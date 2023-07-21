What's Up in Newport Today: Friday, July 21
Jaws Summer Party , Annual Fire Party, The Suitcase Junket, Waterfront Concerts presents James Montgomery All Star Blues Band, and more.
Good Morning! Today is Friday, July 21. Today’s newsletter is 1,403 words, approximately a 7-minute read.
🙏 Thanks to the sold-out crowd that came out to The JPT for The JPT & What’sUpNewp’s Jaws Summer Party! What a fun and fantastic night! Check out some photos on our Instagram.
Tonight’s Jaws Summer Party is also sold out (thank you!), but we have added an encore performance due to popular demand. Join us on August 31 for our next Jaws Summer Party. Tickets are available here.
🗳️ Yesterday, we sat down with Stephanie Beaute, which kicked off our WUN-ON-ONE conversation with the Rhode Island Congressional District 1 candidates.
Here’s a look at our upcoming conversation schedule, watch live or anytime afterward on WhatsUpNewp.com.
July 25 at 2 pm: Sabina Matos
July 26 at 12 pm: Aaron Regunberg
July 26 at 2:15 pm: Gabe Amo
July 31 at 12 pm: Sandra Cano
August 1 at 1:30 pm: Walter Berbrick
Reminder: A special primary for the Congressional District 1 Special Election will be held on September 5. The Special Election will take place on November 7.
🎵 The Newport Live and Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Outdoor Series returns tonight to Norman Bird Sanctuary with a performance by The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm.
🦈 On Tap This Weekend: Jaws Summer Party, Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Craft Brew Races Newport, Newport Dance Festival, Newport Classical Music Festival, and more. Get the full rundown.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. A chance of showers, mainly after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind around 6 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:29 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours and 43 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:03 am & 11:10 pm | Low tide at 4:23 am & 4:22 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.9 days, 9% lighting.
Things To Do
Infosys Hall of Fame Open at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
5:15 am to 6:45 am: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Sunrise Meditations at Chinese Tea House
8 am to 11 am: Prepping the AgInnovation Pumpkin Patch – Volunteer Opportunity at Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
11 am to 4 pm: Games, Gamblers & Cartomancers: The New Cardsharps at Vernon House
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
5 pm to 7 pm: Waterfront Concerts presents James Montgomery All Star Blues Band at King Park
6 pm to 9 pm: Annual Fire Dinner at Newport Vineyards
6:30 pm: Jaws Summer Party at The JPT
6:35 pm: Newport Gulls vs. Keene Swamp Bats at Cardines Field
7 pm: Newport Live & Norman Bird Sanctuary present The Suitcase Junket at Norman Bird Sanctuary
7:30 pm: Newport Dance Festival on the lawn of the Great Friends Meeting House
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Concert and Cocktails: A Musical Soirée with Anthony McGill and Anna Polonsky at Redwood Library & Athenaeum
8 pm to 10 pm: It’s a Folkin’ Fundraiser at The Newport Playhouse
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Live music from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Live music at 9 pm
Dockside: Spiffy Fridays from 9 pm to close
Johnny’s at the Atlantic Resort: Lainey Dionne from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Past Lives at 3 pm, Jaws Summer Party featuring The TeleDynes at 6:30 pm
King Park: James Montgomery All-Star Blues Band from 5 pm to 7 pm
Landing: John Erikson from 1 pm to 4 pm, Emily Camp from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab from 8 pm to 12 am
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music from 9:30 pm to 12 am
Narragansett Cafe: Stone Cold Gypsies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Zeneth at 9 pm
Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm
Newport Playhouse: It’s a Folkin’ Fundraiser from 8 pm to 10 pm
Norman Bird Sanctuary: The Suitcase Junket at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: John Erikson on the patio from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, DJ Remedy (video DJ) inside at 10 pm
Officers’ Club Deck: Chelly Knight & The Dope Things from 5:30 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Josh Kerwin from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9 pm
The Deck: Randy Robbins from 2 pm to 5 pm, Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8 pm, Valet Parking from 8 pm to close
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Justin Draper from 1 pm to 4 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 12:15 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Here’s what’s left on the July cruise ship schedule;
July 27 - American Star via Fort Adams State Park
July 27 - Caribbean Princess via Perrotti Park
July 29 - American Constitution via Fort Adams State Park
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN
On The Market: A blend of Historic Elegance and Modern Comfort: 95 John Street, Newport
DEM identifies man whoe drowned while attempting to rescue two swimmers at Scarborough North State Beach
Newport Canvassers ask police to investigate questionable signatures
Concert Recap and Photos: Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional rock PPAC
WUN-ON-ONE: Stephanie Beauté, Democratic Candidate for Congressional District 1, sits down with What’sUpNewp
The Latest on WUN
Northeast floods devastate ‘heartbroken’ farmers as months of labor and crops are swept away
Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of the region, surpassing the amount that fell when Tropical Storm Irene blew through in 2011, causing major flooding.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Gulls rally from three-run deficit in ninth to beat the Sharks 9-8
The Newport Gulls scored five runs in the ninth inning to overcome a three-run deficit and picked up a key 9-8 divisional win against the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on Thursday night at the Shark Tank.
Senator Reed: New Biden Student Loan Debt Relief would help over 2,500 Rhode Island borrowers
U.S. Senator Jack Reed says Rhode Island student loan borrowers deserve targeted relief and Congress must work bipartisan to fix the underlying problem of college affordability.
Department of Health recommends reopening Sandy Point Beach, Peabody’s Beach, and Third Beach
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends reopening several beaches because bacteria counts have returned to safe levels.
Obituary: Col. Richard L. Brinegar, USMC (RET)
January 21, 1935 – July 19, 2023
Obituary: Michael Andrew Yates
May 25, 1951 – July 18, 2023
