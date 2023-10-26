Today is Thursday, October 26 - the 299th day of the year; 66 days remain in 2023.

🆕 A man shot and killed at least 16 people at a restaurant and a bowling alley in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday and then fled into the night, sparking a massive search by hundreds of officers while frightened residents stayed locked in their homes. Read More

👏 This past weekend the Narragansett Boat Club junior program had great success competing at the Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. Athletes from all over Rhode Island who compete with the Providence-based club took part in the largest 3-day regatta in the world, going up against top national and international competition. Read More

🗳️ After three weeks of standstill, Representative Mike Johnson of Louisana was elected as the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives yesterday. Here’s some local reaction;

Representative Seth Magaziners (R.I. 2nd Congressional District);

“I came to Washington to work with both parties to help working Rhode Islanders. Unfortunately, rather than choosing bipartisanship, House Republicans have instead doubled down on extremism. They have selected a Speaker in Mike Johnson who supports a nationwide abortion ban, cutting Social Security and Medicare, and plotted to overturn the results of a free and fair election when his candidate did not win. While I am disappointed in the election of this extreme Speaker, I will continue to advocate for Rhode Island values and policies to help working people get ahead.”

Gabe Amo (Democratic candidate for R.I. 1st Congressional District);

While I hope that the new Speaker tries to govern in a bipartisan way, it is extremely disturbing that the consensus choice for House Republicans is an election denier, a supporter of a nationwide abortion ban, and an opponent of gay marriage — to name just a few of his extreme positions," said Gabe Amo. Rhode Islanders have a choice on November 7th between an experienced leader who is ready to lead in Congress from day one or a Republican who seeks to join the ranks of Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.



Voting is now underway at city and town halls. I’d encourage everyone to go to vote.ri.govand make a plan to vote for #TeamGabe and stand against extreme Republicans in Washington."

🎟️ Win tickets to see singer-songwriter Anna Mieke perform at the Newport Colony House on November 3. Read More

🏫 ICYMI: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday. Watch

📱 WUN Columnist Jan Brogan reflects on her recent smartphone fast. Read More

👉 Despite a torrential downpour, Newport in Bloom gave away over 15,000 daffodil bulbs on Saturday. This Saturday, October 27, an additional 15,000 bulbs will be made available for free, 24 bulbs per bag, a retail value of over $15. Drive down to Easton's Beach, Lot #2, between 9 am-noon - or until supplies last. This will be the last bulb giveaway of the year.

WHAT’S UP TODAY

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 5:48 pm | 10 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:11 am & 6:36 pm | Low tide at 12:17 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.5 days, 89% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

See the agenda for any meeting mentioned below here

Jamestown: School Committee at 6 pm

Little Compton: 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm

Newport: Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm

See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s remaining on the cruise ship schedule this season;

Thursday, Oct. 26: Caribbean Princess & Silver Shadow

Saturday, Oct. 28: Crystal Serenity

Sunday, Oct. 29: Emerald Princess & Artania

Monday, Oct. 30: Seven Seas Mariner

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Kristaps Porzingis showed against his old team why his new one is an NBA Finals favorite.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

By Ed Brady, Co-Chair of Middletown School Building Committee

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday.

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

