🥕 Aquidneck Growers Market will kick off the winter season with the reopening of the Newport Winter Farmers Market at Stoneacre Garden this Saturday. Read More

⛳ Fans will have the opportunity to witness some of golf’s greatest players as daily tickets are now on sale for the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship. Read More

🎭 The Tony Award-winning “The Book of Mormon” is back in Providence. If you haven’t seen it yet, WUN’s Frank O’Donnell has what you need to know. Review

👉 A rare unplugged-style show is coming to the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center, and thanks to Spectacle Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets and a “meet and greet” opportunity to the show. Read More

🎄 Sparking Lights at The Breakers returns Nov. 17 - Dec. 30. More Info

🍽️ Giusto is bringing back its “Buy One, Give One” holiday promotion this year in partnership with the MLK Center. From November 20 – December 23, for every full lasagna purchased (serves 6-8), Giusto will donate one to the MLK Center. Lasagnas are $75 each (plus tax) and there are both meat and vegetarian options available. They are ready to bake and include full heating instructions. Ordering begins on November 13 and requires 24 hours of notice for pick-up. Orders can be placed by calling 401-324-7400.

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:18 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm | 10 hours and 21 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:52 am | Low tide at 4:22 am & 5:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19 days, 81% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Local Government

Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm

Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 2 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm

See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.

Happening This Week

ON WHATSUPNEWP

The Latest

Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) this week announced the re-opening of the Newport winter farmers market, a seasonal celebration of local agriculture and artisanal goods.

By Charles Vaillancourt, Middletown resident

The last time the Boston Celtics scored 155 points in a regular-season game, there was only one championship banner hanging in the rafters of the old Boston Garden. Red Auerbach was still the coach. The Lakers were still in Minneapolis.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Donations delivered to six organizations throughout the state for distribution

By George A. Krol, Middletown

The Tony Award-winning “The Book of Mormon” is back in Providence. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s what you need to know.

The Lab provides creative support and mentorship to emerging documentary cinematographers positioned to have lasting impact within the industry.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 31 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 1.

Daily tickets available starting today; Launch includes holiday offer

MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest sale of any kind in Little Compton in 2023 to date.

Tickets On Sale Now for Exhilarating Performances at Amica Mutual Pavilion In Providence from April 26-28, 2024

Rhode Islanders encouraged to consider range of quality health and dental coverage options, take advantage of unprecedented availability of financial help

By Peter D. Connerton, Sr., Middletown Resident, Taxpayer & Town Councilor

Enter to win free tickets by Friday Nov. 3

A strong performance from the health services division of CVS on top of cost-cutting pushed third quarter profits and revenue above expectations.

Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com

No new obituaries to share

