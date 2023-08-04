Good Morning! Today is Friday, August 4. Today’s newsletter is 1,751 words, approximately a 8-minute read.

⚾ The Newport Gulls emerged victorious in game one of the semifinals, 11-6 against the Danbury Westerners on Thursday night at Cardines Field. The series will continue on this evening when Newport travels to Rogers Park in Danbury, Connecticut for game two of the NECBL semifinals. Gametime is scheduled for 6:30 and will be broadcasted live on the NECBL Broadcast Network.

🎺 The Newport Jazz Festival gets underway at Fort Adams State Park today with the likes of Branford Marsalis, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Big Freedia, and Newport’s own Chase Ceglie. Tickets are sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but a limited amount are still available for today and for tonight’s official afterparty at The JPT, which features Nate Smith & friends.

🎉 11th Hour Racing Team etched its name in history on June 29, becoming the first American team to win The Ocean Race, which started in Alicante, Spain, on January 15, 2023 – a grueling 37,500 nautical mile, around-the-world marathon, considered the longest and toughest test of a team in professional sport.

The team is now set to return to its hometown of Newport, Rhode Island, home to the team’s title sponsor 11th Hour Racing, today, to celebrate this historic milestone with the local community who have been a cornerstone of support every step of the journey.

The public event, dubbed the 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, will be held from 5 pm to 7 pm today, at The Great Friends Meeting House. Entertainment will include live music, food trucks, an on-stage Q&A with winning sailors Charlie Enright (USA), Jack Bouttell (AUS/GBR), Francesca Clapcich (ITA), and Media Crew Member Amory Ross (USA), and the exciting opportunity to take a selfie with the one and only Ocean Race Trophy!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 66. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 9 to 12 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 pm and 2 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:43 am | Sunset: 7:59 pm | 14 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:34 am & 10:58 pm | Low tide at 4:03 am & 4:17 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm, Jam Session at 9 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Bulgarmarsh Park: Tiverton Summer Concert Series: Tayla Davis at 6 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: To be announced

JPT Film & Event Center: Newport Jazz presents Nate Smith & Friends at 9:30 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live Music from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Back Rhodes Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Norman Bird Sanctuary: Newport Live presents Sarah Borges Band at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: The Naticks from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: MYSA from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Kate Virginia from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Outcry from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Sean Rivers from 4 pm to 7 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Newport Jazz Festival, 11th Hour Racing Team Victory Party, Newport Live, Swim Tuff, 12 Metre World Championship, and much more.

Meeting will take place at Innovate Newport

Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State Elections Division are today reminding eligible voters of important deadlines for the special elections being held this fall.

The curfews began in May in four cities and, on Friday, grow to 13 locations, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials told advocates. Among the additions are Boston and Providence.

Racing continues tomorrow, with two scheduled races, and concludes with a final race on Saturday, preceded by a 12 Metre Parade of Sail around Newport Harbor.

The Newport Gulls emerged victorious in game one of the semifinals, 11-6 against the Danbury Westerners on Thursday night at Cardines Field.

This year’s Show will take place September 14 through 17, 2023, at the Newport Yachting Center in downtown Newport

During the interview, we learn more about Stephen, find out why he’s running in this special election, and discuss what he believes sets him apart from his opponents.

Free festival includes three stages of music, a kids tent, food trucks and more

Pete Alonso didn’t hit a home run the summer he played in the Cape Cod Baseball League. He made a different kind of connection.

Closed since January 2 while undergoing an extensive restoration, Rosecliff will host 21 seated tasting seminars featuring fine wines and other beverages from around the world as well as a charcuterie seminar.

Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey were involved.

The blistering weather had many people wondering: Is this climate change?

Hasbro is selling its eOne television and movie business to Lionsgate in an approximately $500 million deal, after having paid $4 billion for the company four years ago.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

