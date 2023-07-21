Good Morning! Today is Friday, July 21. Today’s newsletter is 1,403 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

🙏 Thanks to the sold-out crowd that came out to The JPT for The JPT & What’sUpNewp’s Jaws Summer Party! What a fun and fantastic night! Check out some photos on our Instagram.

Tonight’s Jaws Summer Party is also sold out (thank you!), but we have added an encore performance due to popular demand. Join us on August 31 for our next Jaws Summer Party. Tickets are available here.

Some fans went all out last night at our Jaws Summer Party at The JPT

🗳️ Yesterday, we sat down with Stephanie Beaute, which kicked off our WUN-ON-ONE conversation with the Rhode Island Congressional District 1 candidates.

Here’s a look at our upcoming conversation schedule, watch live or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.

Reminder: A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.

🎵 The Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Outdoor Series returns tonight to Norman Bird Sanctuary with a performance by The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm.

🦈 On Tap This Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more. Get the full rundown.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind around 6 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:29 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours and 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:03 am & 11:10 pm | Low tide at 4:23 am & 4:22 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.9 days, 9% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm

Dockside: Spiffy Fridays from 9 pm to close

Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort: Lainey Dionne from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring The TeleDynes at 6:30 pm

King Park: James Montgomery All-Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm

Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Emily Camp from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am

Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: It’s a Folkin’ Fundraiser from 8 pm to 10 pm

Norman Bird Sanctuary: The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm

Officers’ Club Deck: Chelly Knight & The Dope Things from 5:30 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Josh Kerwin from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm

The Deck: Randy Robbins from 2 pm to 5 pm, Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm, Valet Parking from 8 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Justin Draper from 1 pm to 4 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 12:15 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;

July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park

July 27 - Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park

July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of the region, surpassing the amount that fell when Tropical Storm Irene blew through in 2011, causing major flooding.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The Newport Gulls scored five runs in the ninth inning to overcome a three-run deficit and picked up a key 9-8 divisional win against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on Thursday night at the Shark Tank.

U.S. Senator Jack Reed says Rhode Island student loan borrowers deserve targeted relief and Congress must work bipartisan to fix the underlying problem of college affordability.

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening several beaches because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.

January 21, 1935 – July 19, 2023

May 25, 1951 – July 18, 2023

Further Reading

Revolution Wind’s Final Proposal Cuts Some Turbines, Adds Mitigation and Safety Measures (ecoRI News)

Who’s to blame for the CD1 signature scandal: The candidate or the process? (Rhode Island Current)

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

