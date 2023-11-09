Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Thursday, November 9
Thamesgiving in Newport. Here's a look at What's Up today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Thursday Morning.
The 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open will be the last. The ITHF’s current ATP 250 tournament sanction will be retired at the conclusion of the July event. Read More
Track 15, a new food hall located in Providence’s Union Station, will include a couple of popular Newport restaurants - Giusto and Mother Pizzeria. Read More
More than 80 Newport stores, restaurants, and businesses have banded together to launch ThamesGiving: a month-long celebration that will span every Thursday. The fun kicks off today! Read More
The City of Newport announced on Facebook that new wayfinder maps all along the Cliff Walk;
We're happy to report that thanks to our friends at Discover Newport and Salve Regina University, crews from the City's Public Services staff have been able to install brand new wayfinder maps all along the Cliff Walk.
The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn't have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City's Cliff Walk Commission.
Thanks to all for your help in making the Cliff Walk one of our most cherished community treasures!
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Rain, mainly before 2 pm. High near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Rain, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind around 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 10 hours and 4 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:42 am & 4:57 pm | Low tide at 10:33 am & 10:39 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.3 days, 19% lighting.
Things To Do
Nov. 3 - 12: Newport Restaurant Week throughout Newport and Bristol Counties
Nov. 3 – 12: Foodie Film Festival at The JPT Film & Event Center
10 am to 7 pm: ThamesGiving in Newport ~ Thursdays in November
4 pm: Illuminating Your Gratitude on Thames at IYRS
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Trivia Night at Newport Vineyards
7 pm: Newport County Genealogy Society meeting at Church of Latter Day Saints
7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: newportFILM: BEING THUNDER at RISD Museum
7:30 pm: Common Ground - Premiere in Newport at The JPT
7:30 pm: Virtual talk with Rennie Harris and Jessica T. Pearson
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Cup of Salvation at 4:30 pm, Common Ground at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Miracle on South Division Street at 11 am
Newport Vineyards: Trivia Night at 6 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Housing Authority at 5 pm, School Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 10 am, Canvassing Authority at 2 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
See the agenda for any meeting mentioned here
Happening This Week
Newport rolls out the gilded carpet on Thursdays in November for holiday shopping, socializing, and giving back
Aquidneck Community Table to present ‘Common Ground’ at The JPT on Nov. 9
Newport Family and Cosmetic Dentistry to host its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Free Dental Clinic on Nov. 10
Bob Dylan returning to Providence Performing Arts Center November 10
Red, White & Brews: Veterans Day event at Newport Craft Brewery will fund Orion scholarships for military children
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Changes coming in 2025 for professional tennis events at International Tennis Hall of Fame
New era of professional tennis to begin in 2025 for International Tennis Hall of Fame
History of U.S.-Ireland Tourism is the topic of Nov. 13 Museum of Newport Irish History talk
The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the third presentation of its 22nd Annual Lecture Series, featuring guest speaker Maureen D. Brady’s talk titled “The Surprising U.S. Roots of Ireland’s Tourism Industry, 1950s-1960s.”
Middletown School Building Committee: New school will be ‘On Time, On Budget’
The School Building Committee reaffirmed its mission Wednesday night to deliver a state-of-the-art middle-high school “on time” and “on budget.”
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey lead 76ers to sixth straight win, 106-103 over the Boston Celtics
Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are determined to show the new-look 76ers won’t suffer the same-old postseason fate.
Union sweep Revs to advance to conference semifinals against Supporters’ Shield winner Cincinnati
Philadelphia (16-9-10) swept the best-of-three series with New England (15-10-10) to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against Supporters’ Shield winner Cincinnati.
Newport Mental Health and Cereal for Dinner partner to meet people where they are in the heat of the moment
Cereal for Dinner, a Rhode Island nonprofit for people with serious depressed mood and other mental health challenges, is partnering with Newport Mental Health’s mobile emergency response team, known as RI Outreach (RIO).
New food hall at Union Station in Providence will include Giusto PVD and Mother Pizzeria PVD
Set to open in Late-Summer 2024, Track 15 will bring together local, chef-driven food concepts and additional vendors in a beautifully designed, historic space
What’s Up Interview and Ticket Giveaway: We speak to Mike Love of the Beach Boys
Iconic band playing PPAC Thursday, November 16
Middletown: Real work begins after School Bond appears to be approved
Based on unconfirmed numbers, it appears #MiddletownRI voters narrowly approve a bond for a new middle-high school Tuesday amid strong turnout at the polls.
Rhode Island KIDS COUNT to release new publication: ‘School-Based Mental Health Services in Newport: Perspectives from Newport Youth, Parents, and the Community’
Rhode Island KIDS COUNT will release its newest publication, School-Based Mental Health Services in Newport: Perspectives from Newport Youth, Parents, and the Community on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Innovate Newport.
Newport police report for Nov. 7 – 8
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 7 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 8.
Recent Local Obituaries
ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP
2023 General Election Results: Representative in Congress District 1 and Middletown School Bond
Changes coming in 2025 for professional tennis events at International Tennis Hall of Fame
