What's Up in Newport: Thursday, Sept. 7
Cocktail Club: Penicillin, newportFILM at Cardines Field, and more! Plus, all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, September 7, 2023.
Game Amo, the Democratic nominee for Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District, joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual one-on-one conversation yesterday. During the conversation we discuss the primary election, what it’s going to take to win in the General Election on November 7, what he hopes to accomplish for Rhode Island, and more. Watch Here
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain also joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual one-on-one conversation yesterday. During the conversation, we discuss the new school year, and the latest on the Rogers High School construction project, and more. Watch Here
Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 23 homes that changed hands last week across Newport County. Read More
Ken Abrams with a look at the top spots in Newport County and beyond for picking those apples. Read More
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low of around 70. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Patchy fog after 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:17 am | Sunset: 7:09 pm | 12 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:11 am & 2:46 pm | Low tide at 7:06 am & 10:03 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.1 days, 50% lighting.
Things To Do
6 pm: Cocktail Club: Penicillin at One Bellevue
7:15 pm: Saint of Second Chances – newportFILM Outdoors at Cardines Field
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4 pm, Good from National Theatre Live at 7 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 7 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
newportFILM: Saint of Second Chances – newportFILM Outdoors at 7:15 pm at Cardines Field
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm, Tree Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Thursday, Sept. 7: Seaborn Quest II & American Star
Friday, Sept. 8: American Constitution
Sunday, Sept. 10: Emerald Princess
On WhatsUpNewp.com
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp
Obituary: Joan M. Chapdelaine
July 25, 1936 – September 6, 2023
Glasnow ties career high with 14 strikeouts and Rays continue home dominance over Red Sox, 3-1
Tyler Glasnow tied a career high with 14 strikeouts and the Tampa Bay Rays continued their home dominance of the Boston Red Sox with a 3-1 victory Wednesday night.
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor’s advice regarding ulcer treatment
The Boss is taking an unexpected breather and postponing his September shows, citing doctors’ orders.
Fall in love with Morgan, the sweetest dog you’ll ever meet
“Morgan is a beautiful senior lady who will gaze lovingly into your eyes while you pet her”
Obituary: Bernard Nemtzow
March 6, 1924 – September 4, 2023
‘It’s what I do.’ Patriots’ Bill Belichick engaged, optimistic entering his 49th season in NFL
Depending on the day — and the team the Patriots happen to be preparing for in a given week — Bill Belichick can display both his reverence for NFL history and his ambivalence about anything that has to do with the past.
City of Newport asking the community to help update the City Council’s Strategic Plan
Online Portal & Ideas Board Seek Resident Input
Obituary: Agnes Silveira Pasquale
July 26, 1929 – September 04, 2023
Obituary: Patricia D. Runner
August 08, 1939 – September 04, 2023
New work by Algernon Miller opens at Jamestown Arts Center on September 8
Coming and Going: New Work by Algernon Miller is curated by Bob Dilworth and Karen Conway and features 14 paintings by the artist from 2022 and 2023.
How gas prices have changed in Providence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Regular City Council Meeting on Sept. 13
The meeting will take place at Innovate Newport.
Brandon Lowe hits three-run homer in the 11th inning, Rays beat Red Sox 8-6
Brandon Lowe hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the 11th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Tuesday night.
‘Six Picks’ apple orchards – top spots in Newport County and beyond
Apple Picking season is here – and a bountiful harvest has arrived
Live Results: 2023 Special Election – Representative in Congress District 1
Gabriel Amo (D) to face Gerry W. Leonard, Jr. (R) in November Special Primary General Election.
Newport County Home Sales: 23 homes changed hands last week (Aug. 28 – Sept. 1)
From contemporary residences to condominiums and cottages, here’s an inside look at some recent sales in the area.
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Report: Sept. 5 – 6
Arrest made for Domestic – Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V (except marijuana) <10 Grams.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
