What's Up in Newport: Thursday, May 30
newportFILM, Wine Garden, Yoga in King Park, Teen Pride Pancake Party, and more.
Hello, today is Thursday, May 30.
🚲 On this day in 1880 (144 years ago), the League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, was formed in Newport. Read More
🆕 After four long years of research and review, the Newport Historical Society (NHS) debuted the exhibit “A Name, A Voice, A Life: The Black Newporters of the 17th-19th Centuries” last night. The exhibit, which seeks to address misconceptions of slavery in the North and to refocus the narrative by giving names and voices to the enslaved, is a visualization of a digital database the NHS has been piecing together over the years. The exhibit is free and open to the public through November 2024. WUN’s Ruthie Wood has the story. Read More
🍷 Sakonnet Vineyard on Wednesday announced that James Davids and Marissa Stashenko, founders of Anchor & Hope, have assumed the management and winemaking responsibilities at the historic vineyard. According to a press release sent on behalf of Sakonnet Vineyard, James and Marissa will collaborate with owner Carolyn Rafaelian to launch new wines, revive the culinary legacy, and implement organic and sustainable farming. Read More
🛹 Friends of Newport Skatepark announced on Wednesday that they will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their long-awaited skatepark at 11:30 am on Friday. What’sUpNewp will cover the event.
👉 ICYMI: With the end of the school year quickly approaching, Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined What’sUpNewp for her monthly videocast on Wednesday. Watch our wide-ranging conversation below.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11 am. High near 65. North wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 am, then a chance of showers. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:14 am | Sunset: 8:12 pm | 14 hours and 58 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:36 am & 2:12 pm | Low tide at 7:24 am & 7:49 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.4 days, 58% lighting.
Cruise Ship Schedule
Coming up next on the 2024 Cruise Ship Schedule - Island Princess will visit on Saturday, June 15.
Things To Do
1 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Teen Pride Pancake Party at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 8 pm: APERICENA! A Night In Italy with Boston Wine School and Great Aunt Louise's at Greenvale Vineyards
7 pm to 8 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
8:15 pm: newportFILM | Documentary Screening with director "TOMORROW, TOMORROW, TOMORROW" at Jamestown Arts Center
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Wildcat at 3:30 pm, Fast Times at Ridgemont High with live music from David Tessier’s All-Star Stars at 6:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4 pm to 7 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Playhouse: The Cemetery Club at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 10:30 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn from 6 pm to 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm
Newport County Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Planning Board at 6:30 pm, Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Tree Commission at 4 pm
Newport: Newport Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport Police Arrest & Dispatch Log: May 29 – 30
Newport Police take one into custody.
On This Day In Newport History – May 30, 1880: League of American Wheelmen, the first national bicycle society, formed in Newport
The League of American Bicyclists was founded as the League of American Wheelmen on May 30, 1880 in Newport, Rhode Island.
Gunnar Henderson’s grand slam lifts the Orioles to a 6-1 victory over Boston in series’ rubber match
Gunnar Henderson’s grand slam in the second inning put Baltimore ahead to stay, and Corbin Burnes pitched seven sharp innings to help the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 on Wednesday night.
Minnesota beats Boston 3-0, wins inaugural Walter Cup as Professional Women’s Hockey League champs
The three-time Olympian chased down a rolling puck and slapped it into an empty net to seal Minnesota’s 3-0 victory over Boston in the winner-take-all Game 5 to claim the inaugural championship of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.
Amid calls to reform politically appointed CRMC, another member resigns
‘Here we go again’: A third open seat exacerbates challenge achieving quorum
R.I. General Assembly approves bill seeking update of state’s laws concerning substance use disorders
Legislation aims to remove stigmas, reflect modern practices
CCRI launches Cannabis Training Program
Eight-week course prepares students for emerging industry
Reps. McGaw, Cortvriend, and Sen. Ujifusa host an energy efficiency info session in Portsmouth
Learn ways to save energy and money with Office of Energy Resources
Newport Historical Society unveils first-of-its-kind exhibit on the experiences of Black Newporters
The research project draws on archival manuscripts and contemporary art made by Black Rhode Islanders to refocus the narrative of enslaved people in Newport
Tomaquag Museum to host Indigenous History presentation at Tiverton Public Library
Speaker Silvermoon Mars LaRose to Share Narragansett Tribe’s Past and Present
Rhode Island gets $12.9 million for electric buses
Five school districts will receive funds to purchase zero-emission transportation
Treasurer Diossa celebrates ‘529 Day’ in Newport, calls on Rhode Island families to open a CollegeBound Saver Account
As part of 529 Day, the Office of the General Treasurer is offering a one-time contribution of $300 to the first 250 CollegeBound Saver accounts opened today, May 29, in partnership with the Rhode Island Foundation and the Office of the Post Secondary Commissioner.
What'sUpNewp Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Recent Local Obituaries
Trending on WhatsUpNewp.com
Newport superintendent reflects on challenging year, and expectations in a What’sUpNewp videocast
Anchor & Hope founders to assume operations at Sakonnet Vineyard
Dr. Michael Fine: What’s crazy about letting business people and lawyers control health care
Further Reading
East Bay RI: 104-year-old Bristolian among cohort visiting Normandy for 80th anniversary of D-Day
WPRI: US Senior Open coming to Newport in June
WPRI: 529 Day: RI leaders urge families to open CollegeBound Saver accounts