.4M for local fire departments (WLNE)