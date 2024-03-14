Good Morning!

Happy Pi Day!: Math enthusiasts worldwide, from college kids to rocket scientists, celebrate Pi Day today, which is March 14 or 3/14 — the first three digits of an infinite number with many practical uses. What’s Pi Day all about? Math, science, pies, and more

Catch Up: Newport City Council’s Regular Council Meeting ran for 2 hours and 24 minutes last night. Watch (or jump around to the item of interest) here.

Gotta Go To Flo’s: Flo’s Clam Shack in Middletown opens for the season today. They will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 9 pm to kick off the season.

Bridge Update: Governor Dan McKee, RI Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti, the Governor's Senior Deputy Chief of Staff Joseph Almond, and a representative from McNary, Bergeron & Johannesen will hold a briefing on the structural analysis of the Washington Bridge at 3 pm today.

St. Patrick’s Day Fun: Join us at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday for our 7th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The AOH Pipes & Drums, AOH Men’s Singers, and more will perform.

Forecast: The weather forecast for Parade Day is partly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Save The Date: The 53rd Annual Newport International Boat Show will return September 12 - 15.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, there are increasing clouds, with a low of around 41—light east wind. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ESE around 6 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. There is a chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

Sunrise: 6:57 am | Sunset: 6:51 pm | 11 hours and 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:48 am | Low tide at 5:12 am & 4:57 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.2 days, 19% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: Dune: Part 2 at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Portsmouth VFW: Open Mic at 7 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Greenhouse at 6 pm

