What's Up in Newport: Thursday, September 21
A look at What's Up out there today and a look at all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Thursday, September 21 | Reading Time: 6 minutes
Good Morning,
🌽 A couple of weeks ago, we shared some of the best apple-picking spots in the region … this week, it’s all about escaping the corn maze. Here are six of our favorites in the area – be sure to stop at the farm stand on your way out… if you make it out …
🩰 Newport Contemporary Ballet (NCB) announced details of its 42nd season yesterday after learning only weeks ago that the venue reserved for its fall performance series has been restricted from holding any public events until further notice by the City of Newport.
🚧 Beginning today, traffic traveling westbound on the Pell Bridge will be limited to one lane beginning at 7 am and eastbound travel will be limited to one lane beginning at 9 am. The work will last for approximately two weeks during which some lane restrictions on only the eastbound side may be required.
🗓️ Newport City Council’s next meeting is on September 27, here’s what’s on the agenda.
👏 The Wayfinder Hotel is officially open for reservations, Thursday - Sunday.
🌀 September 21 marks the anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.
📜 Meanwhile on this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy, and family, enjoyed a weekend at Hammersmith Farm and around Newport.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
High Surf Advisory in effect from Sept. 21, 8 AM until Sept. 21, 7 PM
Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Marine Forecast
Today: N wind around 7 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 67°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:31 am | Sunset: 6:45 pm | 12 hours and 13 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:19 am & 12:44 pm | Low tide at 5:20 am & 6:17 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.5 days, 30% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm: Museum Reads – “Orla’s Canvas” at Newport Art Museum
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Battle of the Sexes: Then and Now at International Tennis Hall of Fame
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 3 pm, Show People with live score by Jeff Rapsis, Q&A with Marion Davies biographer Lara Gabrielle at 7:30 pm
Landing: Timmy Smith at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: The 719 at 9:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn at 6 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 4:30 pm, Affordable Housing Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Water and Fire District at 7 pm
Tiverton: Police Pension Board at 10 am
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
THE LATEST ON WHATSUPNEWP
We published 14 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com. Here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Sept. 27
Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.
On This Day In History – September 21 – 22, 1963: Video of President John F. Kennedy and family at Hammersmith Farm
President John F. Kennedy’s family during a weekend at Hammersmith Farm, Newport, Rhode Island, and in the area.
On This Day In History – September 21: Hurricane of ’38 hits Newport
September 21 marks the anniversary of the New England Hurricane of ’38, one of the deadliest hurricanes in New England history.
Get Lost! ‘Six Picks’ Corn Mazes to explore on Aquidneck Island and beyond
Family fun at area farms this season
Playoff-chasing Rangers hit 4 homers in a 15-5 win over Red Sox after trailing 4-0 early
With all of their All-Stars back in the lineup, the Texas Rangers are starting to feel good again going into their most important stretch of the season.
RI Suicide and Crisis Line calls increase by more than 50 percent since 988 launch
Rhode Island fielded 6,285 988 calls from July 2022 through June 2023, a 58 percent increase over the 3,986 calls fielded during the previous year through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline before the launch of 988.
Jamestown Arts Center will host its annual Autumn Arts Open House on Oct. 15
All ages are welcome for a free, fun-filled afternoon with drop-in workshops, a gallery hunt, and cider and donuts from Hard Pressed Cider Company.
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
The highest-performing stock on the list returned +7.6% last week. Read on to see which companies made the list.
West Place Animal Sanctuary named a finalist in 2023 ‘Defender Service Awards’
West Place Animal Sanctuary in Rhode Island is the only New England non-profit finalist in the Honoree Category, which was added this year to give previous finalists another chance to win a customized Land Rover Defender 130.
Newport Contemporary Ballet announces details of 2023 – 2024 season
For its 2023/2024 season, Newport Contemporary Ballet will present five original productions in Newport, Barrington, and Providence, and has been invited to participate in the Seattle International Dance Festival Winter Mini-Fest in early 2024.
Newport police reports for September 19 – 20
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, September 19 through 7 am on Wednesday, September 20.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
Obituary: Lorraine L. Soares
June 20, 1930 – September 18, 2023
Obituary: Michele Patton White
March 23, 1950 – September 19, 2023
Obituary: Marie-Claire Resz
February 9, 1931 – September 17, 2023
Obituary: Norma Grace Doire
March 30, 1939 – September 11, 2023
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
These are the most-read stories on WhatsUpNewp.com over the last 24 hours.
Newport woman, owner of Folk Vintage, to appear on 'The Bachelor'
FURTHER READING
Wayfinder Hotel in Newport reopens after massive fire (WJAR)
Portsmouth schools end fiscal year with surplus of over $400K (East Bay RI)
Thanks for reading! Have a great Thursday!