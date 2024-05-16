Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 16.

🎲 If you’ve ever wanted to buy a hotel on Bellevue Ave., we've got you covered – as long as you do it on family game night. MONOPOLY: Newport Edition was introduced on Wednesday in a brief ceremony at Audrain Auto Museum, an event that included an appearance from Mr. Monopoly, game creators, and local officials. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - Newport-themed MONOPOLY unveiled at Audrain Auto Museum.

🚨 Newport Police Department has confirmed that an 11-month-old child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by Med Flight on Tuesday evening after falling from a third-story window. Read More

💰 Newport business owners are poised to save on one of their annual tax bills, according to the City of Newport. A statewide exemption on the tangible tax rate will take effect in July. Read More

🍽️ Guy Fieri’s new show “Best Bite In Town” recently visited Newport. Tune in to the Food Network on Friday, May 24, at 9 pm for the episode from Newport. Yagi Noodles is among the local restaurants that will appear on the show.

According to the Food Network, “Guy Fieri challenges Noah Cappe to travel to Newport, Rhode Island, with celebrity chefs Tiffani Faison and Shota Nakajima. Once in town, they check out the culinary scene to see which restaurants have the best food. They'll taste everything from chowder and noodles to burgers and biscuits in the hunt for what they think is the most amazing dish”. The episode will air again at 12 am on Saturday, May 25, and at 2 pm on Sunday, May 26.

Flood Warning in effect from May 16, 6:28 AM until May 16, 9:30 AM

Special Weather Statement

Today: Rain, mainly before 5 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts are between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 35 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:06 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 9:31 am & 9:40 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.9 days, 55% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 7 pm to 10 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series presents Steve Sweeny from 8:30 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am

One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo from 9 pm to 1:30 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Newport Police take two into custody.

Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

Yandy Díaz snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the third straight season.

Newport Vineyards Announces Annual Memorial Day Weekend Celebration

Federal prosecutors charged seven postal workers with stealing mail — targeting brightly colored cards that might contain checks or gift cards — as part of mail theft ring, officials said Wednesday.

Amputee soccer match at Gillette Stadium to raise awareness about limb differences and inclusivity in sports

Even though the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will not occur until almost the midpoint of the season, NFL fans will be treated to a pair of playoff rematches on the opening weekend.

West Place Animal Sanctuary to Host Public Visitors Weekend on June 1 and 2

Here's a look at what will go before members of Newport City Council.

East Bay RI: RWU sails past Ivy League competition to national championship

Rhode Island Current: Bills to de-stigmatize language in state law on alcohol addiction progress in R.I. General Assembly

Rhode Island Current: As states loosen childhood vaccine requirements, health experts' worries grow

Rhode Island Current: R.I. treasurer backs shareholder proposal for Bally's to explore going smoke-free

USNWC: U.S. Naval War College Faculty Support Multinational Staff Aboard Deployed Aircraft Carrier

WJAR: 11-month-old baby falls out of third story window in Newport, expected to be OK

WJAR: Monopoly hosts ceremony to reveal Newport edition

WPRI: Monopoly launches Newport Edition board game