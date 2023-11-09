Good Thursday Morning.

The 2024 Infosys Hall of Fame Open will be the last. The ITHF’s current ATP 250 tournament sanction will be retired at the conclusion of the July event. Read More

Track 15, a new food hall located in Providence’s Union Station, will include a couple of popular Newport restaurants - Giusto and Mother Pizzeria. Read More

More than 80 Newport stores, restaurants, and businesses have banded together to launch ThamesGiving: a month-long celebration that will span every Thursday. The fun kicks off today! Read More

The City of Newport announced on Facebook that new wayfinder maps all along the Cliff Walk;

We're happy to report that thanks to our friends at Discover Newport and Salve Regina University, crews from the City's Public Services staff have been able to install brand new wayfinder maps all along the Cliff Walk. The installation of these new maps follow the installation of updated trail markers earlier this fall and couldn't have been done without the work of the dedicated volunteer members of the City's Cliff Walk Commission. Thanks to all for your help in making the Cliff Walk one of our most cherished community treasures!

Today: Rain, mainly before 2 pm. High near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 43. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Rain, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind around 9 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 4:31 pm | 10 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:42 am & 4:57 pm | Low tide at 10:33 am & 10:39 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.3 days, 19% lighting.

Jamestown: Housing Authority at 5 pm, School Committee at 6 pm

Newport: Housing Authority at 10 am, Canvassing Authority at 2 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 4 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm

New era of professional tennis to begin in 2025 for International Tennis Hall of Fame

The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the third presentation of its 22nd Annual Lecture Series, featuring guest speaker Maureen D. Brady’s talk titled “The Surprising U.S. Roots of Ireland’s Tourism Industry, 1950s-1960s.”

The School Building Committee reaffirmed its mission Wednesday night to deliver a state-of-the-art middle-high school “on time” and “on budget.”

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are determined to show the new-look 76ers won’t suffer the same-old postseason fate.

Philadelphia (16-9-10) swept the best-of-three series with New England (15-10-10) to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals against Supporters’ Shield winner Cincinnati.

Cereal for Dinner, a Rhode Island nonprofit for people with serious depressed mood and other mental health challenges, is partnering with Newport Mental Health’s mobile emergency response team, known as RI Outreach (RIO).

Set to open in Late-Summer 2024, Track 15 will bring together local, chef-driven food concepts and additional vendors in a beautifully designed, historic space

Iconic band playing PPAC Thursday, November 16

Based on unconfirmed numbers, it appears #MiddletownRI voters narrowly approve a bond for a new middle-high school Tuesday amid strong turnout at the polls.

Rhode Island KIDS COUNT will release its newest publication, School-Based Mental Health Services in Newport: Perspectives from Newport Youth, Parents, and the Community on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Innovate Newport.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, November 7 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 8.

Recent Local Obituaries

