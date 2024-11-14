Good Morning! It’s Thursday, November 14. 🗓️ Today is the 319th day of the year; 47 days remain in 2024.

Today, we’re covering attendance at Newport Public Schools, a Track 15 Preview Fundraiser at Giusto, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Mamma Mia! at PPAC, and more.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 11 mph.

⚓ Marine

NNE wind around 10 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

🌔 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise at 6:33 am, sunset at 4:26 pm. Low tide at 12 pm & 11:39 pm. High tide at 5:52 am & 6:17 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous.

🎭 Things To Do

Community Calendar

🎶 Live Music & Entertainment

🗓️ Newport County Public Meetings

What’s News Today

News

👉 Newport City Council wraps it up

Newport City Council held its last meeting of the 2022-2024 session last night. The meeting lasted approximately 90 minutes and included tributes and thanks to Councilors Aramli and Lima, approval of a request for additional funds for Rogers High School, and more. What’sUpNewp will have more coverage throughout the day. The new City Council will be sworn in on December 1.

“This is the first time since World War II that the U.S. has conducted submarine maintenance in Australian waters, and certainly the first instance in history of a joint American-Australian team performing maintenance on a nuclear-powered attack submarine,” Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, U.S. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Mathew Hoard, 40, pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and child pornography charges. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Thompson Middle School leads with 2.6% increase as district implements new strategies. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Rhode Island’s economic development agency has finally embraced livestream meeting culture, complete with its own YouTube page. Read the full RI Current story on What’sUpNewp —>

State committee members want its final report to acknowledge that renewable natural gas captured from animal manure or food waste is not a viable replacement for fossil fuel gas. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Rhode Island residents can save energy and money with personalized recommendations. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

No arrests reported. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Business & Nonprofit

Local business owners to share feedback on economic climate. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Town Council passes resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>

Initiative aims to amplify diverse voices in the community. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>

Environment & Health

Whooping Cough cases are climbing across the nation, including in Rhode Island. Read the full story on WJAR—>

If voluntary purchases were counted, the PUC report said it would be possible to count the same sources twice. Read the full story on ecoRI News—>

Food & Drink

Newport’s MLK Community Center to benefit from event showcasing offerings from seven local restaurateurs. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Life & Culture

Holidays at the Newport Mansions expands to Chateau-sur-Mer this year. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Visitors to Salve Regina University’s Dorrance Hamilton Gallery are being transported back to the extravagant Gilded Age through the current exhibit, “Fashion and Longing: Gilded Age Dress in New England.” Read the full story on SALVEtoday —>

‘The Heart of The Game’ and a dating reality show are among the movies and shows currently casting. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>

Potter League’s Pet Safe program alum seeks a new family. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

Obituaries

June 20, 1934 — November 12, 2024. Read the full obituary on What’sUpNewp —>

Opinion

Audience enthusiasm is undiminished for a fifth showing of a popular jukebox musical at Performing Arts Center. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>

Real Estate

A Rhode Island State House commission studying how the state should regulate short-term rentals wants written testimony from Aquidneck Island residents ahead of its meeting next Thursday. Read the full story on RI Current —>

Sports

Jayson Tatum had 36 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 139-114 on Wednesday night. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>

What’s Up This Week + Weekend

Newport Classical, Holiday Festival, Steve Hofstetter, Jesse Cook, and more. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>