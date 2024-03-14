What's Up in Newport: Thursday, March 14
Here's the latest from What'sUpNewp and a look at what's happening out there today.
Good Morning!
Happy Pi Day!: Math enthusiasts worldwide, from college kids to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day today, which is March 14 or 3/14 — the first three digits of an infinite number with many practical uses. What’s Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies, and more
Catch Up: Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting ran for 2 hours and 24 minutes last night. Watch (or jump around to the item of interest) here.
Gotta Go To Flo’s: Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown opens for the season today. They will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm to kick off the season.
Bridge Update: Governor Dan McKee, RI Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, the Governor's Senior Deputy Chief of Staff Joseph Almond, and a representative from McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen will hold a briefing on the structural analysis of the Washington Bridge at 3 pm today.
St. Patrick’s Day Fun: Join us at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform.
Forecast: The weather forecast for Parade Day is partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Save The Date: The 53rd Annual Newport International Boat Show will return September 12 - 15.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a low of around 41—light east wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 11 hours and 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:48 am | Low tide at 5:12 am & 4:57 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 19% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am: Baby Bookworms Storytime at Newport Public Library
2:30 pm: Computer Workshop: Google Drive at Newport Public Library
3:30 pm: DIY Jewelry Making at Newport Public Library
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Absolute Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Newport Ski Club at Vaco Da Gama
7:30 pm: Shifting Light at The Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Portsmouth VFW: Open Mic at 7 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm
Newport County Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Harbor Commission at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 6 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 4:30 pm, Outreach Committee at 5:30 pm, Comprehensive Community Plan Update Committee at 6 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Budget Committee at 6 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
What’s Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies and more
Math enthusiasts around the world, from college kids to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day on Thursday, which is March 14 or 3/14 — the first three digits of an infinite number with many practical uses.
Oduro puts up 20, Providence knocks off Georgetown 74-56 in Big East Conference Tournament
Josh Oduro had 20 points in Providence’s 74-56 win over Georgetown on Wednesday night in the Big East Conference Tournament.
RI Foundation offering $10,000 grants for local projects
Previous Newport County winners include Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County,Conanicut Island Land Trust, town of Middletown and town of Tiverton
Transatlantic Race 2025 to allow autopilots throughout the fleet
Use of Autopilots Aims to Ease Crew Concerns for Transatlantic Race 2025
Dates set for the 2024 Newport International Boat Show
One of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England, The Newport International Boat Show encompasses over 13 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront.
A Massachusetts town spent $600k on shore protection. A winter storm washed it away days later
A Massachusetts beach community is scrambling after a weekend storm washed away mountains of sand trucked in for a nearly $600,000 dune that was meant to protect homes, roads and other infrastructure.
CCRI and Conexion Latina to host Financial Aid Info Session
The event is part of the City of Newport’s Learn 365 initiative to increase FAFSA completion rates by Rogers High School students.
Rhode Island FC signs former Providence College defender Nathan Messer
Former Providence College standout added to roster before inaugural match
Friday is the deadline for nonprofits to register for 401Gives
More organizations expected to participate than ever before as the state’s largest nonprofit philanthropic effort aims to raise $4 million+ in a single day
Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito has elbow repaired with internal brace, expected to miss season
Boston Red Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito is expected to miss this season after his right ulnar collateral ligament was repaired with an internal brace.
Middletown hosting Annual Easter Egg Hunt March 23
Middletown’s annual Easter Egg Hunt returns to Wyatt Road Soccer Complex on March 23rd
Rhode Island Foundation awarded $89 million to 2,500 nonprofits in 2023
Rhode Island Foundation awards $89 million to 2,500 nonprofits, focusing on education, economic security, and healthy living
Providence Performing Arts Center announces 2024-25 Broadway season
Highlights include MJ THE MUSICAL, SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL and the national tour launch of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL
Congressman Amo highlights Rhode Island’s clean energy leadership at House Hearing
Amo Champions Rhode Island’s Commitment to Offshore Wind at First Science, Space, & Technology Committee Hearing
Three Newport residents arrested on Tuesday on various charges
Newport Police Department Arrest & Dispatch Log: March 11 – 13
