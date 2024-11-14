What's Up in Newport: Thursday, November 14
Holidays at the Newport Mansions begins Nov. 22 + Track 15 Food Hall to host preview fundraiser at Giusto for MLK Center + more
Good Morning! It’s Thursday, November 14. 🗓️ Today is the 319th day of the year; 47 days remain in 2024.
Today, we’re covering attendance at Newport Public Schools, a Track 15 Preview Fundraiser at Giusto, Holidays at the Newport Mansions, Mamma Mia! at PPAC, and more.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Sunny, with a high near 48. North wind around 11 mph.
⚓ Marine
NNE wind around 10 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
🌔 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise at 6:33 am, sunset at 4:26 pm. Low tide at 12 pm & 11:39 pm. High tide at 5:52 am & 6:17 pm. The lunar phase is a Waxing Gibbous.
🎭 Things To Do
9 am: Conversations with Women of Distinction with Angela Lima at Innovate Newport
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: Teen & Tween: Dungeons & Dragons at Newport Public Library
5 pm: Salon Series at The Brenton Hotel
5:30 pm: Spotlight on Paris at The Newport Art Museum
6 pm: Author Event: Andrew Warburton – NEW ENGLAND FAIRIES at Charter Books
6 pm: Wine + Cheese Class at Newport Vineyards
6 pm: The Art of the Book: Flipbook – part 1 at Newport Public Library
7 pm: NEWPORT SKI CLUB’S November monthly membership meeting at Fenner Hall
7 pm: IGUALADA at Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Little Mania Midget Wrestling Federation at Newport Blues Cafe
🎶 Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Saturday Night at 4:30 pm, Repo Man at 7:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Megan Chenot at 5 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Midget Mayhem Wrestling at 8 pm
Newport Craft: Trivia at 7 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia at 6 pm
🗓️ Newport County Public Meetings
Middletown: Outreach Committee at 5 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Bristol Ferry Town Common Committee at 9:30 am
Tiverton: Zoning Revision Committee at 5 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, North End and Industrial/Business Park Advisory Subcommittee at 7 pm
What’s News Today
News
👉 Newport City Council wraps it up
Newport City Council held its last meeting of the 2022-2024 session last night. The meeting lasted approximately 90 minutes and included tributes and thanks to Councilors Aramli and Lima, approval of a request for additional funds for Rogers High School, and more. What’sUpNewp will have more coverage throughout the day. The new City Council will be sworn in on December 1.
🇦🇺 Three NUWC Division Newport engineering agents perform first modernizations to submarine in Australia
“This is the first time since World War II that the U.S. has conducted submarine maintenance in Australian waters, and certainly the first instance in history of a joint American-Australian team performing maintenance on a nuclear-powered attack submarine,” Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, U.S. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
🚔 Newport Detective’s undercover operation leads to 10-year sentence for sex offender
Mathew Hoard, 40, pleads guilty to attempted enticement of a minor and child pornography charges. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
📈 Newport Public Schools see improvement in student attendance
Thompson Middle School leads with 2.6% increase as district implements new strategies. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
🖥️ Late to the livestreaming party, R.I. Commerce finally arrives with remote access to board meetings
Rhode Island’s economic development agency has finally embraced livestream meeting culture, complete with its own YouTube page. Read the full RI Current story on What’sUpNewp —>
🛢️ As Rhode Island considers future of gas, advocates call for ‘realism’ on cost, availability of RNG
State committee members want its final report to acknowledge that renewable natural gas captured from animal manure or food waste is not a viable replacement for fossil fuel gas. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
💡 Rhode Island Energy offering free home energy assessments
Rhode Island residents can save energy and money with personalized recommendations. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
🚨 Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: Nov. 12 – 13
No arrests reported. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
Business & Nonprofit
🚶 Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce to conduct Annual Business Walk
Local business owners to share feedback on economic climate. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
🛍️ Middletown declares support for Small Business Saturday
Town Council passes resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>
📻 MVYRADIO grants airtime to underserved businesses
Initiative aims to amplify diverse voices in the community. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>
Environment & Health
😷 Portsmouth High School sees increase in Whooping Cough cases
Whooping Cough cases are climbing across the nation, including in Rhode Island. Read the full story on WJAR—>
⚡ PUC Recommends Against Counting Voluntary Renewable Energy Purchases Toward State Standard
If voluntary purchases were counted, the PUC report said it would be possible to count the same sources twice. Read the full story on ecoRI News—>
Food & Drink
🍽️ Track 15 Food Hall to host preview fundraiser at Giusto for MLK Center
Newport’s MLK Community Center to benefit from event showcasing offerings from seven local restaurateurs. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
Life & Culture
🎄 Holidays at the Newport Mansions begins Nov. 22
Holidays at the Newport Mansions expands to Chateau-sur-Mer this year. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
🖼️ Behind the gilded curtain: Hamilton Gallery explores working-class dress in new exhibit
Visitors to Salve Regina University’s Dorrance Hamilton Gallery are being transported back to the extravagant Gilded Age through the current exhibit, “Fashion and Longing: Gilded Age Dress in New England.” Read the full story on SALVEtoday —>
📽️ Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
‘The Heart of The Game’ and a dating reality show are among the movies and shows currently casting. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>
🐶 Gentle Rottweiler Mix June seeks loving home
Potter League’s Pet Safe program alum seeks a new family. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
Obituaries
🕊️ Klaire Medeiros
June 20, 1934 — November 12, 2024. Read the full obituary on What’sUpNewp —>
Opinion
🎶 Theatre Review: ‘Mamma Mia!’ continues to delight audiences with standout performances and energetic dance numbers
Audience enthusiasm is undiminished for a fifth showing of a popular jukebox musical at Performing Arts Center. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp—>
Real Estate
🏠 Short-term rental legislative commission seeks input from Aquidneck Islanders
A Rhode Island State House commission studying how the state should regulate short-term rentals wants written testimony from Aquidneck Island residents ahead of its meeting next Thursday. Read the full story on RI Current —>
Sports
🏀 Tatum scores 36 points, the Celtics pour it on in 2nd half to beat the Nets 139-114
Jayson Tatum had 36 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 139-114 on Wednesday night. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>
What’s Up This Week + Weekend
🗓️ What’s Up in Newport: Nov. 11 – 18
Newport Classical, Holiday Festival, Steve Hofstetter, Jesse Cook, and more. Read the full story on What’sUpNewp —>