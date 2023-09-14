What's Up in Newport: Thursday, Sept. 14
Newport International Boat Show, Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day Party: Belfast with Turas, and more. Plus, all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Thursday, September 14 | Reading Time: 7 minutes
🌪️ The National Weather Service in Boston said radar data and videos showed it was likely that a tornado damaged trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut on Wednesday. In Lincoln, Rhode Island, photos after the storm showed at least one roof damaged and the press box at the high school stadium tipped into the bleachers. Read More
🛥️ The 52nd Annual Newport International Boat Show kicks off today at 10 am. This year’s Show includes a diverse line-up of new boats and products that are making their U.S. debut. The show will be open from 10 am to 6 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Read More
🎨 The creative work of Salve students in the areas of photography, painting, drawing, illustration, ceramics, graphic design, sculpture, and interactive media will be featured at the Dorrance H. Hamilton Gallery when Best of Salve Student Show, also known as the BOSS Show 2023, opens today (and runs through Sept. 27). Read More
🏖️ Earlier this year, Charlestown seemed to be getting on the right side of the public access issue by adding the relevant section of the state constitution to its town beach signs, while Narragansett became the municipality setting itself up for future confrontations by implementing time limits for parking on Ocean Road. However, after a Town Council Meeting in Westerly on September 11, the sleepy enclave that sometimes plays host to Taylor Swift has quickly moved to the forefront. Read More
🏠 September started off with a strong number of property transfers. WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 21 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week. Read More
⛵ On Tap This Weekend: Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more! Read More
⚾ Save The Date: Join the Naval War College Foundation for the 6th Annual Cardines Classic at Cardines Field on September 29, 2023!
🇮🇪 The JPT will be celebrating the halfway to St. Patrick’s Day with a screening of Belfast this evening at 7:30 pm. Get there at 6:30 pm and enjoy live traditional Irish music by Turas! Event details
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. North wind around 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 59. North wind 7 to 15 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind around 8 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 6:57 pm | 12 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:09 am & 8:23 pm | Low tide at 1:37 am & 1:38 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 28.5 days, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 6 pm: Newport International Boat Show at Newport Yachting Center Marina
10 am to 6 pm: Newport Brokerage Boat Show at Safe Harbor Newport
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Thursday Evening Oyster Class at The Reef
5:30 pm to 7:30 pm: Newport Historical Society Lecture The Gilded Age Cookbook at Newport Historical Society
6 pm to 7:30 pm: AUTHOR EVENT: Madeleine Blais – QUEEN OF THE COURT – at the International Tennis Hall of Fame at International Tennis Hall of Fame
6 pm to 9 pm: Fall for Lucy’s Hearth at Wyndham Newport Hotel
6:30 pm: Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day Party: Belfast with Turas at The JPT
6:30 pm to 8:30 pm: Birdies for Birdies at Newport Indoor Golf
7 pm to 8 pm: Newport County Genealogy society at Church of Latter Day Saints
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm to 8 pm: Newport Ski Club meeting at Fenner Hall
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Oppenheimer at 2 pm, Halfway To St. Patrick’s Day Party: Belfast with Turas at 6:30 pm
Landing: Alex Gomes at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Ghost Of A Chance at 11 am
One Pelham East: Stu Krous from 8 pm to 11 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
The Pub at Two Miler Corner: Rabbi Jack at 6:30 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 10 am
Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, School Committee at 4:15 pm, Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, City Council at 5 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Thursday, Sept. 14: Silver Shadow & American Star
Saturday, Sept. 16: MS Vista
Sunday, Sept. 17: Emerald Princess and Aurora
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp
Summer may be over, but the shoreline public access debate is just heating up
Facebook group is leading the charge for access to the beach
What’s Up this weekend: Sept. 14 – 17
Newport International Boat Show, Fall for Lucy’s Hearth, Belfast with Turas, Newport Polo, and more!
What Sold: 21 homes changed hands in Newport County last week
September started off with a strong number of property transfers. Read below to see what homes changed hands in your neighborhood!
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Newport
This alert signifies that tropical storm-force winds are possible within this region within the next 48 hours.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
New England has been hit by a likely tornado. Hurricane Lee is up next
The National Weather Service in Boston said radar data and videos showed it was likely that a tornado damaged trees and power lines in Rhode Island and Connecticut on Wednesday.
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee’s arrival
Hurricane Lee barreled north toward New England on Wednesday and threatened to unleash violent storms on the region just as communities in Massachusetts and Rhode Island were dealing with tornado warnings and another day of heavy rain that opened up sinkholes and brought devastating flooding to several communities.
Yankees-Red Sox postponed by rain; doubleheader set for Thursday
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox had a game postponed by rain for the second time in three days on Wednesday night.
Obituary: Brian Scholes
November 26, 1949 – September 10, 2023
