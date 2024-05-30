Hello, today is Thursday, May 30.

🚲 On this day in 1880 (144 years ago), the League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, was formed in Newport. Read More

🆕 After four long years of research and review, the Newport Historical Society (NHS) debuted the exhibit “A Name, A Voice, A Life: The Black Newporters of the 17th-19th Centuries” last night. The exhibit, which seeks to address misconceptions of slavery in the North and to refocus the narrative by giving names and voices to the enslaved, is a visualization of a digital database the NHS has been piecing together over the years. The exhibit is free and open to the public through November 2024. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has the story. Read More

🍷 Sakonnet Vineyard on Wednesday announced that James Davids and Marissa Stashenko, founders of Anchor & Hope, have assumed the management and winemaking responsibilities at the historic vineyard. According to a press release sent on behalf of Sakonnet Vineyard, James and Marissa will collaborate with owner Carolyn Rafaelian to launch new wines, revive the culinary legacy, and implement organic and sustainable farming. Read More

🛹 Friends of Newport Skatepark announced on Wednesday that they will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their long-awaited skatepark at 11:30 am on Friday. What’sUpNewp will cover the event.

via Friends of Newport Skatepark

👉 ICYMI: With the end of the school year quickly approaching, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast on Wednesday. Watch our wide-ranging conversation below.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11 am. High near 65. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:12 pm | 14 hours and 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:36 am & 2:12 pm | Low tide at 7:24 am & 7:49 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.4 days, 58% lighting.

Cruise Ship Schedule

Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Newport County Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Newport Police take one into custody.

The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.

Gunnar Henderson’s grand slam in the second inning put Baltimore ahead to stay, and Corbin Burnes pitched seven sharp innings to help the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Wednesday night.

The three-time Olympian chased down a rolling puck and slapped it into an empty net to seal Minnesota’s 3-0 victory over Boston in the winner-take-all Game 5 to claim the inaugural championship of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

‘Here we go again’: A third open seat exacerbates challenge achieving quorum

Legislation aims to remove stigmas, reflect modern practices

Eight-week course prepares students for emerging industry

Learn ways to save energy and money with Office of Energy Resources

The research project draws on archival manuscripts and contemporary art made by Black Rhode Islanders to refocus the narrative of enslaved people in Newport

Speaker Silvermoon Mars LaRose to Share Narragansett Tribe’s Past and Present

Five school districts will receive funds to purchase zero-emission transportation

As part of 529 Day, the Office of the General Treasurer is offering a one-time contribution of $300 to the first 250 CollegeBound Saver accounts opened today, May 29, in partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation and the Office of the Post Secondary Commissioner.

Recent Local Obituaries

