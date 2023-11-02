Discover more from What's Up Newp
What's Up in Newport: Thursday, November 2
Trivia Night at Newport Vineyards, Tell Newport, Drink & Draw, and more. Here's a look at What's Up out there today, plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Thursday Morning.
🥕 Aquidneck Growers Market will kick off the winter season with the reopening of the Newport Winter Farmers Market at Stoneacre Garden this Saturday. Read More
⛳ Fans will have the opportunity to witness some of golf’s greatest players as daily tickets are now on sale for the 2024 U.S. Senior Open Championship. Read More
🎭 The Tony Award-winning “The Book of Mormon” is back in Providence. If you haven’t seen it yet, WUN’s Frank O’Donnell has what you need to know. Review
👉 A rare unplugged-style show is coming to the Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center, and thanks to Spectacle Live, we’ve got a pair of tickets and a “meet and greet” opportunity to the show. Read More
🎄 Sparking Lights at The Breakers returns Nov. 17 - Dec. 30. More Info
🍽️ Giusto is bringing back its “Buy One, Give One” holiday promotion this year in partnership with the MLK Center. From November 20 – December 23, for every full lasagna purchased (serves 6-8), Giusto will donate one to the MLK Center. Lasagnas are $75 each (plus tax) and there are both meat and vegetarian options available. They are ready to bake and include full heating instructions. Ordering begins on November 13 and requires 24 hours of notice for pick-up. Orders can be placed by calling 401-324-7400.
WHAT’S UP TODAY
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:18 am | Sunset: 5:39 pm | 10 hours and 21 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:52 am | Low tide at 4:22 am & 5:28 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19 days, 81% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm: Illuminating Your Gratitude on Thames at IYRS
5 pm: Birth Chart Mini Sessions at IYRS
5:30 pm: Gatsby Night Gala at The Edward King House Senior Center
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: Drink & Draw at Newport Art Museum
6 pm: newportFILM: AMERICAN SYMPHONY at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: Trivia Night at Newport Vineyards
7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7:30 pm: Tell Newport: "No Thank You!" at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Joan Baez: I Am A Noise at 4:30 pm, She Came To Me at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Vineyards: Trivia Night at 6 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing Company: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Tax Relief Working Group Committee at 4 pm
Little Compton: Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 2 pm, Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Pension Trust Fund Investment Committee at 10 am, Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
See the agenda for the meetings mentioned above here.
Happening This Week
Stories that have appeared on WhatsUpNewp.com that are related to this week;
What’s Up Interview: Singer-Songwriter Anna Mieke, playing Newport’s Colony House on Friday, November 3
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series Concert on Nov. 3
NUWC Division Newport to host an in-person hiring event on Nov. 4
Greenvale Vineyards will host its 24th Annual Harvest Festival on Nov. 4
ON WHATSUPNEWP
The Latest
Aquidneck Community Table welcomes the winter season with the reopening of the Newport Winter Farmers Market
Aquidneck Community Table (ACT) this week announced the re-opening of the Newport winter farmers market, a seasonal celebration of local agriculture and artisanal goods.
Letter: Support the proposed Middletown School Building Program and Bond request
By Charles Vaillancourt, Middletown resident
Tatum has 30 points and 12 rebounds, sits out the 4th as the Celtics rout the Pacers 155-104
The last time the Boston Celtics scored 155 points in a regular-season game, there was only one championship banner hanging in the rafters of the old Boston Garden. Red Auerbach was still the coach. The Lakers were still in Minneapolis.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council meeting on Nov. 8
Newport City Council will host their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
BankNewport’s “Kind Heart Warm Soles” drive collects over 1,800 new pairs of socks for Rhode Island’s unhoused population
Donations delivered to six organizations throughout the state for distribution
Letter: Follow Our Forebears – School Bond is the right investment for Middletown’s future
By George A. Krol, Middletown
Theatre Review: ‘The Book of Mormon’ at PPAC is outrageously funny and so very irreverent
The Tony Award-winning “The Book of Mormon” is back in Providence. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s what you need to know.
newportFILM Cinematography Lab a success for New England-based emerging filmmakers
The Lab provides creative support and mentorship to emerging documentary cinematographers positioned to have lasting impact within the industry.
Newport police report for Oct. 31 – Nov. 1
Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Tuesday, October 31 through 7 am on Wednesday, November 1.
Tickets are now on sale for the 44th U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
Daily tickets available starting today; Launch includes holiday offer
MVYRADIO awards ninth round of ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
MVYRADIO announced this week that it has awarded its latest round of quarterly ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants to local businesses.
Home on Winslow Road in Little Compton sells for $2.5 million
According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the highest sale of any kind in Little Compton in 2023 to date.
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey – The Greatest Show On Earth is returning to Providence
Tickets On Sale Now for Exhilarating Performances at Amica Mutual Pavilion In Providence from April 26-28, 2024
November 1 marks the beginning of the annual Open Enrollment period for Rhode Island’s health insurance marketplace
Rhode Islanders encouraged to consider range of quality health and dental coverage options, take advantage of unprecedented availability of financial help
Letter: An opportunity missed is an opportunity lost
By Peter D. Connerton, Sr., Middletown Resident, Taxpayer & Town Councilor
WUN Interview and Ticket Giveaway: Marc Roberge of O.A.R., playing Jane Pickens November 8
Enter to win free tickets by Friday Nov. 3
Health services drives CVS through strong third quarter
A strong performance from the health services division of CVS on top of cost-cutting pushed third quarter profits and revenue above expectations.
Recent Local Obituaries on WhatsUpNewp.com
No new obituaries to share
Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport County Real Estate Report - What Sold Last Week: Oct. 23 - 27
Tickets are now on sale for the 44th U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
Further Reading
RI Monthly: 27 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this November
East Bay Times: Portsmouth VFW to host Veterans Day ceremony for ‘grand opening’
DVIDS: Marie Bussiere selected as NUWC Division Newport's technical director
East Bay Times: Longplex owner mulls new ice skating center
Salve Today: Salve achieves an AASHE’s STARS Bronze rating for sustainability efforts across campus
WPRI: Which RI cities and towns are voting on school bonds?
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.