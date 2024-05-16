What's Up in Newport: Thursday, May 16
On tap today: Cole Brauer, Steve Sweeney, and more.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 16.
🎲 If you’ve ever wanted to buy a hotel on Bellevue Ave., we've got you covered – as long as you do it on family game night. MONOPOLY: Newport Edition was introduced on Wednesday in a brief ceremony at Audrain Auto Museum, an event that included an appearance from Mr. Monopoly, game creators, and local officials. WUN’s Ken Abrams with the story - Newport-themed MONOPOLY unveiled at Audrain Auto Museum.
🚨 Newport Police Department has confirmed that an 11-month-old child was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital by Med Flight on Tuesday evening after falling from a third-story window. Read More
💰 Newport business owners are poised to save on one of their annual tax bills, according to the City of Newport. A statewide exemption on the tangible tax rate will take effect in July. Read More
🍽️ Guy Fieri’s new show “Best Bite In Town” recently visited Newport. Tune in to the Food Network on Friday, May 24, at 9 pm for the episode from Newport. Yagi Noodles is among the local restaurants that will appear on the show.
According to the Food Network, “Guy Fieri challenges Noah Cappe to travel to Newport, Rhode Island, with celebrity chefs Tiffani Faison and Shota Nakajima. Once in town, they check out the culinary scene to see which restaurants have the best food. They'll taste everything from chowder and noodles to burgers and biscuits in the hunt for what they think is the most amazing dish”. The episode will air again at 12 am on Saturday, May 25, and at 2 pm on Sunday, May 26.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Flood Warning in effect from May 16, 6:28 AM until May 16, 9:30 AM
Today: Rain, mainly before 5 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 15 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts are between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Tonight: A chance of rain before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Flood Warning in effect from May 16, 6:28 AM until May 16, 9:30 AM
Today: ENE wind 13 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Rain, mainly before 5pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNE wind 9 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8 pm | 14 hours and 35 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:06 am & 3:38 pm | Low tide at 9:31 am & 9:40 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 7.9 days, 55% lighting.
Things To Do
12 pm to 1 pm: Museum Reads: “The Unknown Hieronymus Bosch” at Newport Art Museum
12 pm to 1 pm: Booked By Books group - Newport at Hope Recovery Center of Newport County
4:30 pm: Drink and Dabble at Newport Elks Lodge
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at The JPT
6 pm to 7 pm: Am I Not a Man and a Woman: The Rise of African Heritage Political Identity in Gilded Age Rhode Island at Rosecliff
6:30 pm to 8 pm: Bristol & the Transatlantic Trade at The Pennfield School
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8:30 pm to 9:45 pm: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Sail Newport Presents Cole Brauer at 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Newport Comedy Series presents Steve Sweeny from 8:30 pm to 10 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Foursome at 11 am
One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo from 9 pm to 1:30 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse from 6 pm to 8 pm
Newport County Government
Middletown: Personnel Board at 3 pm, School Committee at 4 pm
Newport: Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Vicious Dog Hearing Panel at 1 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Dog Park Committee at 6:30 pm
Happening This Week
What’sUpNewp stories related to this week.
Comedian Steve Sweeney to perform at Newport Blues Cafe on May 16
Newport Classical presents its next Chamber Series concert featuring soprano Magdalena Kuźma on May 17
Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival returns May 18 - 19, announces BankNewport as presenting sponsor
Jamestown Newport Ferry’s hop-on hop-off service season begins on May 18
Middletown Public Library to host free Floral Wall Art Class
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 15 – 16
Newport Police take two into custody.
Movies and TV shows casting in Rhode Island
Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Rhode Island, neighboring states, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.
Díaz’s 2-run single in 6th sends Rays to 4-3 win over Red Sox at Fenway
Yandy Díaz snapped a sixth-inning tie with a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Boston Red Sox 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Jayson Tatum scores 25 to lead Celtics past Cavaliers 113-98 and into 3rd consecutive East finals
Jayson Tatum had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Boston beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-98 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the third straight season.
Newport Vineyards’ Memorial Day Weekend Bash: Live music, food, & wine and beer tastings
Newport Vineyards Announces Annual Memorial Day Weekend Celebration
7 postal workers charged with mail theft from Rhode Island distribution hub
Federal prosecutors charged seven postal workers with stealing mail — targeting brightly colored cards that might contain checks or gift cards — as part of mail theft ring, officials said Wednesday.
New England Amputee Soccer Association to host exhibition match at Gillette Stadium
Amputee soccer match at Gillette Stadium to raise awareness about limb differences and inclusivity in sports
NFL schedule: 9 playoff rematches include Ravens-Chiefs and Rams-Lions on opening week
Even though the Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will not occur until almost the midpoint of the season, NFL fans will be treated to a pair of playoff rematches on the opening weekend.
West Place Animal Sanctuary to host first public visitors weekend of 2024
West Place Animal Sanctuary to Host Public Visitors Weekend on June 1 and 2
Preview: Docket for Newport City Council Regular Meeting on May 22
Here’s a look at what will go before members of Newport City Council.
Recent Local Obituaries
