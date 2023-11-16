Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Thursday, November 16
A look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Thursday Morning.
🆕 For Russ Partridge, executive director of Westerly’s WARM Center and Wakefield’s Welcome House, two emergency and transitional housing shelters, the phone rings three to four times a day from individuals and families facing homelessness. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story → As temperatures drop, demand for emergency shelters skyrocket.
⛵ One of offshore racing’s great adventures will return to Newport in 2025. Read More - > Transatlantic Race returning to Newport in 2025.
🎶 The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on December 7 at Channing Church. Read More → Local musicians to raise funds to support area’s homeless shelters.
🛍️ ThamesGiving continues today at more than 80 participating shops, hotels, restaurants, services, and public spaces. More info → Thamesgiving.com.
🚧 Roadwork on Thames Street at Dearborn Street continues today. Traffic along Lower Thames Street is expected to be restricted leading up to and around the work zone until the project is complete. Newport Police will be on-site to direct traffic.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
WEATHER
Today: Sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.
MARINE FORECAST
Today: WSW wind 6 to 8 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
SUN, MOON, & TIDE
Sunrise: 6:35 am | Sunset: 4:25 pm | 9 hours and 49 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:23 am & 9:54 pm | Low tide at 2:18 am & 3:15 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.6 days, 7% lighting.
THINGS TO DO
10 am to 7 pm: ThamesGiving in Newport ~ Thursdays in November
12 pm: Museum Reads – “Persian Miniatures” at Newport Art Museum
4 pm: Illuminating Your Gratitude on Thames at IYRS
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6:30 pm: Indigenous Peoples of Portsmouth during the Colonial Period at Portsmouth Historical Society
7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7:30 pm: Chef Tasting Series at Hamilton Hoppin House
LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT
Edward King House: The Old Man and The She: A Comedy In Two Acts at 7:30 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Killers Of The Flower Moon at 1:30 pm, Warren Miller’s All Time 2023 at 6 pm and 9 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Stoneacre Garden: An Evening of Alice In Chains (tribute) at 9:30 pm
LOCAL GOVERNMENT
Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm, Library Board at 5 pm, Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 4 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm, Public Library at 4 pm, Board of Tax Appeals at 4:15 pm
Portsmouth: Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agenda for meetings here
HAPPENING THIS WEEK
Portsmouth Historical Society to host a lecture on ‘Indigenous People During the Colonial Period’ on Nov. 16
Celebrate the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau with Alliance Française de Newport on Nov. 17
Comedian Juston McKinney is coming to The JPT on November 18
Salve Regina to host Anna Maria College in the 2023 New England Bowl on Nov. 18
Ticket Giveaway: Musician Phoebe Hunt playing the Newport Art Museum on Saturday, November 18
ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM
THE LATEST
As temperatures drop, demand for emergency shelters skyrocket
Affordable housing remains a critical issue from coast to coast. In Rhode Island some projects have been approved, but most are years from completion.
Sweet Remi seeks a home of her own
“Remi is a sweet young dog, still learning her way in the world. She is super affectionate, and she’s not stingy with her kisses”
Derrick White, Jayson Tatum lead short-handed Celtics over 76ers in matchup of East leaders
Derrick White scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Boston Celtics to a 117-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in a matchup of the early pacesetters in the Eastern Conference.
Threatened strike by 12,500 janitors in Massachusetts and Rhode Island averted after deal is struck
A threatened strike by 12,500 janitors in Massachusetts and Rhode Island was averted Wednesday when the union representing the contracted cleaners reached a tentative agreement with an association of the region’s largest cleaning contractors.
Transatlantic Race returning to Newport in 2025
Transatlantic Race 2025 Returns to Calendar After Six-Year Hiatus
Local musicians to raise funds to support area’s homeless shelters
The 16th annual Singing For Shelter, an acoustic concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter, will be held on Thursday, December 7 at Channing Church
Sons of Liberty Spirits Co. collaborates with Narragansett Beer to create a limited release aged spirit
Two Rhode Island Beverage Brands Unite for 401 Collaboration Spirit
Jamestown Arts Center to host Holiday Arts Market Dec. 8 – 9
Celebratory Showcase of Local Art at the JAC Holiday Arts Market, December 8 and 9
Newport Police reports for Nov. 14 – 15
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 14 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.
RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
Fact check: Senate candidate Morgan’s email to potential donors
Newport County Real Estate Report - What Sold Last Week: Nov. 6 - 10
Gerry Goldstein: When whispers metastasize, hate sinks roots
FURTHER READING
ecoRI News: Portsmouth’s Melville Pond System Suffering from Low Oxygen Levels
The Valley Breeze: Scituate girls' soccer team can't top Portsmouth again in D-II championship game