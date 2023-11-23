Good Thursday morning and Happy Thanksgiving!

This holiday season, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s need for community support is greater than ever before. The Center will provide toys and gifts for over 1,100 local children at Santa’s Workshop, its holiday gift assistance program. Over 900 families were helped via the Center’s Thanksgiving meal assistance program with more expected for December’s Holiday meal assistance program. Read More

The Preservation Society of Newport County yesterday announced that it has appealed federal agency decisions approving massive wind farms off the coast of Rhode Island. Read More

The Australian National Maritime Museum said on Wednesday that it has further evidence that shipwreck site RI 2394 in Newport Harbor is that of Lord Sandwich (ex-HMB Endeavour). Read More

On this Thanksgiving, we’re extremely thankful for you, our readers, and our supporters. You’re why we do what we do, and you also make what we do possible. We wish you a warm, safe, and fulfilling Thanksgiving!

~ Ryan and The What’sUpNewp crew.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 11 to 17 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 39. West wind around 10 mph.

Small Craft Advisory until November 23, 03:00 PM EST

Today: NW wind 10 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind around 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:53 am & 4:19 pm | Low tide at 10:25 am & 10:09 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.1 days, 77% lighting.

Overwhelming, people are hopeful for peace, human kindness, and an end to conflicts. They also asked for more bi-partisanship in government, and many for their family’s good health.

This holiday season, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center’s need for community support is greater than ever before.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jaylen Brown had 26 points and eight assists for Boston, which improved the NBA’s best record to 12-3. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points and Derrick White scored 13.

Linus Ullmark stopped 27 shots, and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins topped the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Wednesday night in a rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

The Preservation Society of Newport County today announced that it has appealed federal agency decisions approving massive wind farms off the coast of Rhode Island.

The Alliance Française de Newport celebrated the arrival of the 2023 Beaujolais Nouveau in style on Friday, November 17th at The French Confection in Middletown, RI.

Brandon Weston had 17 points in Rhode Island’s 97-59 win over Johnson & Wales (R.I.) on Wednesday.

With among the most lenient drunk driving laws in the nation, a number of Rhode Island legislators are again planning to introduce legislation to tighten those laws, and hopefully reduce drunk driving deaths.

In February 2022 the Australian National Maritime Museum announced that, based on a preponderance of evidence, shipwreck site RI 2394 in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island was that of Lord Sandwich (ex-HMB Endeavour).

Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving:

All bridges are open for normal travel.

An evening of hits and more

Newport Illuminated Boat Parade, Santa Magic, Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff, and more.

