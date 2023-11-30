Good Morning. Today is Thursday, November 30, 2023.

🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell was at PPAC for the opening night of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical. Here’s his review.

🦞 Newport Lobster Company has been acquired by Bellevue Asset Management, a company led by Nicholas Schorsch Jr. Read More

🎬 The JPT Film & Event Center has put together a festive film and event lineup for the month of December. Holidays at The JPT kicks off on Dec. 10 with Elf and continues with Die Hard on Dec. 12, Tura Live - An Irish Christmas Concert on Dec. 13, What’s Up Newp and The JPT present National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Party on Dec. 20 & 21, and It’s a Wonderful Life and White Christmas on Dec. 22. More Info & Tickets

🛍️ The inaugural ThamesGiving wraps up today after taking place just about every Thursday in November. Head out and sip, shop local, dine, and stroll. Details

WHAT’S UP TODAY

WEATHER

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Extended Forecast: 7-Day Weather Forecast

Surf Forecast: 3-day Surf Forecast

MARINE FORECAST

Today: SW wind 8 to 11 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

SUN, MOON, & TIDE

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:36 am & 10:02 pm | Low tide at 2:16 am & 3:22 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.3 days, 93% lighting.

THINGS TO DO

LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

Jamestown: Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: School Committee at 3:30 pm, 350 (LC350) at 6 pm

Middletown: Tree Commission at 4 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm

Newport: School Committee at 7:30 am, Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm, Tree Commission at 7 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

ON WHATSUPNEWP.COM

THE LATEST

Let’s start with this: the kids seemed to like it. Well, most of them.

Here’s a look at the Newport Police Department arrest and dispatch logs for Wednesday, November 29 through 7 am on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Stop by St. Augustin’s Church Hall, corner of Carroll Avenue and Harrison Avenue for holiday fun and something for everyone on your list.

A look at how much snow has fallen and how conditions are at ski resorts across New England.

According to data from the Multiple Listing Service, this is the highest sale of 2023 in the town of Charlestown.

5th annual statewide survey is a partnership between Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island and Brown University School of Public Health

Meet your new best friend, Star – this week’s adoptable dog of the week!

Quarterback Bailey Zappe and practice squad rookie Malik Cunningham took snaps in the portion of the New England Patriots practice that media were allowed to watch on Wednesday.

‘We don’t have a choice,’ says Preservation Society of Newport County CEO Trudy Coxe

New England long-snapper Joe Cardona has the rare weekend off coming up — perfect timing for the Navy graduate to take in the Army-Navy game at the Patriots’ home stadium.

The information session will cover financial and technical assistance opportunities for local farmers.

Newport Lobster Company and Bellevue Asset Management today announced via a press release that on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, NPLC joined the BAM family of companies.

The Town of Middletown is pursuing state grant money to help pay for new pickleball courts at John Clarke Park, hoping to add to the town’s recreational facilities across the community.

Stacker used the Social Security Administration’s baby names database to compile a list of unique baby names state by state.

Dozens of “Santas” are expected to take to the streets of Newport on Saturday, December 9 to take part in the annual event known as SantaCon.

East Greenwich Police observed a motorcyclist (the defendant) driving erratically on Main Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’s Up Newp for a conversation today. Plus, the latest What’s Up Newp headlines and a look at what’s up out there today.

RECENT LOCAL OBITUARIES

ICYMI: POPULAR ON WHATSUPNEWP

